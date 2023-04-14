Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:44:17 2023-04-14 pm EDT
138.50 USD   +7.37%
04:55pS&P 500 Posts Weekly Gain as Q1 Bank Earnings Top Expectations, March Consumer, Producer Price Data Indicate Easing Inflation
MT
04:41pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:35pFed Governor's Hawkish Remarks Weigh on Equities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

04/14/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series DD, EE, GG, JJ, KK, LL & MM preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $303 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
04:55pS&P 500 Posts Weekly Gain as Q1 Bank Earnings Top Expectations, March Consumer, Produce..
MT
04:41pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:35pFed Governor's Hawkish Remarks Weigh on Equities
MT
04:32pUS Banking Sector's Exposure to Commercial Real Estate Is Manageable, RBC Says
MT
04:19pJPMorgan Chase, BlackRock rise; Boeing, Lucid Group fall
AQ
04:08pStocks slip as rate worries overshadow big bank profits
AQ
03:39pProfits at big US banks show few signs of industry distress
AQ
03:37pSector Update: Financial Stock Mostly Rising Late Friday
MT
03:26pJpmorgan Chase : Supplement - C-028752
PU
02:39pTrending: JPMorgan 1Q Profit Up 52%, Revenue Up 25%
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 150 B - -
Net income 2023 42 282 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,99x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 378 B 378 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 293 723
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 128,99 $
Average target price 150,36 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%378 129
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%228 611
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%228 460
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.16%169 143
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%149 799
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%141 643
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer