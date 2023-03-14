JPMorgan Chase : AMENDMENT NOTICE

From: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (as "Issuer")

14 March 2023

AMENDMENT NOTICE TO THE HOLDER(S) OF

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Issuer")

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 7H6GLXDRUGQFU57RNE97

Structured Products Programme for the issuance of Notes, Warrants and Certificates

USD 10,000,000 7-Year Floating Rate and FX-Linked Interest Note linked to USD-LIBOR- BBA with a Designated Maturity of 3 months and the AUD/USD FX Rate, due May 2025 (the "Securities")

ISIN: XS1451122144

We refer to the pricing supplement in respect of the Securities (as amended and restated from time to time, the "Pricing Supplement"), which completes and amends the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the relevant version of the Structured Products Programme for the issuance of Notes, Warrants and Certificates under which the Securities have been issued (the "Programme").

Terms that are not defined herein shall have the meanings attributed to them in the Pricing Supplement.

It has been determined to vary the terms and conditions of the Securities as set out below.

Pursuant to General Condition 24.1 (c)(ii) (Consent by Extraordinary Resolution), the Issuer, with the consent of the Holders of the Securities, has amended the terms and conditions of the Securities by entering into a deed of amendment dated 13 March 2023 (the "Deed of Amendment") (and attached at the Schedule hereto), which amends the terms and conditions of the Securities (such amendments, the "Amendments"). The Amendments shall be deemed to be effective for all purposes from, and including, 13 March 2023 and are binding on all Holders of the Securities.

This Amendment Notice shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, English Law.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

(as Issuer)

