NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday granted preliminary approval to JPMorgan Chase's $290 million settlement with women who said Jeffrey Epstein abused them, and that the largest U.S. bank turned a blind eye to the late financier's sex trafficking.

The approval was issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 1998 through 2013, when the bank terminated his accounts.