    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:46 2022-10-14 am EDT
110.86 USD   +1.36%
07:23aJpmorgan Chase : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:15aJPMorgan Chase Reports Lower Q3 Earnings, Higher Revenue
MT
06:53aJpmorgan Chase : REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $9.7 BILLION ($3.12 PER SHARE), INCLUDING $959 MILLION ($0.24 PER SHARE) OF NET INVESTMENT SECURITIES LOSSES - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan Chase : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation

10/14/2022 | 07:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3Q22 Financial Results

October 14, 2022

3Q22 Financial highlights

ROTCE1

18%

Income statement

Balance sheet

Capital distributed

Std. RWA3 $1.7T

CET1 capital ratios2

Cash and marketable

Std. 12.5% | Adv. 13.0%

securities4 $1.5T

Average loans $1.1T

  • 3Q22 net income of $9.7B and EPS of $3.12
  • Managed revenue of $33.5B5
    • Including net investment securities losses of $959mm
  • Expense of $19.2B and managed overhead ratio of 57%5
  • Loans: average loans of $1.1T up 7% YoY and up 2% QoQ
  • Deposits: average deposits of $2.4T up 3% YoY and down 3% QoQ
  • CET1 capital of $210B2
    • Standardized CET1 capital ratio of 12.5%2; Advanced CET1 capital ratio of 13.0%2
  • Common dividend of $3.0B or $1.00 per share
  • Net payout LTM of 43%6

Significant items ($mm, excluding EPS)

Pretax

Net income

EPS

Net investment securities losses in Corporate

($959)

($729)

($0.24)

  1. See note 3 on slide 11
  2. Represents the estimated Basel III common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital and ratio for the current period. See note 1 on slide 12
  3. Standardized risk-weighted assets ("RWA"). Estimated for the current period. See note 1 on slide 12
  4. Cash and marketable securities represents HQLA and unencumbered marketable securities. Estimated for the current period. See note 2 on slide 12

5 See note 1 on slide 11

1

6 Last twelve months ("LTM"). Net of stock issued to employees

3Q22 Financial results1

$B, except per share data

$ O/(U)

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Net interest income

$17.6

$2.4

$4.4

Noninterest revenue

15.9

(0.5)

(1.4)

Managed revenue1

$B

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

33.5

1.9

3.1

Expense

Net charge-offs

$0.7

$0.7

$0.5

19.2

0.4

2.1

Reserve build/(release)

0.8

0.4

(2.1)

Credit costs

1.5

0.4

3.1

Credit costs

$1.5

$1.1

($1.5)

Net income

3Q22 Tax rate

$9.7

$1.1

($2.0)

Net income applicable to common stockholders

Effective rate: 18.9%

$9.3

$1.1

($2.0)

Managed rate: 23.8%1,6

EPS - diluted

$3.12

$0.36

($0.62)

ROE2

3Q22

ROE

O/H ratio

15%

13%

18%

CCB

33%

56%

ROTCE2,3

17

22

CIB

13%

56%

18

Overhead ratio - managed1,2

CB

14%

39%

57

59

56

AWM

28%

67%

Memo:

NII excluding Markets 4

$16.9

$3.2

$5.7

NIR excluding Markets 4

9.8

(0.4)

(3.2)

Markets revenue

6.8

(1.0)

0.5

Managed revenue1

33.5

1.9

3.1

Adjusted expense 5

$19.1

$0.5

$2.1

Adjusted overhead ratio 1,2,5

57%

59%

56%

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding

1 See note 1 on slide 11

2 Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under)

2

3 See note 3 on slide 11

  1. See note 2 on slide 11
  2. See note 4 on slide 11
  3. Reflects fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") adjustments of $775mm in 3Q22

Fortress balance sheet

$B, except per share data

Standardized CET1 ratio (%)1

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

57bps

Risk-based capital metrics1

17bps

12.5%

(17bps)

CET1 capital

$210

$207

$210

(5bps)

(22bps)

CET1 capital ratio - Standardized

12.5%

12.2%

12.9%

12.2%

CET1 capital ratio - Advanced

13.0

12.9

13.6

Basel III Standardized RWA

$1,682

$1,705

$1,628

Leverage-based capital metric2

2Q22

Net income

Common

AOCI5

RWA

Other6

3Q22

Firm SLR

5.3%

5.3%

5.5%

dividends

We are on track to meet our targets of 12.5% for 4Q22 and

Liquidity metrics3

13.0% for 1Q23, and further support strategic priorities

Firm LCR

113%

110%

112%

Bank LCR

165

169

174

Total excess HQLA

$531

$554

$595

HQLA and unencumbered marketable securities

1,487

1,568

1,602

Balance sheet metrics

Total assets (EOP)

$3,774

$3,841

$3,758

Deposits (average)

2,445

2,532

2,369

Tangible book value per share4

69.90

69.53

69.87

Standardized risk-weighted assets ($B)1

1,705

4

(9)

1,682

(18)

2Q22

Market Risk

Loans

Credit Risk

3Q22

ex. Loans

1 Estimated for the current period. See note 1 on slide 12

2 Estimated for the current period. Represents the supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")

3 Estimated for the current period. Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") represents the average LCR for the Firm and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("Bank"). See note 2 on slide 12 4 See note 3 on slide 11

5 Excludes AOCI on cash flow hedges and DVA related to structured notes 6 Primarily CET1 capital deductions

3

CCB CIB CB AWM Corp.

Consumer & Community Banking1

Selected income statement data ($mm)

$ O/(U)

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Revenue

$14,331

$1,717

$1,810

Consumer & Business Banking

8,010

1,452

1,853

Home Lending

920

(81)

(480)

Card & Auto

5,401

346

437

Expense

8,047

324

809

Credit costs

529

(232)

988

Net charge-offs (NCOs)

679

68

188

Change in allowance

(150)

(300)

800

Net income2

$4,334

$1,234

($17)

Key drivers / statistics ($B)3

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Equity

$50.0

$50.0

$50.0

ROE

33%

24%

34%

Overhead ratio

56

61

58

Average loans

$442.7

$436.6

$434.1

Average deposits

1,174.2

1,180.5

1,076.3

Active mobile customers (mm)4

48.9

47.4

44.3

Debit & credit card sales volume5

$395.8

$397.0

$349.9

Average loans up 2% YoY and 1% QoQ

Financial performance

  • Net income of $4.3B vs. $4.4B in 3Q21
  • Revenue of $14.3B, up 14% YoY
  • Expense of $8.0B, up 11% YoY, reflecting higher investments in the business and structural expense, partially offset by lower volume- and revenue-related expense
  • Credit costs of $529mm
    • NCOs of $679mm, up $188mm YoY, largely driven by Card
    • Reserve release of $150mm in Home Lending

Key drivers / statistics ($B) - detail by business

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Consumer & Business Banking

Business Banking average loans6

$21.3

$22.8

$35.6

Business Banking loan originations

1.0

1.2

0.8

Client investment assets (EOP)

615.0

628.5

681.5

Deposit margin

1.83%

1.31%

1.29%

Home Lending

Average loans

$176.9

$177.3

$181.2

Loan originations7

12.1

21.9

41.6

Third-party mortgage loans serviced (EOP)

586.7

575.6

509.3

Net charge-off/(recovery) rate

(0.14)%

(0.16)%

(0.18)%

Card & Auto

Ex-PPP, average loans of $441.7B, up 5% YoY and 2% QoQ

Average deposits up 9% YoY and down 1% QoQ

Active mobile customers up 10% YoY

Debit & credit card sales volume up 13% YoY

Client investment assets down 10% YoY

Card average loans

Auto average loans and leased assets Auto loan and lease originations Card net charge-off rate

Credit Card net revenue rate Credit Card sales volume5

$168.1

$158.4

$142.0

80.4

83.4

86.5

7.5

7.0

11.5

1.40%

1.47%

1.39%

9.92

9.59

9.74

$272.3

$271.2

$232.0

1

See note 1 on slide 11

2

See note 3 on slide 12

4

For additional footnotes see slide 13

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 11:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
