JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2024

TABLE OF CONTENTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2024

Page(s)

Consolidated Financial Statements - JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the six months ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

3

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the six months ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023

5

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholder's Equity (unaudited) for the six months ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

7

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

8-87

Report of Independent Auditors

88

Supplementary Information (unaudited)

Glossary of Terms and Acronyms

89-92

2

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.)

Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30,

(in millions)

2024

2023

Revenue

Investment banking fees

$

1,771

$

1,283

Principal transactions

11,193

12,224

Lending- and deposit-related fees

3,728

3,447

Asset management fees

1,469

1,350

Commissions and other fees

6,852

5,983

Investment securities losses

(913)

(1,768)

Mortgage fees and related income

623

499

Card income

2,550

2,328

Other income

10,028

4,168

Noninterest revenue

37,301

29,514

Interest income

84,021

69,558

Interest expense

37,247

24,845

Net interest income

46,774

44,713

Total net revenue

84,075

74,227

Provision for credit losses

4,837

5,103

Noninterest expense

Compensation expense

21,250

18,525

Occupancy expense

2,322

2,057

Technology, communications and equipment expense

4,421

4,056

Professional and outside services

3,413

3,320

Marketing

2,374

2,154

Other expense

8,678

6,831

Total noninterest expense

42,458

36,943

Income before income tax expense

36,780

32,181

Income tax expense

8,388

6,468

Net income

$

28,392

$

25,713

The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) are an integral part of these statements.

3

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.)

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30,

(in millions)

2024

2023

Net income

$

28,392

$

25,713

Other comprehensive income/(loss), after-tax

Unrealized gains on investment securities

236

2,967

Translation adjustments, net of hedges

(405)

254

Cash flow hedges

(910)

299

Defined benefit pension and OPEB plans

31

(48)

Debit valuation adjustment ("DVA") on fair value option elected liabilities

120

101

Total other comprehensive income/(loss), after-tax

(928)

3,573

Comprehensive income

$

27,464

$

29,286

The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) are an integral part of these statements.

4

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.)

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

(in millions, except share data)

2024

2023

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

27,046

$

28,784

Deposits with banks

502,228

593,706

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements (included $214,466 and $162,977 at fair

value)

276,979

226,683

Securities borrowed (included $27,336 and $20,541 at fair value)

53,112

61,199

Trading assets (included assets pledged of $119,046 and $75,500)

461,466

329,809

Available-for-sale securities (amortized cost of $269,865 and $205,401; included assets pledged of $11,950

and $11,880)

266,228

201,676

Held-to-maturity securities

323,746

369,848

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses

589,974

571,524

Loans (included $37,976 and $38,591 at fair value)

1,318,003

1,320,120

Allowance for loan losses

(22,904)

(22,311)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,295,099

1,297,809

Accrued interest and accounts receivable

83,486

67,147

Premises and equipment

29,284

28,828

Goodwill, Mortgage servicing rights and other intangible assets

50,493

50,295

Other assets (included $14,951 and $11,315 at fair value and assets pledged of $2,592 and $3,159)

141,369

139,342

Total assets(a)

$

3,510,536

$

3,395,126

Liabilities

Deposits (included $69,484 and $78,524 at fair value)

$

2,488,231

$

2,498,231

Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under repurchase agreements (included $134,737 and

$67,067 at fair value)

154,625

74,609

Short-term borrowings (included $18,612 and $10,260 at fair value)

20,108

11,919

Trading liabilities

122,871

110,862

Accounts payable and other liabilities (included $7,407 and $8,255 at fair value)

177,387

170,119

Beneficial interests issued by consolidated variable interest entities

27,118

23,162

Long-term debt (included $33,710 and $28,999 at fair value)

206,010

206,945

Total liabilities(a)

3,196,350

3,095,847

Commitments and contingencies (refer to Notes 22, 23 and 24)

Stockholder's equity

Preferred stock ($1 par value; authorized 15,000,000 shares; issued 0 shares)

-

-

Common stock ($12 par value; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 168,971,750 shares)

2,028

2,028

Additional paid-in capital

119,359

119,356

Retained earnings

203,921

188,089

Accumulated other comprehensive losses

(11,122)

(10,194)

Total stockholder's equity

314,186

299,279

Total liabilities and stockholder's equity

$

3,510,536

$

3,395,126

  1. The following table presents information on assets and liabilities related to variable interest entities ("VIEs") that are consolidated by the Bank at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023. The assets of the consolidated VIEs are used to settle the liabilities of those entities. The holders of the beneficial interests generally do not have recourse to the general credit of the Bank. The assets and liabilities in the table below include third-party assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs (including balances with related parties) and exclude intercompany balances that eliminate in consolidation. Refer to Note 14 for a further discussion.

June 30,

December 31,

(in millions)

2024

2023

Assets

Trading assets

$

2,035

$

2,057

Loans

37,358

37,602

All other assets

362

340

Total assets

$

39,755

$

39,999

Liabilities

Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs

$

27,118

$

23,162

All other liabilities

113

119

Total liabilities

$

27,231

$

23,281

The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) are an integral part of these statements.

5

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.)

Consolidated statements of changes in stockholder's equity (unaudited)

Six months ended June 30,

(in millions)

2024

2023

Common stock

Balance at January 1 and June 30

$

2,028

$

2,028

Additional paid-in capital

Balance at the beginning of the period

119,356

118,293

Adjustments to capital due to transactions with JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3

42

Balance at June 30

119,359

118,335

Retained earnings

Balance at the beginning of the period

188,089

201,263

Cumulative effect of change in accounting principles

(60)

451

Net income

28,392

25,713

Cash dividends paid to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(12,500)

(18,000)

Other

-

(30)

Balance at June 30

203,921

209,397

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

Balance at the beginning of the period

(10,194)

(17,964)

Other comprehensive income/(loss), after-tax

(928)

3,573

Balance at June 30

(11,122)

(14,391)

Total stockholder's equity

$

314,186

$

315,369

The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) are an integral part of these statements.

6

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.) Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Six months ended June 30,

(in millions)

2024

2023

Operating activities

Net income

$

28,392

$

25,713

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

Provision for credit losses

4,837

5,103

Depreciation and amortization

3,753

1,907

Deferred tax benefit

(1,389)

(2,025)

Bargain purchase gain associated with the First Republic acquisition

(103)

(2,712)

Initial gain on the Visa share exchange

(7,990)

-

Other

(398)

1,304

Originations and purchases of loans held-for-sale

(100,278)

(47,992)

Proceeds from sales, securitizations and paydowns of loans held-for-sale

94,015

47,465

Net change in:

Trading assets

(131,590)

(109,145)

Securities borrowed

8,301

(188)

Accrued interest and accounts receivable

(16,493)

13,650

Other assets

11,417

14,924

Trading liabilities

2,962

(274)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

17,123

(10,702)

Other operating adjustments

4,048

1,734

Net cash (used in) operating activities

(83,393)

(61,238)

Investing activities

Net change in:

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements

(50,304)

(3,186)

Held-to-maturity securities:

Proceeds from paydowns and maturities

46,800

13,762

Purchases

(1,034)

(4,141)

Available-for-sale securities:

Proceeds from paydowns and maturities

16,739

23,465

Proceeds from sales

61,212

69,868

Purchases

(146,232)

(52,423)

Proceeds from sales and securitizations of loans held-for-investment

29,074

19,442

Other changes in loans, net

(24,827)

(33,990)

Net cash used in the First Republic acquisition

(2,362)

(9,920)

All other investing activities, net

(241)

(9,528)

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(71,175)

13,349

Financing activities

Net change in:

Deposits

(8,919)

(25,424)

Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under repurchase agreements

80,018

13,992

Short-term borrowings

7,861

976

Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs

1,500

7,265

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

20,039

5,840

Payments of long-term borrowings

(18,650)

(9,376)

Dividends paid to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(12,500)

(18,000)

All other financing activities, net

419

191

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

69,768

(24,536)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and due from banks and deposits with banks

(8,416)

75

Net decrease in cash and due from banks and deposits with banks

(93,216)

(72,350)

Cash and due from banks and deposits with banks at the beginning of the period

622,490

565,973

Cash and due from banks and deposits with banks at the end of the period

$

529,274

$

493,623

Cash interest paid

$

36,370

$

23,770

Cash income taxes paid, net(a)

5,228

6,741

  1. Includes $2.8 billion and $4.8 billion paid to JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Refer to Note 23 of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s 2023 Annual Financial Statements for discussion of income taxes.

The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) are an integral part of these statements.

7

Refer to the Glossary of Terms and Acronyms on pages 89-92 for definitions of terms and acronyms used throughout the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (unaudited)

Note 1 - Overview and basis of presentation

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association ("JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ") and its subsidiaries, (collectively, the "Bank"), is a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan Chase"), which is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is a national banking association that is chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC"), a bureau of the United States Department of the Treasury. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s main office is located in Columbus, Ohio, and it has U.S. branches in 48 states and Washington, D.C. as of June 30, 2024. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. operates nationally as well as through non-U.S. bank branches and subsidiaries, and representative offices. The Bank either directly or through such offices, branches and subsidiaries offers a wide range of banking services to its U.S. and non-U.S. customers including investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Bank serves millions of customers in the U.S. and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s principal operating subsidiaries outside of the U.S. are J.P. Morgan Securities plc and J.P. Morgan SE, which are based in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") and Germany, respectively.

The JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Board of Directors is responsible for the oversight of management of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Board of Directors accomplishes this function acting directly and through the principal standing committees of JPMorgan Chase's Board of Directors. Risk and control oversight is primarily the responsibility of the Risk Committee and the Audit Committee, respectively, and, with respect to compensation and other management-related matters, the Compensation & Management Development Committee. Each committee of JPMorgan Chase's Board of Directors oversees reputational risks and conduct risks within its scope of responsibility.

The accounting and financial reporting policies of the Bank conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"). Additionally, where applicable, the policies conform to the accounting and reporting guidelines prescribed by regulatory authorities.

The unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP require management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expense, and the disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results could be different from these estimates. In the opinion of management, all normal, recurring adjustments

have been included such that this interim financial information is fairly stated.

These unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, and related notes thereto, included in JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s 2023 Annual Financial Statements.

First Republic acquisition

On May 1, 2023, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of First Republic Bank (the "First Republic acquisition") from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), as receiver. The Bank continues to progress in the conversion of operations, and the integration of clients, products and services, associated with the First Republic acquisition to align with the Bank's businesses and operations. The Bank expects that these actions will be substantially complete by the end of 2024.

Refer to Note 25 for additional information on the First Republic acquisition.

Consolidation

The Consolidated Financial Statements include the accounts of the Bank and other entities in which the Bank has a controlling financial interest. All material intercompany balances and transactions between the consolidated Bank group of entities have been eliminated. The Bank regularly enters into transactions with JPMorgan Chase and its various subsidiaries collectively, JPMorgan Chase affiliates. These transactions are considered to be related party transactions. Refer to Note 18 for further discussion of the Bank's related party transactions.

Assets held for clients in an agency or fiduciary capacity by the Bank are not assets of the Bank and are not included on the Consolidated balance sheets.

The Bank determines whether it has a controlling financial interest in an entity by first evaluating whether the entity is a voting interest entity or a variable interest entity.

Refer to Notes 1 and 15 of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s 2023 Annual Financial Statements for a further description of the Bank's accounting policies regarding consolidation.

8

Offsetting assets and liabilities

U.S. GAAP permits entities to present derivative receivables and derivative payables with the same counterparty and the related cash collateral receivables and payables on a net basis on the Consolidated balance sheets when a legally enforceable master netting agreement exists. U.S. GAAP also permits securities financing balances to be presented on a net basis when specified conditions are met, including the existence of a legally enforceable master netting agreement. The Bank has elected to net such balances where it has determined that the specified conditions are met. Refer to Note 1 of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s 2023 Annual Financial Statements for further information on offsetting assets and liabilities.

Regulatory developments

On June 21, 2024, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC announced joint determinations on JPMorgan Chase's 2023 resolution plan, which identified no deficiencies and one shortcoming that must be satisfactorily addressed in JPMorgan Chase's next resolution plan due on July 1, 2025.

Accounting standard adopted January 1, 2024

Equity Method and Joint Ventures: Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures Using the Proportional Amortization Method

The guidance expanded the types of tax-oriented investments, beyond affordable housing tax credit investments, that the Bank can elect on a program by program basis, to be accounted for using the proportional amortization method. This method requires the cost of eligible investments, within an elected program, to be amortized in proportion to the tax benefits received with the resulting amortization reported directly in income tax expense, which aligns with the associated tax credits and other tax benefits. Eligible investments must meet certain criteria, including that substantially all of the return is from income tax credits and other income tax benefits.

This guidance was adopted on January 1, 2024 under the modified retrospective method. The adoption of this guidance resulted in a change to the classification and timing of the amortization associated with certain of the Bank's alternative energy tax-oriented investments. As a result of the adoption, the amortization of these investments that was previously recognized in other income is now being recognized in income tax expense. The change in accounting resulted in a decrease to retained earnings of $60 million.

The guidance requires additional disclosure for all investments that generate income tax credits and other income tax benefits from a tax-oriented investment program for which the Bank has elected to apply the proportional amortization method. The guidance also requires a reevaluation of eligible investments when significant modifications or events occur that result in a change in the nature of the investment or a change in the Bank's relationship with the underlying project.

Refer to Notes 6 and 14 for additional information.

Fair Value Measurement: Fair Value Measurement of Equity Securities Subject to Contractual Sale Restrictions The guidance clarifies that a contractual sale restriction is not considered in measuring fair value. The guidance also requires disclosure for investments in equity securities subject to contractual sale restrictions, including: 1) fair value of these investments, 2) nature and remaining duration of the restriction(s) and 3) circumstances that could cause a lapse in the restriction(s).

The guidance was adopted prospectively on January 1, 2024, with no impact to the Bank's Consolidated Financial Statements.

9

Note 2 - Accounting and reporting developments

FASB Standards Issued but not yet Adopted

Standard

Summary of guidance

Effects on financial statements

Segment Reporting:

• Requires disclosure of significant segment

Required effective date: Annual financial

Improvements to

expenses that are readily provided to the chief

statements for the year ending December 31,

Reportable Segment

operating decision maker ("CODM") and included in

2024 and for interim financial statements

Disclosures

segment profit or loss.

thereafter.(a)

• Requires disclosure of the composition and

• The Bank is currently evaluating the potential

Issued November

aggregate amount of other segment items, which

impact on the Consolidated Financial Statements

2023

represent the difference between profit or loss and

disclosures.

segment revenues less significant segment

expenses.

• Requires disclosure of the title and position of the

CODM and an explanation of how the CODM uses

the reported segment measures in assessing

segment performance and deciding how to allocate

resources.

Income Taxes:

• Requires disclosure of income taxes paid

Required effective date: Annual financial

Improvements to

disaggregated by 1) federal, state, and foreign

statements for the year ending December 31,

Income tax

taxes and 2) individual jurisdiction on the basis of a

2025.(a)

disclosures

quantitative threshold of equal to or greater than 5

• The guidance can be applied on a prospective

percent of total income taxes paid (net of refunds

basis with the option to apply the standard

received).

Issued December

retrospectively.

• Requires disclosure of the effective tax rate

2023

• The Bank is evaluating the potential impact on

reconciliation by specific categories, at a minimum,

the Consolidated Financial Statements

with accompanying qualitative disclosures, and

disclosures, as well as the Bank's planned date of

separate disclosure of reconciling items based on

adoption.

quantitative thresholds.

    • Requires categories within the effective rate reconciliation to be further disaggregated if quantitative thresholds are met.
  2. Early adoption is permitted.

10

