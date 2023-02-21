Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
02-21-2023
139.63 USD   -1.83%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
United Airlines Starts More Than $100 Million Sustainable Flight Fund to Support Sustainable Aviation Fuel Research, Production
JPMorgan Chase Earns 21 Greenwich Excellence, Best Brand and Share Awards for US Small Business and Middle Market Banking
JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

02/21/2023
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the SEC. The report is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and will be available on the Firm's Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir under SEC Filings & Other Disclosures.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $292 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 129 B - -
Net income 2022 34 853 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 417 B 417 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 293 723
Free-Float 70,7%
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 163
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 693
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC20.36%147 407