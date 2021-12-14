Log in
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend

12/14/2021 | 04:55pm EST
The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $290.0 billion in stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 122 B - -
Net income 2021 45 097 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 467 B 467 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 265 790
Free-Float 71,3%
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 157,92 $
Average target price 178,32 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.77%466 696
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION43.78%356 662
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.38%208 651
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.90%193 620
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.19%172 491