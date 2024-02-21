Clients express their high likelihood to recommend the bank’s services with top recognitions for cash management and overall satisfaction

JPMorgan Chase announced today it has received top honors in the prestigious 2023 Greenwich Excellence Awards, including two Greenwich Share Leader distinctions for achieving #1 market share for U.S. Small Business and #1 market share for U.S. Middle Market Banking.1 Overall, the firm earned a combined 20 awards for its best-in-class customer experience provided to small and middle market businesses.

Coalition Greenwich, the leading provider of data and analytics on the financial services industry, selects honorees from nearly 28,000 small business and middle market banking customer evaluations and identifies the banks performing at a statistically differentiated level relative to peers.

JPMorgan Chase particularly stood out in the area of cash management services and capabilities, where the firm received top accolades for its innovations in products and services. In the same cash management category, small business clients ranked the bank highly for its overall digital experience, and middle market banking clients expressed great satisfaction for the bank’s cash management overall, resulting in national and regional recognitions.

“Our clients are at the center of everything we do, and it’s an honor to be recognized by them for our commitment to simplifying their banking experience,” said John Simmons, Head of Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries (MMBSI), JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. “Through our investments in data and technology, we’re able to deliver intuitive digital solutions to businesses of all sizes that help them save time and focus their attention on growing their businesses.”

JPMorgan Chase’s MMBSI business also received top honors for overall satisfaction amongst its clients nationally and in the Midwest, South and West. Both small and middle market banking clients expressed that they would be likely to recommend JPMorgan Chase.

“Chase for Business serves more than 6 million small business clients across the country. While numbers showcase our strength, it’s our unwavering commitment to delivering the first-in-class customer service our clients deserve that sets us apart,” said Ben Walter, CEO of Chase for Business. “We’ve continued to invest in both our people and our digital capabilities so that our team has the tools they need to deliver exceptional experiences. It’s rewarding to know our clients appreciate our efforts and are willing to recommend us.”

In Coalition Greenwich’s evaluations, the Middle Market Banking category is representative of companies with $10MM-$500MM in annual revenue, and Small Business Banking is representative of companies with $1MM-$10MM in annual revenue. The full list of awards includes:

U.S. Middle Market Banking

Greenwich Share Leader

Cash Management – Innovation in Products and Services

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction in the Midwest, South and West

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction – Midwest, South and West

U.S. Small Business Banking

Greenwich Share Leader

Cash Management – Digital Platform Design

Cash Management – Digital Product Capabilities

Cash Management – Innovation in Products and Services

Cash Management – Overall Digital Experience

Data and Analytics Driven Insights

Likelihood to Recommend

Likelihood to Recommend – Northeast

RM Proactively Provides Advice - Midwest

Additionally, the Coalition Greenwich Digital Transformation Benchmarking Study – Commercial Segment recognized Chase Connect®, a digital banking platform for corporate and commercial clients, as #1 overall in Payments & Treasury Management and #2 in Digital Channels. Within Payments & Treasury Management, the bank received the #1 score for several sub-categories, including Data Structure, Organization & Integration, Payables, Customized Solutions, Receivables (tied) and Liquidity Management (tied). Within Digital Channels, the bank received top scores in several sub-categories, including for its Online Portal (tied) and Host-to-Host (tied) capabilities.

1 Tied for #1 market share for U.S. Middle Market Banking, 2023 Greenwich Excellence Awards

