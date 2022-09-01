Log in
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
2022-09-01
114.51 USD   +0.69%
JPMorgan Chase Announcement Concerning Preferred Stock
BU
08/31European Bourses Close Sharply Lower Amid All-Time High Inflation
MT
08/31JPMorgan Chase's Frankfurt Offices Searched by German Authorities
MT
JPMorgan Chase Announcement Concerning Preferred Stock

09/01/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has made an announcement concerning its preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 801 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 334 B 334 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 278 494
Free-Float 70,8%
