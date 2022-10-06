JPMorgan Chase Announces 2023 Investor Day

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Monday, May 22, 2023 with presentations given by members of executive management.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event to www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations. Dial-in information and a more detailed agenda will be provided at a later date.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

