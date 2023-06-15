Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:16:20 2023-06-15 pm EDT
141.95 USD   +0.32%
04:23pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
08:07aChase Freedom® Announces Q3 2023 Quarterly Categories – Select Live Entertainment, Gas Stations and Electric Vehicle Charging
BU
07:30aJPMORGAN : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

06/15/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series Q, R, S, CC, FF and HH preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $303 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
04:23pJPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
08:07aChase Freedom® Announces Q3 2023 Quarterly Categories – Select Live Entertainment..
BU
07:30aJPMORGAN : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
06:17aFitch Affirms Two JP Morgan Money Market Funds at 'AAAmmf'
AQ
06:00aFOCUS -Goldman's cost-cutting accelerates as lean times persist
RE
06/14Plus500 buys back GBP101 million in shares from crisis-hit Odey
AN
06/14German activists target Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan on carbon policies
RE
06/14WH Smith completes refinancing with GBP400 million facility
AN
06/14Irish fintech Wayflyer renews debt line as clients focus on security of funding
RE
06/13US bank shares rise on inflation data, positive Wells Fargo comments
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 152 B - -
Net income 2023 43 407 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,75x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 413 B 413 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 296 877
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 141,49 $
Average target price 160,09 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.91%413 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.08%232 062
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%229 687
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 315
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.91%157 894
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC18.44%152 191
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer