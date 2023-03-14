JPMorgan Chase : AMENDMENT NOTICE

Structured Products Programme for the issuance of Notes, Warrants and Certificates
USD 10,000,000 7-Year Floating Rate and FX-Linked Interest Note linked to USD-LIBOR- BBA with a Designated Maturity of 3 months and the AUD/USD FX Rate, due May 2025 (the "Securities")
ISIN: XS1451122144
We refer to the pricing supplement in respect of the Securities (as amended and restated from time to time, the "Pricing Supplement"), which completes and amends the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the relevant version of the Structured Products Programme for the issuance of Notes, Warrants and Certificates under which the Securities have been issued (the "Programme").
Terms that are not defined herein shall have the meanings attributed to them in the Pricing Supplement.
It has been determined to vary the terms and conditions of the Securities as set out below.
Pursuant to General Condition 24.1 (c)(ii) (Consent by Extraordinary Resolution), the Issuer, with the consent of the Holders of the Securities, has amended the terms and conditions of the Securities by entering into a deed of amendment dated 13 March 2023 (the "Deed of Amendment") (and attached at the Schedule hereto), which amends the terms and conditions of the Securities (such amendments, the "Amendments"). The Amendments shall be deemed to be effective for all purposes from, and including, 13 March 2023 and are binding on all Holders of the Securities.
This Amendment Notice shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, English Law.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
(as Issuer)
Schedule - Deed of Amendment
Deed of Amendment
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Issuer")
USD 10,000,000 7-Year Floating Rate and FX-Linked Interest Note linked to USD-LIBOR- BBA with a Designated Maturity of 3 months and the AUD/USD FX Rate, due May 2025 (the "Securities")
ISIN: XS1451122144
Structured Products Programme for the issuance of Notes, Warrants and Certificates
To: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, LONDON BRANCH as Principal Programme Agent
To: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, LONDON BRANCH as Paying Agent and Transfer Agent
To: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON S.A./N.V., LUXEMBOURG BRANCH as Transfer Agent and Registrar
To: J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
as Calculation Agent
This Deed of Amendment is made as a Deed by the Issuer on 13 March 2023.
Now this Deed of Amendment witnesses and it is hereby agreed and declared as follows:
1 Definitions and Interpretation
Definitions: Capitalised terms used but not defined in this Deed of Amendment have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Securities (the "Conditions").
Additional Definitions: For the purposes of this Deed of Amendment:
"Amendment" means the amendments to the Pricing Supplement set out in Clause 2.1. "Amendment Effective Date" means 13 March 2023.
"Amendment Request" means a notice delivered by the Issuer through the Clearing Systems to the relevant accountholders, substantially in the form set out in the Schedule (Form of Amendment Request) hereto, in which the Issuer requested Holder Consent.
"Holder Consent" means the holders representing at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the Securities for the time being outstanding consenting to the Amendment which took effect as an extraordinary resolution pursuant to General Condition 24.1(c)(ii) (Consent by Extraordinary Resolution).
"Pricing Supplement" means the pricing supplement (as amended and restated from time to time) in respect of the Securities.
2. Amendment
2.1 Amendment: With effect from the Amendment Effective Date, the Issuer agrees that the Pricing Supplement shall be amended by inserting the following paragraphs in PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS immediately before paragraph 1:
"USD LIBOR Transition
Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Pricing Supplement or the Conditions, the following provisions (the "USD LIBOR Transition Provisions") shall apply:
Benchmark Replacement: If the Calculation Agent determines that a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred prior to the Reference Time in respect of any determination of the relevant Benchmark Rate on any date for the purposes of the determination of the Rate of Interest, Floating Rate Coupon or other variable or amount under the Conditions that depends on the determination of the Benchmark Rate, the Benchmark Replacement will replace the then-current Benchmark Rate for all purposes relating to the Securities during the applicable Interest Period or Floating Rate Coupon Period or other applicable period or date(s), as the case may be, in respect of such determination on such date and all determinations on all subsequent dates under the Securities.
Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes: In connection with the implementation of a Benchmark Replacement, the Issuer or the Calculation Agent may make Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes from time to time.
For the purposes of these USD LIBOR Transition Provisions only, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the respective meanings set out below:
"Benchmark Rate" means, initially, USD LIBOR of the appropriate tenor; provided that if a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred with respect to USD LIBOR or the then-current Benchmark Rate, then "Benchmark Rate" means the applicable Benchmark Replacement.
"Benchmark Replacement" means the Interpolated Benchmark with respect to the then- current Benchmark Rate, plus the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment for such Benchmark Rate; provided that if the Calculation Agent cannot determine the Interpolated Benchmark as of the Benchmark Replacement Date, then "Benchmark Replacement" means the first alternative set forth in the order below that can be determined by the Calculation Agent as of the Benchmark Replacement Date:
the sum of: (i) Term SOFR and (ii) the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment;
the sum of: (i) Compounded SOFR and (ii) the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment;
the sum of: (i) the alternate rate of interest that has been selected or recommended by the Relevant Governmental Body as the replacement for the then-current Benchmark Rate for the applicable Corresponding Tenor and (ii) the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment;
the sum of: (i) the ISDA Fallback Rate and (ii) the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment;
the sum of: (i) the alternate rate of interest that has been selected by the Issuer or the Calculation Agent as the replacement for the then-current Benchmark Rate for the applicable Corresponding Tenor giving due consideration to any industry-accepted rate of interest as a replacement for the then-current Benchmark Rate for U.S. dollar-
denominated floating rate notes at such time and (ii) the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment.
"Benchmark Replacement Adjustment" means the first alternative set forth in the order below that can be determined by the Calculation Agent as of the Benchmark Replacement Date:
the spread adjustment (which may be a positive or negative value or zero), or method for calculating or determining such spread adjustment, that has been selected or recommended by the Relevant Governmental Body for the applicable Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement;
if the applicable Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement is equivalent to the ISDA Fallback Rate, then the ISDA Fallback Adjustment;
the spread adjustment (which may be a positive or negative value or zero) that has been selected by the Issuer or the Calculation Agent giving due consideration to any industry-accepted spread adjustment, or method for calculating or determining such spread adjustment, for the replacement of the then-current Benchmark Rate with the applicable Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement for U.S. dollar-denominated floating rate notes at such time.
"Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes" means, with respect to any Benchmark Replacement, any technical, administrative or operational changes (including without limitation changes to the definition of "Interest Period", "Floating Rate Coupon Period" or "Interest Determination Date" or other applicable periods and dates, as the case may be, timing and frequency of determining rates and making payments of interest or coupon, rounding of amounts or tenors, the introduction of any time delay or lag between the calculation or observation period of a rate and the related payment dates and other administrative matters) that the Calculation Agent determines is appropriate to reflect the adoption of such Benchmark Replacement in a manner substantially consistent with market practice (or, if the Calculation Agent determines that adoption of any portion of such market practice is not administratively feasible or if the Calculation Agent determines that no market practice for use of the Benchmark Replacement exists, in such other manner as the Calculation Agent determines is reasonably necessary).
"Benchmark Replacement Date" means the earliest to occur of the following events with respect to the then-current relevant Benchmark Rate:
in the case of paragraph (a) or (b) of the definition of "Benchmark Transition Event", the later of (i) the date of the public statement or publication of information referenced therein and (ii) the date on which the administrator of the Benchmark Rate permanently or indefinitely ceases to provide the Benchmark Rate; or
in the case of paragraph (c) of the definition of "Benchmark Transition Event", the later of (i) the date of the public statement or publication of information referenced therein and (ii) the date on which the Benchmark Rate ceases to be representative by reference to the most recent public statement or publication of information referenced therein or, if earlier, the date the Benchmark Rate is no longer provided.
For the avoidance of doubt, if the event giving rise to the Benchmark Replacement Date occurs on the same day as, but earlier than, the Reference Time in respect of any determination, the Benchmark Replacement Date will be deemed to have occurred prior to the Reference Time for such determination.
"Benchmark Transition Event" means the occurrence of one or more of the following events with respect to the then-current Benchmark Rate:
