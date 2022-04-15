Log in
JPMorgan Chase : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

04/15/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") has declared dividends on the following series of the Firm's outstanding preferred stock, each of which is represented by depositary shares:

Preferred Stock Series

Distribution (per Preferred Share)

Distribution (per Depositary Share)

5.75% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD

$143.75

$0.359375

6.00% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE

$150.00

$0.375000

4.75% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG

$118.75

$0.296875

4.55% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series JJ

$113.75

$0.284375

3.65% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative, Series KK

$91.25

$9.1250

4.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL

$115.63

$0.289075

4.20% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series MM

$105.00

$0.262500

The dividend payment date is Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, May 2, 2022.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.0 trillion in assets and $285.9 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investor Contact:
Mikael Grubb, 212-270-2479

Media Contact
Joseph Evangelisti, 212-270-7438

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 16:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
