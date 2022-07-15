Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
112.95 USD   +4.58%
04:39pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:30pUS Stocks End Higher as Investors Downsize Expectations of Full-Percentage-Point Rate Hike
MT
04:24pJPMORGAN CHASE : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan Chase : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

07/15/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") has declared dividends on the following series of the Firm's outstanding preferred stock, each of which is represented by depositary shares:

Preferred Stock Series

Distribution (per Preferred Share)

Distribution (per Depositary Share)

5.75% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD

$143.75

$0.359375

6.00% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE

$150.00

$0.375000

4.75% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG

$118.75

$0.296875

4.55% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series JJ

$113.75

$0.284375

3.65% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative, Series KK

$91.25

$9.1250

4.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL

$115.63

$0.289075

4.20% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series MM

$105.00

$0.262500

The dividend payment date is Thursday, September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2022.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com

Investor Contact:
Mikael Grubb
212-270-2479

Media Contact:
Joseph Evangelisti
212-270-7438

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 20:23:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
04:39pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:30pUS Stocks End Higher as Investors Downsize Expectations of Full-Percentage-Point Rate H..
MT
04:24pJPMORGAN CHASE : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
12:28pRBC Capital Adjusts JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Price Target to $130 from $155, Keeps Outper..
MT
12:28pEvercore ISI Adjusts JPMorgan Chase & Co Price Target to $125 From $135, Maintains Outp..
MT
12:28pKeefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts JPMorgan Chase & Co Price Target to $140 From $145, Main..
MT
12:27pJefferies & Co Adjusts JPMorgan Chase & Co Price Target to $117 From $126, Maintains Ho..
MT
10:20aCredit Suisse Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Price Target to $145 from $160, Reduces Est..
MT
10:13aJPMorgan Chase Receives Price Target Cut to $130 From $155 From RBC; Firm Notes Capital..
MT
09:24aJPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Temporary Pause on Share Buybacks Not Economically Significant, ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 128 B - -
Net income 2022 32 714 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,63x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 317 B 317 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 273 948
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 108,00 $
Average target price 137,60 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.33%317 201
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%242 754
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%219 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.59%160 751
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-18.57%146 838
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-28.41%135 952