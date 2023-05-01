Advanced search
JPMorgan Chase : Investor Presentation

05/01/2023
JPMorgan Chase acquires substantial majority of assets and assumes certain liabilities of First Republic Bank

May 1, 2023

Fortress principles position us to invest through cycles - organically and inorganically

FORTRESS BALANCE SHEET¹

CET1 capital ratios²

Standardized 13.8% | Advanced 13.9% Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity² $488B

PROVEN OPERATING MODEL

Standardized RWA³ $1.7T

Cash and marketable securities⁴ $1.4T

Average loans $1.1T

Complete

Global

Diversified

At Scale

Exceptional

client franchises

    • Customer centric and easy to do business with
    • Comprehensive set of products and services
    • Focus on safety and security
    • Powerful brands
  • JPMorgan Chase as of March 31, 2023 For additional footnotes see slide 9

Unwavering

principles

  • Fortress balance sheet
  • Risk governance and controls
  • Culture and conduct
  • Operational resilience

Long-term

shareholder

value

  • Continuously investing in the future while maintaining expense discipline
  • Focus on customer experience and innovation
  • Employer of choice for top talent

#1 Leading business positions

CCB: #1

CIB: #1

U.S. retail

Global IB fees

deposits

Global Markets¹⁰

U.S. credit

USD payments

card issuer⁶

volume¹¹

Primary

Business Bank

CB: #1

AWM: #1

Multifamily lender¹²

Global

Middle Market

Private Bank

bookrunner¹³

1

Transaction overview

KEY TRANSACTION DETAILS1

BALANCE SHEET ($B)1

Transaction overview

  • JPMorgan Chase acquired substantial majority of assets and assumed certain liabilities of First Republic Bank from the FDIC
    • $173B of loans and $30B of securities
    • Approximately $92B of deposits and $28B of FHLB advances
    • JPMorgan Chase did not assume First Republic Bank's corporate debt or preferred stock
  • JPMorgan Chase will make a payment of $10.6B to the FDIC
  • FDIC will provide loss share agreements with respect to most acquired loans
    • Single family residential mortgages: 80% loss coverage for seven years
    • Commercial loans, including CRE: 80% loss coverage for five years

Pre-

Post-

closing

closing²

Assets

Cash

-

-

Securities³

$29.6

$29.6

Total cash and securities

$29.6

$29.6

Loans

$172.9

$150.3

Intangibles4

-

1.1

Other assets

5.0

4.8

Total assets

$207.5

$185.8

Balance sheet restructuring

Integration

  • JPMorgan Chase will repay $25B of deposits from large U.S. banks and eliminate a $5B deposit from JPMorgan Chase on consolidation
  • FDIC will provide a new $50B five-yearfixed-rate term financing
  • All regulatory approvals received and the transaction has closed
  • First Republic branches and offices will open as normal
  • Committed to treating employees with respect, care and transparency

Liabilities

Deposits

$92.4

$87.4

FHLB advances

28.1

28.1

Term financing

-

50.0

Other liabilities

1.4

2.3

Total liabilities

$122.0

$167.8

¹ Estimated as of April 28, 2023 based on data provided by the FDIC

  • Includes estimated fair value marks and elimination of $5B deposit from JPMorgan Chase. Estimates are subject to refinement, including during purchase accounting measurement period
    3 Securities balances reflected at fair value in pre- and post-closing balance sheet 4 Reflects core deposit intangible

2

Transaction assumptions and pro forma impact

Transaction assumptions

  • One-timegain of $2.6B post-tax at closing, not including expected restructuring costs of $2.0B over the course of 2023 and 2024
  • Fair value marks on acquired loans of ~$22B
    • Average loan mark of 87%
  • FDIC loss share agreements reduce risk weighting on covered loans
    • Average risk weighting of ~25%

>$500mm

net income accretion¹

Accretive to

tangible book value per share

  • CET1 ratio consistent with
    1Q24 target of 13.5%

IRR > 20%

¹ Accretion excluding bargain purchase gain in 2023 and restructuring costs expected in 2023 and 2024

3

Transaction rationale

Accelerates key growth opportunities

Financially attractive

High-quality portfolio with additional protection

Contributes to rapid and orderly resolution

  • Increases penetration with U.S. high net worth clients
  • Accelerates U.S. wealth strategy by adding J.P. Morgan wealth centers in attractive locations
  • Complementary to JPMorgan Chase's #1 business bank
  • >$500mm net income accretion1
  • Tangible book value per share accretive
  • IRR > 20%
  • Strong credit profile supplemented by FDIC loss sharing agreement
  • Loan portfolio marks supported by due diligence process
  • Maintains JPMorgan Chase's fortress balance sheet
  • First Republic depositors will be backed by the strength of JPMorgan Chase
  • Lowest cost and most efficient option for the Deposit Insurance Fund
  • Our capabilities and capital strength enabled a competitive bid

¹ Accretion excluding bargain purchase gain in 2023 and restructuring costs expected in 2023 and 2024

4

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 10:46:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
