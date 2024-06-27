JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has reviewed the Federal Reserve’s 2024 stress test results and specifically the Federal Reserve’s projections for Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”). Based on the Firm’s own assessment, the benefit in OCI appears to be too large. Should the Firm’s analysis be correct, the resulting stress losses would be modestly higher than those disclosed by the Federal Reserve.

As of March 31, 2024, the Firm reported a Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 15.0%, as compared with current regulatory requirements of 11.9%, which represents approximately $54 billion of excess capital.

