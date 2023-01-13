Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
04:35:25 2023-01-13 pm EST
142.90 USD   +2.44%
04:30pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:29pImproving Consumer Sentiment Boosts Equities
MT
02:03pBank Results, Rising Consumer Confidence Leave US Equities Mixed
MT
JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

01/13/2023 | 04:30pm EST
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the Firm’s Series DD, EE, GG, JJ, KK, LL, & MM preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $292 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 129 B - -
Net income 2022 34 853 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 409 B 409 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 288 474
Free-Float 70,7%
