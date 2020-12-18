Log in
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
12/18 04:10:00 pm
119.08 USD   -0.49%
05:51pJPMORGAN CHASE : Up 5.4%
DJ
05:38pJPMORGAN CHASE : Authorizes $30 Billion Buyback Program
DJ
05:28pFinancials Slip As Stimulus Optimism Fades -- Financials Roundup
DJ
JPMorgan Chase : Authorizes $30 Billion Buyback Program

12/18/2020 | 05:38pm EST
By Josh Beckerman

JPMorgan Chase & Co. authorized a new $30 billion buyback program, planning to begin repurchases in the first quarter.

On Friday, the Federal Reserve said it would allow the largest banks to restart buybacks in the first quarter.

JPMorgan said it currently intends to maintain its 90-cent dividend in the first quarter.

The bank said it will "continue to maintain a fortress balance sheet that allows us to safely deploy capital."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-20 1737ET

