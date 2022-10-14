Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
111.19 USD   +1.66%
05:20pUS Stocks Retreat as Inflation Concerns Intensify, Data Indicates Underlying Retail Sales Strength
MT
04:40pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:29pUS Stocks End Friday Lower as Inflation Concerns Intensify Following Retail Sales Data, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey
MT
JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

10/14/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the Firm’s Series DD, EE, GG, JJ, KK, LL, & MM preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $288 billion in stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 32 545 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,80x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 322 B 322 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 278 494
Free-Float 70,8%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 109,37 $
Average target price 135,59 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.88%254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%203 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.67%160 749
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 423
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-9.11%123 109