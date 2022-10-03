Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
2022-10-03
107.10 USD   +2.48%
10:32aJPMORGAN : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
09/30Jpmorgan Chase & Co : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/30JPMorgan Chase Announcement Concerning Preferred Stock
BU
JPMORGAN : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

10/03/2022 | 10:32am EDT
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at USD 130.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 769 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,35x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 307 B 307 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 278 494
Free-Float 70,8%
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 104,50 $
Average target price 136,76 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.01%307 369
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.12%242 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%205 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.17%152 556
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.93%146 489
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-7.36%126 070