JPMorgan Chase : Investor Presentation

JPMorgan Chase acquires substantial majority of assets and assumes certain liabilities of First Republic Bank
May 1, 2023
Fortress principles position us to invest through cycles - organically and inorganically
FORTRESS BALANCE SHEET¹
CET1 capital ratios²
Standardized 13.8% | Advanced 13.9% Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity² $488B
PROVEN OPERATING MODEL
Standardized RWA³ $1.7T
Cash and marketable securities⁴ $1.4T
Average loans $1.1T
Complete
Global
Diversified
At Scale
Exceptional
client franchises
Customer centricand easy to do business with
Comprehensiveset of products and services
Focus onsafety and security
Powerful brands
JPMorgan Chase as of March 31, 2023 For additional footnotes see slide 9
Unwavering
principles
Fortressbalance sheet
Risk governanceand controls
Cultureand conduct
Operational resilience
Long-term
shareholder
value
Continuouslyinvesting in the future while maintaining expense discipline
Focus oncustomer experienceandinnovation
Employer of choicefor top talent
#1 Leading business positions
CCB: #1
CIB: #1
U.S. retail
Global IB fees⁹
deposits⁵
Global Markets¹⁰
U.S. credit
USD payments
card issuer⁶
volume¹¹
Primary
Business Bank⁷
CB: #1
AWM: #1
Multifamily lender¹²
Global
Middle Market
Private Bank⁸
bookrunner¹³
1
Transaction overview
KEY TRANSACTION DETAILS1
BALANCE SHEET ($B)1
Transaction overview
JPMorgan Chase acquired substantial majority of assets and assumed certain liabilities of First Republic Bank from the FDIC
$173B of loans and $30B of securities
Approximately $92B of deposits and $28B of FHLB advances
JPMorgan Chase did not assume First Republic Bank's corporate debt or preferred stock
JPMorgan Chase will make a payment of $10.6B to the FDIC
FDIC will provide loss share agreements with respect to most acquired loans
Single family residential mortgages: 80% loss coverage for seven years
Commercial loans, including CRE: 80% loss coverage for five years
Pre-
Post-
closing
closing²
Assets
Cash
-
-
Securities³
$29.6
$29.6
Total cash and securities
$29.6
$29.6
Loans
$172.9
$150.3
Intangibles4
-
1.1
Other assets
5.0
4.8
Total assets
$207.5
$185.8
Balance sheet restructuring
Integration
JPMorgan Chase will repay $25B of deposits from large U.S. banks and eliminate a $5B deposit from JPMorgan Chase on consolidation
FDIC will provide a new $50B five-yearfixed-rate term financing
All regulatory approvals received and the transaction has closed
First Republic branches and offices will open as normal
Committed to treating employees with respect, care and transparency
Liabilities
Deposits
$92.4
$87.4
FHLB advances
28.1
28.1
Term financing
-
50.0
Other liabilities
1.4
2.3
Total liabilities
$122.0
$167.8
¹ Estimated as of April 28, 2023 based on data provided by the FDIC
Includes estimated fair value marks and elimination of $5B deposit from JPMorgan Chase. Estimates are subject to refinement, including during purchase accounting measurement period 3 Securities balances reflected at fair value in pre- and post-closing balance sheet 4 Reflects core deposit intangible
2
Transaction assumptions and pro forma impact
Transaction assumptions
One-timegain of $2.6B post-tax at closing, not including expected restructuring costs of $2.0B over the course of 2023 and 2024
Fair value marks on acquired loans of ~$22B
Average loan mark of 87%
FDIC loss share agreements reduce risk weighting on covered loans
Average risk weighting of ~25%
>$500mm
net income accretion¹
Accretive to
tangible book value per share
CET1 ratio consistent with
1Q24 target of 13.5%
IRR > 20%
¹ Accretion excluding bargain purchase gain in 2023 and restructuring costs expected in 2023 and 2024
3
Transaction rationale
Accelerates key growth opportunities
Financially attractive
High-quality portfolio with additional protection
Contributes to rapid and orderly resolution
Increases penetration with U.S. high net worth clients
Accelerates U.S. wealth strategy by adding J.P. Morgan wealth centers in attractive locations
Complementary to JPMorgan Chase's #1 business bank
>$500mm net income accretion1
Tangible book value per share accretive
IRR > 20%
Strong credit profile supplemented by FDIC loss sharing agreement
Loan portfolio marks supported by due diligence process
Maintains JPMorgan Chase's fortress balance sheet
First Republic depositors will be backed by the strength of JPMorgan Chase
Lowest cost and most efficient option for the Deposit Insurance Fund
Our capabilities and capital strength enabled a competitive bid
¹ Accretion excluding bargain purchase gain in 2023 and restructuring costs expected in 2023 and 2024