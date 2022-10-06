Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
108.14 USD   -2.04%
04:37pJPMorgan Chase Announces 2023 Investor Day
BU
11:29aSouthwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase Launch the Teach the Love Contest to Celebrate and Give Back to U.S. Teachers
AQ
10/05Oppenheimer Adjusts JPMorgan Chase & Co Price Target to $157 From $165, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
JPMorgan Chase Announces 2023 Investor Day

10/06/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Monday, May 22, 2023 with presentations given by members of executive management.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event to www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations. Dial-in information and a more detailed agenda will be provided at a later date.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 672 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,88x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 325 B 325 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 278 494
Free-Float 70,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.78%324 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%256 485
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.41%206 987
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.73%164 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%150 780
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-4.54%130 440