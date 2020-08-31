JPMorgan Chase : J.P. Morgan Hires Boaz Lahovitsky to Lead Wealth Management National Branch Business

U.S. Wealth Management to hire hundreds of advisors in several locations across the country for remote advice unit in the next two years

J.P. Morgan announced today that Boaz Lahovitsky is joining the firm as Head of U.S. National Branch for Wealth Management. Lahovitsky will report to Kristin Lemkau, CEO of U.S. Wealth Management, and be a member of the U.S. Wealth Management Leadership Team. He comes from Vanguard, where he most recently was head of Flagship Advice, Personal Advisor Services.

“Boaz is an important hire for us to deliver on our growth strategy,” Lemkau said. “We have exceptional advisors in our branches and offices, but we are still nascent in providing video and phone-based advice to clients who prefer to be served that way all the time. Boaz is a proven leader, an exceptional thinker and innovator. He will be a great addition to our leadership team.”

Lahovitsky brings more than 15 years of senior expertise in wealth management, financial technology, and the securities and fund services industry. He has worked in strategy, operations and managed account platforms roles in the advice space at UBS, Citigroup, Genpact and Booz Allen. At Vanguard he was responsible for all Flagship financial advisors across the country and for directing strategic initiatives in digital channels.

J.P. Morgan plans to hire hundreds of advisors in several locations across the country in the next two years to assist clients remotely over video calls, telephone and other digital channels, if a client chooses this service. The move will allow investors to interact with financial advisors when and how they want, and will give more clients access to professional investing advice.

The National Branch complements J.P. Morgan’s U.S. Wealth Management business offering which currently includes branch-based advisors and digital self-directed platforms.

About J.P. Morgan U.S. Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan U.S. Wealth Management is a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Corporate and Consumer Business with $500 billion in assets under supervision, and 4,000 advisors across 3,500 branches and 21 offices. It was created in December 2019 by combining the wealth management advisors in Chase branches, J.P. Morgan Securities, and the digital investment platform You Invest.

