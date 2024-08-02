UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the quarterly period ended
Commission file
June 30, 2024
number 1-5805
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
13-2624428
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. employer
incorporation or organization)
identification no.)
383 Madison Avenue,
New York, New York
10179
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 270-6000
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which
registered
Common stock
JPM
The New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, each representing a one-four hundredth interest in a share of 5.75% Non-Cumulative
JPM PR D
The New York Stock Exchange
Preferred Stock, Series DD
Depositary Shares, each representing a one-four hundredth interest in a share of 6.00% Non-Cumulative
JPM PR C
The New York Stock Exchange
Preferred Stock, Series EE
Depositary Shares, each representing a one-four hundredth interest in a share of 4.75% Non-Cumulative
JPM PR J
The New York Stock Exchange
Preferred Stock, Series GG
Depositary Shares, each representing a one-four hundredth interest in a share of 4.55% Non-Cumulative
JPM PR K
The New York Stock Exchange
Preferred Stock, Series JJ
Depositary Shares, each representing a one-four hundredth interest in a share of 4.625% Non-Cumulative
JPM PR L
The New York Stock Exchange
Preferred Stock, Series LL
Depositary Shares, each representing a one-four hundredth interest in a share of 4.20% Non-Cumulative
JPM PR M
The New York Stock Exchange
Preferred Stock, Series MM
Guarantee of Callable Fixed Rate Notes due June 10, 2032 of JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC
JPM/32
The New York Stock Exchange
Guarantee of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 of JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC
AMJB
NYSE Arca, Inc.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. ☒ Yes ☐ No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). ☒ Yes ☐ No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
☒
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☐
Smaller reporting company
☐
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). ☐ Yes ☒ No
Number of shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2024: 2,845,164,727
FORM 10-Q
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part I - Financial information
Page
Item 1.
Financial Statements.
Consolidated Financial Statements - JPMorgan Chase & Co.:
Consolidated statements of income (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
91
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited) for the threeand six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
92
Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
93
Consolidated statements of changes in stockholders' equity (unaudited) for the threeand six months ended June 30, 2024 and
94
2023
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) for thesix months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
95
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
96
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
191
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates (unaudited) for the three months endedJune 30, 2024 and 2023
192
Glossary of Terms and Acronyms and Line of Business Metrics
194
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
3
Introduction
4
Executive Overview
5
Consolidated Results of Operations
9
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Cash Flows Analysis
15
Explanation and Reconciliation of the Firm's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
18
Business Segment Results
20
Firmwide Risk Management
44
Capital Risk Management
45
Liquidity Risk Management
51
Consumer Credit Portfolio
61
Wholesale Credit Portfolio
66
Investment Portfolio Risk Management
78
Market Risk Management
79
Country Risk Management
85
Critical Accounting Estimates Used by the Firm
86
Accounting and Reporting Developments
89
Forward-Looking Statements
90
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk.
202
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures.
202
Part II - Other information
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings.
202
Item 1A.
Risk Factors.
202
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds.
202
Item 3.
Defaults Upon Senior Securities.
203
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures.
203
Item 5.
Other Information.
203
Item 6.
Exhibits.
204
2
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Consolidated financial highlights (unaudited)
As of or for the period ended, (in millions, except per share,
Six months ended June 30,
ratio, employee data and where otherwise noted)
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
2024
2023
Selected income statement data
(e) $
(e) $
Total net revenue
$
50,200
41,934
$
38,574
$
39,874
$
41,307
$
92,134
79,656
Total noninterest expense
23,713
(e)
22,757
24,486
21,757
20,822
46,470
(e)
40,929
Pre-provision profit(a)
26,487
19,177
14,088
18,117
20,485
45,664
38,727
Provision for credit losses
3,052
1,884
2,762
1,384
2,899
4,936
5,174
Income before income tax expense
23,435
17,293
11,326
16,733
17,586
40,728
33,553
Income tax expense
5,286
3,874
2,019
3,582
3,114
9,160
6,459
Net income
$
18,149
$
13,419
$
9,307
$
13,151
$
14,472
$
31,568
$
27,094
Earnings per share data
Net income: Basic
$
6.13
$
4.45
$
3.04
$
4.33
$
4.76
$
10.58
$
8.86
Diluted
6.12
4.44
3.04
4.33
4.75
10.56
8.85
Average shares: Basic
2,889.8
2,908.3
2,914.4
2,927.5
2,943.8
2,899.1
2,956.1
Diluted
2,894.9
2,912.8
2,919.1
2,932.1
2,948.3
2,903.9
2,960.5
Market and per common share data
Market capitalization
575,463
575,195
489,320
419,254
422,661
575,463
422,661
Common shares at period-end
2,845.1
2,871.6
2,876.6
2,891.0
2,906.1
2,845.1
2,906.1
Book value per share
111.29
106.81
104.45
100.30
98.11
111.29
98.11
Tangible book value per share ("TBVPS")(a)
92.77
88.43
86.08
82.04
79.90
92.77
79.90
Cash dividends declared per share
1.15
1.15
1.05
1.05
1.00
2.30
2.00
Selected ratios and metrics
Return on common equity ("ROE")(b)
23
%
17 %
12 %
18 %
20 %
20
%
19 %
Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE")(a)(b)
28
21
15
22
25
25
24
Return on assets(b)
1.79
1.36
0.95
1.36
1.51
1.58
1.45
Overhead ratio
47
54
63
55
50
50
51
Loans-to-deposits ratio
55
54
55
55
54
55
54
Firm Liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") (average)
112
112
113
112
112
112
112
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. LCR (average)
125
129
129
123
129
125
129
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (c)(d)
15.3
15.0
15.0
14.3
13.8
15.3
13.8
Tier 1 capital ratio(c)(d)
16.7
16.4
16.6
15.9
15.4
16.7
15.4
Total capital ratio(c)(d)
18.5
18.2
18.5
17.8
17.3
18.5
17.3
Tier 1 leverage ratio(c)
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.1
6.9
7.2
6.9
Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")(c)
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.0
5.8
6.1
5.8
Selected balance sheet data (period-end)
Trading assets
$
733,882
$
754,409
$
540,607
$
601,993
$
636,996
$
733,882
$
636,996
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
589,998
570,679
571,552
585,380
612,203
589,998
612,203
Loans
1,320,700
1,309,616
1,323,706
1,310,059
1,300,069
1,320,700
1,300,069
Total assets
4,143,003
4,090,727
3,875,393
3,898,333
3,868,240
4,143,003
3,868,240
Deposits
2,396,530
2,428,409
2,400,688
2,379,526
2,398,962
2,396,530
2,398,962
Long-term debt
394,028
395,872
391,825
362,793
364,078
394,028
364,078
Common stockholders' equity
316,652
306,737
300,474
289,967
285,112
316,652
285,112
Total stockholders' equity
340,552
336,637
327,878
317,371
312,516
340,552
312,516
Employees
313,206
311,921
309,926
308,669
300,066
313,206
300,066
Credit quality metrics
Allowances for credit losses
$
25,514
$
24,695
$
24,765
$
24,155
$
24,288
$
25,514
$
24,288
Allowance for loan losses to total retained loans
1.81 %
1.77 %
1.75 %
1.73 %
1.75 %
1.81 %
1.75 %
Nonperforming assets
$
8,423
$
8,265
$
7,597
$
8,131
$
7,838
$
8,423
$
7,838
Net charge-offs
2,231
1,956
2,164
1,497
1,411
4,187
2,548
Net charge-off rate
0.71 %
0.62 %
0.68 %
0.47 %
0.47 %
0.67 %
0.45 %
- Pre-provisionprofit, TBVPS and ROTCE are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Explanation and Reconciliation of the Firm's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 18-19 for a further discussion of these measures.
- Ratios are based upon annualized amounts.
- The ratios reflect the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") capital transition provisions. Refer to Note 21 of this Form 10-Q and Note 27 of JPMorgan Chase's 2023 Form 10-K for additional information.
- Reflects the Firm's ratios under the Basel III Standardized approach. Refer to Capital Risk Management on pages 45-50 for additional information.
- Total net revenue included a $7.9 billion net gain related to Visa shares, and total noninterest expense included a $1.0 billion contribution of Visa shares to the JPMorgan Chase Foundation. Refer to Executive Overview on pages 5-8, and Notes 2 and 5 of this Form 10-Q, as well as pages 8 and 100 of JPMorgan Chase's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 for further information.
3
INTRODUCTION
The following is Management's discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") for the second quarter of 2024.
This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2024 ("Form 10-Q") should be read together with JPMorgan Chase's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 Form 10-K"). Refer to the Glossary of terms and acronyms and line of business metrics on pages 194-201 for definitions of terms and acronyms used throughout this Form 10-Q.
This Form 10-Q contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of JPMorgan Chase's management, speak only as of the date of this Form 10-Q and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Refer to Forward-looking Statements on page 90 of this Form 10-Q and Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors on pages 9-33 of the 2023 Form 10-K for a discussion of certain of those risks and uncertainties and the factors that could cause JPMorgan Chase's actual results to differ materially because of those risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that actual results will be in line with any outlook information set forth herein, and the Firm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a financial holding company incorporated under Delaware law in 1968, is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $340.6 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers, predominantly in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally.
JPMorgan Chase's principal bank subsidiary is JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association ("JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A."), a national banking association with U.S. branches in 48 states and Washington, D.C. JPMorgan Chase's principal non-bank subsidiary is J.P. Morgan Securities LLC ("J.P. Morgan Securities"), a U.S. broker-dealer. The bank and non-bank subsidiaries of JPMorgan Chase operate nationally as well as through overseas branches and subsidiaries, representative offices and subsidiary foreign banks. The Firm's principal operating subsidiaries outside the U.S. are J.P. Morgan Securities plc and J.P. Morgan SE ("JPMSE"), which are subsidiaries of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and are based in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") and Germany, respectively.
Business Segment Reorganization: Effective in the second quarter of 2024, the Firm reorganized its reportable business segments by combining the former Corporate & Investment Bank and Commercial Banking business segments to form one reportable segment, the Commercial & Investment Bank ("CIB"). As a result of the reorganization, the Firm now has three reportable business segments, as well as a Corporate segment. The Firm's consumer business is the Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB") segment. The Firm's wholesale businesses are the Commercial & Investment Bank ("CIB") and Asset & Wealth Management ("AWM") segments. Refer to Business Segment Results on pages 20-22 of this Form 10-Q and Recent events on page 52 of the 2023 Form 10-K for additional information on the reorganization, as well as Note 25 of this Form 10-Q and Note 32 of the 2023 Form 10-K, for a description of the Firm's business segments and the products and services they provide to their respective client bases.
First Republic: On May 1, 2023, JPMorgan Chase acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of First Republic Bank (the "First Republic acquisition") from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). References in this Form 10-Q to "associated with First Republic," "related to First Republic," "impact of First Republic" or similar expressions refer to the relevant effects of the First Republic acquisition, as well as subsequent related business and activities, as applicable. Refer to Note 26 for additional information.
The Firm's website is www.jpmorganchase.com. JPMorgan Chase makes available on its website, free of charge, annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as soon as reasonably practicable after it electronically files or furnishes such material to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov. JPMorgan Chase makes new and important information about the Firm available on its website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com, including on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir. Information on the Firm's website, including documents on the website that are referenced in this Form 10-Q, is not incorporated by reference into this Form 10-Q or the Firm's other filings with the SEC.
4
EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW
This executive overview of the MD&A highlights selected information and does not contain all of the information that is important to readers of this Form 10-Q. For a complete description of the trends and uncertainties, as well as the risks and critical accounting estimates affecting the Firm, this Form 10-Q and the 2023 Form 10-K should be read together and in their entirety.
Financial performance of JPMorgan Chase
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
As of or for the period ended,
(in millions, except per share data and ratios)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Selected income statement data
Noninterest revenue
$
27,454
$
19,528
41
%
$
46,306
$
37,166
25
%
Net interest income
22,746
21,779
4
45,828
42,490
8
Total net revenue
50,200
41,307
22
92,134
79,656
16
Total noninterest expense
23,713
20,822
14
46,470
40,929
14
Pre-provision profit
26,487
20,485
29
45,664
38,727
18
Provision for credit losses
3,052
2,899
5
4,936
5,174
(5)
Net income
18,149
14,472
25
31,568
27,094
17
Diluted earnings per share
6.12
4.75
29
10.56
8.85
19
Selected ratios and metrics
Return on common equity
23 %
20 %
20 %
19 %
Return on tangible common equity
28
25
25
24
Book value per share
$
111.29
$
98.11
13
$
111.29
$
98.11
13
Tangible book value per share
92.77
79.90
16
92.77
79.90
16
Capital ratios(a)(b)
CET1 capital
15.3 %
13.8 %
15.3 %
13.8 %
Tier 1 capital
16.7
15.4
16.7
15.4
Total capital
18.5
17.3
18.5
17.3
Memo:
NII excluding Markets(c)
$
22,938
$
22,370
3
$
45,958
$
43,306
6
NIR excluding Markets(c)
20,261
12,969
56
31,776
22,931
39
Markets(c)
7,793
7,062
10
15,806
15,500
2
Total net revenue - managed basis
$
50,992
$
42,401
20
$
93,540
$
81,737
14
- The ratios reflect the CECL capital transition provisions. Refer to Note 21 of this Form 10-Q and Note 27 of JPMorgan Chase's 2023 Form 10-K for additional information.
- Reflects the Firm's ratios under the Basel III Standardized approach. Refer to Capital Risk Management on pages 45-50 for additional information.
- NII and NIR refer to net interest income and noninterest revenue, respectively. Markets consists of CIB's Fixed Income Markets and Equity Markets businesses.
First Republic: JPMorgan Chase acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of First Republic Bank from the FDIC on May 1, 2023. As a result, the current-quarter and year-to-date results include the three- and six-month impact of First Republic, respectively, compared with two months in the prior-year periods. Where meaningful to the results, this is referred to in this Form 10-Q as the "timing impact" of First Republic.
Visa shares: On April 8, 2024, Visa Inc. commenced an initial exchange offer for Visa Class B-1 common shares. On May 6, 2024, the Firm announced that Visa had accepted the Firm's tender of its 37.2 million Visa Class B-1 common shares in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common shares and Visa Class C common shares ("Visa C shares"), resulting in a $7.9 billion net gain for the period ended June 30, 2024.
In addition, the Firm contributed $1.0 billion of Visa shares to the JPMorgan Chase Foundation. Refer to Principal Investment Risk and Market Risk Management on page 78 and pages 79-84, respectively, and Notes 2 and 5 for additional information.
Comparisons noted in the sections below are for the second quarter of 2024 versus the second quarter of 2023, unless otherwise specified.
Firmwide overview
For the second quarter of 2024, JPMorgan Chase reported net income of $18.1 billion, up 25%, earnings per share of $6.12, ROE of 23% and ROTCE of 28%. The Firm's results included the following in Corporate: a $7.9 billion net gain related to Visa shares, a $1.0 billion contribution of Visa shares to the JPMorgan Chase Foundation, and $546 million of net investment securities losses.
5
- Total net revenue was $50.2 billion, up 22%, reflecting:
- Net interest income ("NII") of $22.7 billion, up 4%, driven by the impact of balance sheet mix and higher rates; higher revolving balances in Card Services; the timing impact of First Republic; and higher Markets net interest income, largely offset by deposit margin compression across the LOBs and lower average deposit balances in CCB. NII excluding Markets was $22.9 billion, up 3%.
- Noninterest revenue ("NIR") was $27.5 billion, up 41%, driven by the $7.9 billion net gain related to Visa shares, higher investment banking fees, higher asset management fees, lower net investment securities losses in Treasury and CIO, and higher Markets noninterest revenue. The prior year included the preliminary estimated bargain purchase gain of $2.7 billion associated with First Republic.
- Noninterest expense was $23.7 billion, up 14%, predominantly driven by higher compensation expense, including higher revenue-related compensation and growth in employees, as well as the $1.0 billion contribution of Visa shares to the JPMorgan Chase Foundation.
- The provision for credit losses was $3.1 billion, reflecting $2.2 billion of net charge-offsand a net addition to the allowance for credit losses of $821 million. Net charge-offsincreased by $820 million, predominantly driven by the seasoning of newer vintages and continued credit normalization in Card Services. The net addition to the allowance for credit losses included $609 million in consumer, primarily in Card Services, and $189 million in wholesale.
The provision in the prior year was $2.9 billion, reflecting a $1.5 billion net addition to the allowance for credit losses, including $1.2 billion to establish the allowance for the First Republic loans and lending- related commitments, and $1.4 billion of net charge-offs.
- The total allowance for credit losses was $25.5 billion at June 30, 2024. The Firm had an allowance for loan losses to retained loans coverage ratio of 1.81%, compared with 1.75% in the prior year.
- The Firm's nonperforming assets totaled $8.4 billion at June 30, 2024, up 7%, driven by wholesale nonaccrual loans, which reflect downgrades in Real Estate, concentrated in Office, partially offset by net sales of consumer nonaccrual loans. Refer to Wholesale Credit Portfolio and Consumer Credit Portfolio on pages 65-74 and pages 61- 64, respectively, for additional information.
- Firmwide average loans of $1.3 trillion were up 6%, predominantly driven by higher loans in CCB and CIB, including the timing impact of First Republic.
- Firmwide average deposits of $2.4 trillion were down 1%, reflecting:
- a decline in CCB in existing accounts primarily due to increased customer spending,
predominantly offset by
- net issuances of structured notes in CIB as a result of client demand in Markets, and net inflows in Payments,
- the timing impact of First Republic, and
- an increase in Corporate related to the Firm's international consumer initiatives.
Refer to Liquidity Risk Management on pages 51-58 for additional information.
Selected capital and other metrics
- CET1 capital was $267 billion, and the Standardized and Advanced CET1 ratios were 15.3% and 15.5%, respectively.
- SLR was 6.1%.
- TBVPS grew 16%, ending the second quarter of 2024 at $92.77.
- As of June 30, 2024, the Firm had eligible end-of-periodHigh Quality Liquid Assets ("HQLA") of approximately $841 billion and unencumbered marketable securities with a fair value of approximately $623 billion, resulting in approximately $1.5 trillion of liquidity sources. Refer to Liquidity Risk Management on pages 51-58 for additional information.
Refer to Consolidated Results of Operations and Consolidated Balance Sheets Analysis on pages 9-14 and pages 15-16, respectively, for a further discussion of the Firm's results, including the provision for credit losses; and Notes 5 and 26 for additional information on First Republic.
Pre-provision profit, ROTCE, TCE, TBVPS, NII and NIR excluding Markets, and total net revenue on a managed basis are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Explanation and Reconciliation of the Firm's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 18-19 for a further discussion of each of these measures.
6
Business segment highlights
Selected business metrics for each of the Firm's lines of business ("LOB") are presented below for the second quarter of 2024.
•
Average deposits down 7% year-over-year ("YoY"),
down 1% quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ"); client
CCB
investment assets up 14%
•
Average loans up 10% YoY including First Republic,
ROE 30%
flat QoQ; Card Services net charge-off rate of 3.50%
•
Debit and credit card sales volume (a) up 7%
•
Active mobile customers(b) up 7%
•
#1 ranking for Global Investment Banking fees with
9.5% wallet share YTD
CIB
•
Markets revenue up 10%, with Fixed Income
Markets up 5% and Equity Markets up 21%
ROE 17%
•
Average Banking & Payments loans up 2% YoY, flat
QoQ; average client deposits(c) up 2% YoY, up 1%
QoQ
•
Assets under management ("AUM") of $3.7 trillion,
AWM
up 15%
•
Average loans up 2% YoY, flat QoQ; average
ROE 32%
deposits up 7% YoY due to the allocation of First
Republic deposits to AWM in 4Q23, flat QoQ
- Excludes Commercial Card.
- Users of all mobile platforms who have logged in within the past 90 days.
- Represents client deposits and other third-party liabilities pertaining to the Payments and Securities Services businesses.
Refer to the Business Segment Results on pages 20-43 for a detailed discussion of results by business segment.
Credit provided and capital raised
JPMorgan Chase continues to support consumers, businesses and communities around the globe. The Firm provided new and renewed credit and raised capital for wholesale and consumer clients during the first six months of 2024, consisting of approximately:
$1.4
Total credit provided and capital raised (including
trillion
loans and commitments)
$120
Credit for consumers
billion
$20
Credit for U.S. small businesses
billion
$1.3
Credit and capital for corporations and non-U.S.
trillion
government entities(a)
$30
Credit and capital for nonprofit and U.S.
billion
government entities(b)
- Credit and capital for corporations and non-U.S. government entities include Individuals and Individual Entities primarily consisting of Global Private Bank clients within AWM.
- Includes states, municipalities, hospitals and universities.
7
Outlook
These current expectations are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of JPMorgan Chase's management, speak only as of the date of this Form 10-Q, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Refer to Forward-Looking Statements on page 90 of this Form 10-Q and Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors on pages 9-33 of the 2023 Form 10-K for a further discussion of certain of those risks and uncertainties and the other factors that could cause JPMorgan Chase's actual results to differ materially because of those risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that actual results in 2024 will be in line with the outlook information set forth below, and the Firm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.
JPMorgan Chase's current outlook for full-year 2024 should be viewed against the backdrop of the global and U.S. economies, financial markets activity, the geopolitical environment, the competitive environment, client and customer activity levels, and regulatory and legislative developments in the U.S. and other countries where the Firm does business. Each of these factors will affect the performance of the Firm. The Firm will continue to make appropriate adjustments to its businesses and operations in response to ongoing developments in the business, economic, regulatory and legal environments in which it operates.
Full-year 2024
- Management expects net interest income, and net interest income excluding Markets, to be approximately $91 billion, market dependent.
- Management expects adjusted expense to be approximately $92 billion, market dependent.
- Management expects the net charge-off rate in Card Services to be approximately 3.40%.
Net interest income excluding Markets and adjusted expense are non- GAAP financial measures. Refer to Explanation and Reconciliation of the Firm's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 18-19.
Business Developments
First Republic acquisition
On May 1, 2023, JPMorgan Chase acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of First Republic Bank (the "First Republic acquisition") from the FDIC, as receiver.
The Firm continues to progress in the conversion of operations, and the integration of clients, products and services, associated with the First Republic acquisition to align with the Firm's businesses and operations. The Firm expects that these actions will be substantially complete by the end of 2024.
Refer to Note 26 for additional information related to First Republic.
Regulatory developments
On June 21, 2024, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC announced joint determinations on the Firm's 2023 resolution plan, which identified no deficiencies and one shortcoming that must be satisfactorily addressed in the Firm's next resolution plan due on July 1, 2025.
Refer to Supervision and regulation on pages 4-8 of JPMorgan Chase's 2023 Form 10-K for additional information on the Firm's resolution plan.
8
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
This section provides a comparative discussion of JPMorgan Chase's Consolidated Results of Operations on a reported basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, unless otherwise specified. Factors that relate primarily to a single business segment are discussed in more detail within that business segment's results. Refer to pages 86-88 of this Form 10-Q and pages 155-158 of JPMorgan Chase's 2023 Form 10-K for a discussion of the Critical Accounting Estimates Used by the Firm that affect the Consolidated Results of Operations.
Revenue
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Investment banking fees
$
2,304
$
1,513
52
%
$
4,258
$
3,162
35
%
Principal transactions
6,814
6,910
(1)
13,604
14,525
(6)
Lending- and deposit-related fees
1,828
1,828
-
3,730
3,448
8
Asset management fees
4,302
3,774
14
8,448
7,239
17
Commissions and other fees
1,924
1,739
11
3,729
3,434
9
Investment securities losses
(547)
(900)
39
(913)
(1,768)
48
Mortgage fees and related income
348
278
25
623
499
25
Card income
1,332
(c)
1,094
(d)
22
2,550
(c)
2,328
(d)
10
Other income(a)(b)
9,149
3,292
178
10,277
4,299
139
Noninterest revenue
27,454
19,528
41
46,306
37,166
25
Net interest income
22,746
21,779
4
45,828
42,490
8
Total net revenue
$
50,200
$
41,307
22
%
$
92,134
$
79,656
16
%
- Included operating lease income of $689 million and $716 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Refer to Note 5 for additional information.
- Effective January 1, 2024, as a result of adopting updates to the Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures guidance, the amortization of certain of the Firm's alternative energy tax-oriented investments that was previously recognized in other income is now being recognized in income tax expense. Refer to Notes 1, 5 and 13 for additional information.
- Included the net gain related to Visa shares of $7.9 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Refer to Notes 2 and 5 for additional information.
- Included the preliminary estimated bargain purchase gain of $2.7 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, associated with the First Republic acquisition. Refer to Notes 5 and 26 for additional information.
Quarterly results
Investment banking fees increased in CIB reflecting:
- higher debt underwriting fees predominantly driven by higher industry- wide issuance in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds and high-grade bonds,
- higher equity underwriting fees driven by follow-on offerings, IPOs and private placements, reflecting wallet share gains amid favorable market conditions, and
- higher advisory fees driven by a higher number of large completed transactions compared with a challenging prior-year quarter.
Refer to CIB segment results on pages 28-35 and Note 5 for additional information.
Principal transactions revenue decreased, reflecting in CIB:
- lower Fixed Income Markets revenue in Rates, Currencies and Emerging Markets, and Commodities, partially offset by higher revenue in Securitized Products,
- a loss of $87 million in Credit Adjustments & Other in CIB, compared with a gain of $36 million in the prior year, and
- higher Equity Markets revenue in Prime Finance and Equity Derivatives.
The decrease in principal transactions revenue also included lower revenue in Treasury and CIO.
Principal transactions revenue in CIB generally has offsets across other revenue lines, including net interest income. The Firm assesses the performance of its Markets business on a total net revenue basis.
Refer to CIB and Corporate segment results on pages 28-35 and pages 41-43, respectively, and Note 5 for additional information.
Lending- and deposit-related fees was flat as higher other lending- and deposit-relatedfees in CIB were offset by lower amortization in the current quarter associated with the purchase discount on certain short- dated First Republic lending-relatedcommitments, predominantly in AWM. Refer to CCB, CIB and AWM segment results on pages 23-27,pages 28-35and pages 36-40,respectively, and Note 5 for additional information.
Asset management fees increased driven by higher average market levels and net inflows in AWM and CCB. Refer to CCB and AWM segment results on pages 23-27 and pages 36-40, respectively, and Note 5 for additional information.
Commissions and other fees increased and included higher brokerage commissions and fees in CIB and AWM, and higher annuity sales commissions in CCB. Refer to CCB, CIB and AWM segment results on pages 23-27, pages 28-35 and pages 36-40, respectively, and Note 5 for additional information.
9
Investment securities losses decreased related to sales of U.S. Treasuries and U.S. GSE and government agency MBS, associated with repositioning the investment securities portfolio in Treasury and CIO. Refer to Corporate segment results on pages 41-43 and Note 9 for additional information.
Mortgage fees and related income increased in Home Lending, predominantly reflecting higher production revenue. Refer to CCB segment results on pages 23-27and Note 14 for additional information.
Card income increased in CCB, reflecting higher net interchange on increased debit and credit card sales volume, and higher annual fees, partially offset by an increase in amortization of new account origination costs, reflecting continued growth in Card Services .
The prior-year net interchange included an increase to the rewards liability due to adjustments to the terms of certain reward programs. Refer to CCB segment results on pages 23-27 and Note 5 for additional information.
Other income increased, reflecting:
- in Corporate
- the $7.9 billion net gain related to Visa shares;
- the prior year included the preliminary estimated bargain purchase gain of $2.7 billion associated with the First Republic acquisition, and
- the impact of the adoption of updates to the Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures guidance on January 1, 2024, resulting in the amortization of certain of the Firm's alternative energy tax-oriented investments previously recognized in other income now being recognized in income tax expense.
Refer to Notes 1, 5 and 13 for additional information on the adoption of updates to the Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures guidance; Notes 2 and 5 for additional information on Visa shares and; Note 26 for additional information on the First Republic acquisition.
Net interest income increased, driven by the impact of balance sheet mix and higher rates; higher revolving balances in Card Services; the timing impact of First Republic; and higher Markets net interest income, largely offset by deposit margin compression across the LOBs and lower average deposit balances in CCB.
The Firm's average interest-earning assets were $3.5 trillion, up $166 billion, and the yield was 5.57%, up 56 basis points ("bps"). The net yield on these assets, on an FTE basis, was 2.62%, flat when compared to the prior year. The net yield excluding Markets was 3.86%, up 3 bps.
Refer to the Consolidated average balance sheets, interest and rates schedule on page 192 for further information. Net yield excluding Markets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Explanation and Reconciliation of the Firm's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 18-19 for a further discussion of net yield excluding Markets.
Year-to-date results
Investment banking fees increased, reflecting in CIB:
- higher debt underwriting fees predominantly driven by higher industry- wide issuance in leveraged loans, high-grade bonds and high-yield bonds, and
- higher equity underwriting fees driven by higher IPOs, follow-on and convertible securities offerings.
Principal transactions revenue decreased predominantly in CIB, reflecting:
- lower Fixed Income Markets revenue in Rates, and Commodities, partially offset by higher revenue in Securitized Products,
- higher Equity Markets revenue in Prime Finance and Equity Derivatives, and
- losses of $102 million in Credit Adjustments & Other in CIB compared with losses of $117 million in the prior year.
Lending- and deposit-relatedfees increased, reflecting in CIB, higher lending-related fees, including loan commitment fees, and higher deposit-related fees, including cash management fees in Payments.
Asset management fees increased driven by higher average market levels and net inflows in AWM and CCB, as well as the timing impact of First Republic in CCB.
Commissions and other fees increased and included higher annuity sales commissions in CCB, as well as higher brokerage commissions and fees, and custody fees in CIB and AWM.
Investment securities losses decreased related to sales of U.S. GSE and government agency MBS and U.S. Treasuries, associated with repositioning the investment securities portfolio in Treasury and CIO.
Mortgage fees and related income increased in Home Lending, predominantly reflecting higher production revenue, which included the timing impact of First Republic.
Card income increased in CCB, reflecting higher net interchange on increased debit and credit card sales volume, as well as higher annual fees, largely offset by an increase in amortization of new account origination costs, reflecting continued growth in Card Services.
Other income increased, reflecting:
- in Corporate
- the $7.9 billion net gain related to Visa shares;
- the prior year included the preliminary estimated bargain purchase gain of $2.7 billion associated with the First Republic acquisition, and
- the impact of the adoption of updates to the Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures guidance on January 1, 2024, resulting in the amortization of certain of the Firm's alternative energy tax-oriented investments previously recognized in other income now being recognized in income tax expense.
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 02 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2024 21:07:56 UTC.