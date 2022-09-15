Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
117.87 USD   +1.51%
04:28pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
03:14pCEOS FROM BANK OF AMERICA. JPMORGAN, AND OTHERS TO APPEAR BEFORE SENATE PANEL : Bloomberg
MT
09:01a10th Annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference Announces Speaker Lineup
PR
JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

09/15/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series I, Q, U, & CC preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
04:28pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
03:14pCEOS FROM BANK OF AMERICA. JPMORGAN, : Bloomberg
MT
09:01a10th Annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference Announces Speaker Lineup
PR
05:01aWorld Bank Raises USD 4.5 Billion With 4-Year SOFR-Linked and 7-Year Fixed Rate Bonds
AQ
09/14JPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13JPMorgan Chase Chief Operating Officer Says Investment Banking Fees May Decline up to 5..
MT
09/13TRANSCRIPT : JPMorgan Chase & Co. Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conferenc..
CI
09/13Societe Generale Raises Price Target on JPMorgan Chase & Co to $145 From $140, Maintain..
MT
09/13Payload Announces New Payment Solution Powered by J.P. Morgan
CI
09/12US Department of Justice Reportedly Probing Short-Selling Bets on Amazon, Microsoft, JP..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 770 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 341 B 341 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 278 494
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 116,12 $
Average target price 136,72 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.67%340 530
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.87%272 154
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.95%211 207
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.80%164 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 587
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-5.48%134 264