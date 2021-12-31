Log in
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
JPMorgan Chase Announcement Concerning Preferred Stock

12/31/2021
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has made an announcement concerning its preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $290.0 billion in stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 123 B - -
Net income 2021 45 090 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 468 B 468 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 265 790
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 158,48 $
Average target price 178,61 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.78%468 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.92%364 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%245 404
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.10.83%192 628
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY59.38%191 786
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%175 296