Introduction

Defined terms are capitalized and may be found in the Glossary beginning on page 124.

We have filed our resolution plan consistent with the requirements set forth by the Federal Reserve and the FDIC, together referred to as the Agencies. This Public Filing presents a summary of the detailed, confidential resolution plan which we maintain to support our financial and operational resilience. Both this Public Filing and the confidential section of our 2023 Resolution Plan provide a roadmap of the actions taken and tools developed to support the continued operation or orderly wind down of our core businesses and operations in the case of a resolution event without causing systemic impact to the U.S. or global financial markets, or requiring any extraordinary government assistance or taxpayer support.

We last submitted a targeted resolution plan in July 2021. In November 2022, the Agencies provided our firm with joint feedback confirming that they did not identify any shortcomings or deficiencies in our 2021 Targeted Submission. The Agencies noted continued development of our resolution strategy and capabilities as had been outlined in previous submissions. As part of their feedback, the Agencies did identify areas in which we should continue to improve our resolution readiness, including governance processes to support the operationalization of our Support Agreement and our RLEN and RCEN forecasting capabilities. The Agencies also shared their expectations for further testing of these capabilities and processes through simulations and tabletop exercises. Finally, the Agencies noted improvements to our ability to map Critical Shared Services but indicated that further work was needed to complete the development of capabilities. Our resolution plan addresses this feedback detailing the work undertaken to further enhance our processes and capabilities so we are operationally ready to execute our preferred resolution strategy in the case of a resolution event.

Our 2023 Resolution Plan is the first full resolution plan submission we are making under the Final Resolution Plan Rule, which was approved by the Agencies in October 2019 to amend and restate the original 165(d) resolution planning rule. Our 2023 Resolution Plan also addresses the 2019 Final Guidance, which is organized around six key vulnerabilities in resolution plans: capital, liquidity, governance mechanisms, operational (including payment, clearing and settlement activities), legal entity rationalization and separability, and derivatives and trading activities. This document discusses how each of these vulnerabilities are addressed in our resolution plan and how the structure, processes and capabilities we have developed over the last decade serve to support our ability to resolve in an orderly fashion should the need ever arise.

The disruptions in the market due to recent bank failures reinforce the importance of resolution preparedness. We have focused the core of our resolution planning on the maintenance of a fortress balance sheet with deep liquidity and capital resources designed to minimize the probability of a resolution event for JPMC. In the unlikely event that JPMC reaches the Point of Non-Viability, our plans are designed to support an orderly and rapid resolution of our businesses and services with thoughtful and tested contingency plans and playbooks to guide management and board decision making, supplemented with financial and operational capabilities and governance mechanisms underpinning a credible path to execution.

On May 1, 2023, JPMCB acquired the substantial majority of assets and assumed the deposits and certain other liabilities of the former First Republic Bank from the FDIC. The firm believes that the Acquisition will be accretive to earnings, will help to further advance the firm's wealth management strategy and is expected to be complementary to the firm's existing franchises. The financial information and other disclosures contained in the Public Filing are as of December 31, 2022, except as otherwise noted, and do not give effect to the Acquisition. For information on the firm's view of the impact of the Acquisition on our resolution planning, see Resolution and Recovery Planning -- General in the FAQs section of this Public Filing.

We continue to have constructive dialogues with the Agencies about our resolution planning framework, including our efforts to continue making meaningful improvements across our firm to ensure that we remain resolvable in an orderly fashion and that we otherwise continue to satisfy requirements for the full resolution plan submission set out by the Agencies. We have undertaken specific enhancements in addition to those requirements that are tailored to our particular business model. In developing and delivering this plan, we believe that: