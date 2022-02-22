Log in
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

02/22/2022 | 05:33pm EST
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC. The report is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and will be available on the Firm's Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir under SEC Filings & Other Disclosures.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $294.1 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 123 B - -
Net income 2021 45 318 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 448 B 448 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 271 025
Free-Float 71,5%
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 152,14 $
Average target price 172,45 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.77%258 872
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.15%209 447
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.04%195 953