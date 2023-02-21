JPMorgan Chase Earns 21 Greenwich Excellence, Best Brand and Share Awards for US Small Business and Middle Market Banking

Clients recognize outstanding achievement across cash management, data and analytics, and overall satisfaction

JPMorgan Chase announced today it has received top honors in the prestigious 2022 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards by earning a combined 21 awards for the best-in-class customer experience provided to small and middle market businesses. The accolades include two Greenwich Share Leader distinctions for achieving #1 market share for U.S. Small Business and #1 market share for U.S. Middle Market Banking.1 JPMorgan Chase’s small business banking division also received a Greenwich Best Brand Award for Ease of Doing Business.

Coalition Greenwich, the leading provider of data and analytics on the financial services industry, selects honorees from over 20,000 small business and middle market banking customer evaluations and identifies the banks performing at a statistically differentiated level relative to peers.

For JPMorgan Chase, this proved particularly true in the area of cash management services and capabilities, including the overall digital experience offered to businesses, ease of product implementation and the ability to make commercial payments easier. Through digitizing the banking experience, the firm helps improve the ease of doing business for clients at each phase of their business’ life cycles and as their companies grow.

“We’re intent on making banking easier for clients of all sizes by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that help them save time and enable them to focus on growing their businesses,” said John Simmons, head of Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. “It’s an honor to be recognized by our clients for excellence in these areas, especially as we continue to invest in the latest technology to deliver more value.”

“We are proud to support small business owners every day, whether it’s helping them easily accept payments or manage their banking across all of our channels,” said Ben Walter, CEO of Chase Business Banking. “We’ll continue to invest in great people and industry-leading digital capabilities to help businesses grow, regardless of size.”

In Coalition Greenwich’s evaluations, the Middle Market Banking category is representative of companies with $10MM-$500MM in annual revenue, and Small Business Banking is companies with $1MM-$10MM in annual revenue.

Nationally, JPMorgan Chase received Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards in:

U.S. Middle Market Banking

Cash Management – Digital Platform Design

Cash Management – Digital Product Capabilities

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management – Innovation in Products and Services

Cash Management – Making Commercial Payments Easier

Cash Management – Overall Digital Experience

Data and Analytics Driven Insights

Greenwich Share Leader

U.S. Small Business Banking

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business

Cash Management – Digital Platform Design

Cash Management – Digital Product Capabilities

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management – Making Commercial Payments Easier

Cash Management – Overall Digital Experience

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management – Product Capabilities

Greenwich Share Leader

Overall Satisfaction

For more information about Commercial Banking at JPMorgan Chase, visit: https://www.jpmorgan.com/commercial-banking

For more information about Small Business Banking at JPMorgan Chase, visit: https://www.chase.com/business

1 Tied for #1 market share for U.S. Middle Market Banking, 2022 Greenwich Excellence Awards

