JPMorgan Chase : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation
3Q22 Financial highlights
ROTCE
1
18%
Income statement
Balance sheet
Capital distributed
Std. RWA
3 $1.7T
CET1 capital ratios
2
Cash and marketable
Std. 12.5% | Adv. 13.0%
securities
4 $1.5T
Average loans $1.1T
3Q22 net income of $9.7B and EPS of $3.12
Managed revenue of $33.5B 5
Including net investment securities losses of $959mm
Expense of $19.2B and managed overhead ratio of 57% 5
Loans: average loans of $1.1T up 7% YoY and up 2% QoQ
Deposits: average deposits of $2.4T up 3% YoY and down 3% QoQ
CET1 capital of $210B 2
Standardized CET1 capital ratio of 12.5% 2; Advanced CET1 capital ratio of 13.0% 2
Common dividend of $3.0B or $1.00 per share
Net payout LTM of 43% 6
Significant items ($mm, excluding EPS)
Pretax
Net income
EPS
Net investment securities losses in Corporate
($959)
($729)
($0.24)
See note 3 on slide 11
Represents the estimated Basel III common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital and ratio for the current period. See note 1 on slide 12
Standardized risk-weighted assets ("RWA"). Estimated for the current period. See note 1 on slide 12
Cash and marketable securities represents HQLA and unencumbered marketable securities. Estimated for the current period. See note 2 on slide 12
5 See note 1 on slide 11
1
6 Last twelve months ("LTM"). Net of stock issued to employees
3Q22 Financial results
1
$B, except per share data
$ O/(U)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Net interest income
$17.6
$2.4
$4.4
Noninterest revenue
15.9
(0.5)
(1.4)
Managed revenue
1
$B
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
33.5
1.9
3.1
Expense
Net charge-offs
$0.7
$0.7
$0.5
19.2
0.4
2.1
Reserve build/(release)
0.8
0.4
(2.1)
Credit costs
1.5
0.4
3.1
Credit costs
$1.5
$1.1
($1.5)
Net income
3Q22 Tax rate
$9.7
$1.1
($2.0)
Net income applicable to common stockholders
Effective rate: 18.9%
$9.3
$1.1
($2.0)
Managed rate: 23.8%
1,6
EPS - diluted
$3.12
$0.36
($0.62)
ROE
2
3Q22
ROE
O/H ratio
15%
13%
18%
CCB
33%
56%
ROTCE
2,3
17
22
CIB
13%
56%
18
Overhead ratio - managed
1,2
CB
14%
39%
57
59
56
AWM
28%
67%
Memo:
NII excluding Markets
4
$16.9
$3.2
$5.7
NIR excluding Markets
4
9.8
(0.4)
(3.2)
Markets revenue
6.8
(1.0)
0.5
Managed revenue
1
33.5
1.9
3.1
Adjusted expense
5
$19.1
$0.5
$2.1
Adjusted overhead ratio
1,2,5
57%
59%
56%
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding
1 See note 1 on slide 11
2 Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under)
2
3 See note 3 on slide 11
See note 2 on slide 11
See note 4 on slide 11
Reflects fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") adjustments of $775mm in 3Q22
Fortress balance sheet
$B, except per share data
Standardized CET1 ratio (%)
1
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
57bps
Risk-based capital metrics
1
17bps
12.5%
(17bps)
CET1 capital
$210
$207
$210
(5bps)
(22bps)
CET1 capital ratio - Standardized
12.5%
12.2%
12.9%
12.2%
CET1 capital ratio - Advanced
13.0
12.9
13.6
Basel III Standardized RWA
$1,682
$1,705
$1,628
Leverage-based capital metric
2
2Q22
Net income
Common
AOCI
5
RWA
Other
6
3Q22
Firm SLR
5.3%
5.3%
5.5%
dividends
We are on track to meet our targets of 12.5% for 4Q22 and
Liquidity metrics
3
13.0% for 1Q23, and further support strategic priorities
Firm LCR
113%
110%
112%
Bank LCR
165
169
174
Total excess HQLA
$531
$554
$595
HQLA and unencumbered marketable securities
1,487
1,568
1,602
Balance sheet metrics
Total assets (EOP)
$3,774
$3,841
$3,758
Deposits (average)
2,445
2,532
2,369
Tangible book value per share
4
69.90
69.53
69.87
Standardized risk-weighted assets ($B)
1
1,705
4
(9)
1,682
(18)
2Q22
Market Risk
Loans
Credit Risk
3Q22
ex. Loans
1 Estimated for the current period. See note 1 on slide 12
2 Estimated for the current period. Represents the supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")
3 Estimated for the current period. Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") represents the average LCR for the Firm and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("Bank"). See note 2 on slide 12 4 See note 3 on slide 11
5 Excludes AOCI on cash flow hedges and DVA related to structured notes 6 Primarily CET1 capital deductions
3
CCB CIB CB AWM Corp.
Consumer & Community Banking
1
Selected income statement data ($mm)
$ O/(U)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Revenue
$14,331
$1,717
$1,810
Consumer & Business Banking
8,010
1,452
1,853
Home Lending
920
(81)
(480)
Card & Auto
5,401
346
437
Expense
8,047
324
809
Credit costs
529
(232)
988
Net charge-offs (NCOs)
679
68
188
Change in allowance
(150)
(300)
800
Net income
2
$4,334
$1,234
($17)
Key drivers / statistics ($B)
3
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Equity
$50.0
$50.0
$50.0
ROE
33%
24%
34%
Overhead ratio
56
61
58
Average loans
$442.7
$436.6
$434.1
Average deposits
1,174.2
1,180.5
1,076.3
Active mobile customers (mm)
4
48.9
47.4
44.3
Debit & credit card sales volume
5
$395.8
$397.0
$349.9
◼ Average loans up 2% YoY and 1% QoQ
Financial performance
Net income of $4.3B vs. $4.4B in 3Q21
Revenue of $14.3B, up 14% YoY
Expense of $8.0B, up 11% YoY, reflecting higher investments in the business and structural expense, partially offset by lower volume- and revenue-related expense
Credit costs of $529mm
NCOs of $679mm, up $188mm YoY, largely driven by Card
Reserve release of $150mm in Home Lending
Key drivers / statistics ($B) - detail by business
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Consumer & Business Banking
Business Banking average loans
6
$21.3
$22.8
$35.6
Business Banking loan originations
1.0
1.2
0.8
Client investment assets (EOP)
615.0
628.5
681.5
Deposit margin
1.83%
1.31%
1.29%
Home Lending
Average loans
$176.9
$177.3
$181.2
Loan originations
7
12.1
21.9
41.6
Third-party mortgage loans serviced (EOP)
586.7
575.6
509.3
Net charge-off/(recovery) rate
(0.14)%
(0.16)%
(0.18)%
Card & Auto
◼ Ex-PPP, average loans of $441.7B, up 5% YoY and 2% QoQ
◼ Average deposits up 9% YoY and down 1% QoQ
◼ Active mobile customers up 10% YoY
◼ Debit & credit card sales volume up 13% YoY
◼ Client investment assets down 10% YoY
Card average loans
Auto average loans and leased assets Auto loan and lease originations Card net charge-off rate
Credit Card net revenue rate Credit Card sales volume
5
$168.1
$158.4
$142.0
80.4
83.4
86.5
7.5
7.0
11.5
1.40%
1.47%
1.39%
9.92
9.59
9.74
$272.3
$271.2
$232.0
1
See note 1 on slide 11
2
See note 3 on slide 12
4
For additional footnotes see slide 13
