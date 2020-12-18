JPMorgan Chase : Authorizes $30 Billion Buyback Program

By Josh Beckerman

JPMorgan Chase & Co. authorized a new $30 billion buyback program, planning to begin repurchases in the first quarter.

On Friday, the Federal Reserve said it would allow the largest banks to restart buybacks in the first quarter.

JPMorgan said it currently intends to maintain its 90-cent dividend in the first quarter.

The bank said it will "continue to maintain a fortress balance sheet that allows us to safely deploy capital."

