JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
JPMorgan Chase : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

12/15/2020
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series I, R, S, Z, FF & HH preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 23 134 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 361 B 361 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 256 358
Free-Float 73,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 123,16 $
Last Close Price 118,30 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.81%360 602
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.33%260 744
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.98%244 125
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.41%188 203
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.07%168 513
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.02%131 353
