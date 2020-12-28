Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JPMorgan Chase : Buys Loyalty Business of cxLoyalty Group

12/28/2020 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Monday it was buying the global loyalty business of cxLoyalty Group Holdings, including its technology platforms, full-service travel agency, gift card, merchandise and points-bank businesses.

JPMorgan said the deal is expected to speed up its foundation built-in loyalty, including for Chase's Ultimate Rewards platform and cxLoyalty's existing clients, to enable a "more holistic, end-to-end customer travel journey for all customers."

The cxLoyalty brand and existing client relationships will continue to be led by cxLoyalty Group Chief Executive Todd Siegel.

JPMorgan Chase said its credit card customers will continue using Ultimate Rewards as usual and over time, will have access to enhanced travel experiences.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1337ET

All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
06:38pJPMORGAN CHASE : Buys Loyalty Business of cxLoyalty Group
DJ
06:10pMARKET CHATTER : JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Acquires Assets of cxLoyalty Group
MT
05:52pJPMORGAN CHASE : cxLoyalty Group Holdings Inc. Announces Sale of its Global Loya..
PR
05:41pJPMORGAN CHASE : Acquiring a Leading Travel and Loyalty Business
BU
05:38pSTREET COLOR : JPMorgan Reportedly Will Acquire Cxloyalty Credit Card Rewards Bu..
MT
03:00pJapan's Daiwa bets on securities underwriting business in China, CEO says
RE
01:02pCONSTELLATION BRANDS : JPMorgan Adjusts Constellation Brands' Price Target to $2..
MT
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:03aCovid-19 Upended Americans' Finances in Unexpected Ways -- Update
DJ
12/27Covid Upended Americans' Finances, Just Not in the Ways We Expected
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 B - -
Net income 2020 23 335 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 2,89%
Capitalization 380 B 380 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 256 358
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 124,92 $
Last Close Price 124,52 $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%379 562
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%259 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%255 643
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%185 311
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.53%162 920
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.02%130 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ