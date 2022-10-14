JPMorgan Chase : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation

13.0% for 1Q23, and further support strategic priorities

We are on track to meet our targets of 12.5% for 4Q22 and

$B, except per share data

Tangible book value per share4

1 Estimated for the current period. See note 1 on slide 12

2 Estimated for the current period. Represents the supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")

3 Estimated for the current period. Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") represents the average LCR for the Firm and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("Bank"). See note 2 on slide 12 4 See note 3 on slide 11

5 Excludes AOCI on cash flow hedges and DVA related to structured notes 6 Primarily CET1 capital deductions

3