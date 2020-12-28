JPMorgan Chase : Buys Loyalty Business of cxLoyalty Group

By Chris Wack



JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Monday it was buying the global loyalty business of cxLoyalty Group Holdings, including its technology platforms, full-service travel agency, gift card, merchandise and points-bank businesses.

JPMorgan said the deal is expected to speed up its foundation built-in loyalty, including for Chase's Ultimate Rewards platform and cxLoyalty's existing clients, to enable a "more holistic, end-to-end customer travel journey for all customers."

The cxLoyalty brand and existing client relationships will continue to be led by cxLoyalty Group Chief Executive Todd Siegel.

JPMorgan Chase said its credit card customers will continue using Ultimate Rewards as usual and over time, will have access to enhanced travel experiences.

