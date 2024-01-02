Defined terms are capitalized and may be found in the

Glossary beginning on page 40.

This document represents the Public Filing of the JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., or JPMCB, insured depository institution resolution plan under the FDI Act. It is being filed pursuant to a FDIC Rule that requires insured depository institutions, referred to as IDIs, with assets of $50 billion or more, known as covered IDIs or CIDIs, to submit periodically to the FDIC a resolution plan under the FDI Act, which we refer to as the IDI Rule.

JPMCB, our CIDI, is a national banking association with U.S. branches in 48 states and Washington D.C. and is the principal bank subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a financial holding company incorporated under Delaware law in 1968.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., which we refer to together with its subsidiaries as the Firm, is a leading global financial services firm based in the United States that has operations worldwide. The Firm had $3.7 trillion in assets and $292.3 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers, predominantly in the United States, and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally.

As part of its overall resolution and recovery planning activities, the Firm is required to develop and maintain a credible plan for its orderly resolution under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the event of material financial distress or failure without needing any extraordinary government support. On June 30, 2023, the Firm filed an updated version of this resolution plan with the Federal Reserve and the FDIC, pursuant to a requirement under Title I of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. A link to the public disclosure for that plan can be found here.

JPMC's Title I Resolution Plan describes the Firm's preferred strategy for how it would stabilize, or wind down in an orderly manner, the Firm's Material Legal Entities (including JPMCB), core businesses and operations in the event it experiences material financial distress without jeopardizing the economy or global financial markets and without requiring any extraordinary government assistance or taxpayer support. A critical element of the Title I Resolution Plan is the Firm's Single Point of Entry, or SPOE, resolution strategy, implemented through a secured Support Agreement and appropriate triggers and governance mechanisms, which would