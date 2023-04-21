Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08:21 2023-04-21 am EDT
139.91 USD   -0.64%
JPMorgan Chase : FURTHER NOTICE TO HOLDERS

04/21/2023 | 10:40am EDT
To:

The holders of the Securities

Euroclear Bank SA/NV

Clearstream Banking, société anonyme

The Bank of New York Mellon (as Principal Programme Agent)

Date: 21 April 2023

FURTHER NOTICE TO HOLDER(S): USD LIBOR CESSATION

We refer to the securities listed in Schedule 1 (The Securities) hereto (the "Securities") issued pursuant to the Structured Products Programme for the Issuance of Notes, Warrants and Certificates arranged by J.P. Morgan, and to the notice to holders of the Securities dated 1 August 2022, in relation to future cessation and loss of representativeness of USD LIBOR settings in respect of the Securities. Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the Securities (the "Conditions"). In accordance with the Conditions, certain payments in respect of the Securities are calculated by reference to a US Dollar ("USD") LIBOR setting.

In accordance with the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2021 (the "LIBOR Act") and the regulation issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Board") on 16 December 2022 implementing the LIBOR Act (the "LIBOR Rule"), the reference rate for calculations of the amount of interest payable with respect to interest periods for which the reference rate determination date occurs after 30 June 2023 shall cease to be 3-month USD LIBOR and shall be the "Board-Selected Benchmark Replacement" specified in the LIBOR Rule, which is three-month CME Term SOFR plus the tenor spread adjustment of 0.26161%.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, as the calculation agent (the "Calculation Agent") has assumed the duties and obligations of the "Determining Person" (as defined in the LIBOR Act) with respect to the Securities and, in accordance with the LIBOR Act and the LIBOR Rule, has identified the "Board-selected Benchmark Replacement" specified in the LIBOR Rule, which is three-month CME Term SOFR plus the tenor spread adjustment of 0.26161%, as the substitute or successor rate for calculations of the amount of interest payable with respect to interest periods for which the reference rate determination date occurs after 30 June 2023.

The "Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes" specified in the LIBOR Rule shall, by operation of law, apply to the Securities. The Calculation Agent reserves the right, in its capacity as the "Calculating Person" (as defined in the LIBOR Act) with respect to the Securities, to make "Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes" with respect to the Securities.

This notice is being provided for information purposes only and no action is required from the holders of the Securities in relation to this notice. Nothing in this notice shall be deemed to constitute legal, tax, financial, accounting or other advice.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined shall have the meaning given to them in the Conditions.

Nothing in this notice shall be construed as a waiver of any rights that J.P. Morgan may have with respect to the Securities.

For any queries, please contact your usual J.P. Morgan sales representative.

Yours faithfully

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

1

L_LIVE_EMEA1:104368142v3

Schedule 1: The Securities

ISIN

Title of Securities

Issuer

XS1163291401

U.S.$9,000,000 Fixed Rate

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

and Floating Rate Notes

due August 2035

2

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
