JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
Page(s)
Consolidated Financial Statements - JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the six months ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
3
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the six months ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
4
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023
5
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholder's Equity (unaudited) for the six months ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
6
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
7
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
8-87
Report of Independent Auditors
88
Supplementary Information (unaudited)
Glossary of Terms and Acronyms
89-92
2
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.)
Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Revenue
Investment banking fees
$
1,771
$
1,283
Principal transactions
11,193
12,224
Lending- and deposit-related fees
3,728
3,447
Asset management fees
1,469
1,350
Commissions and other fees
6,852
5,983
Investment securities losses
(913)
(1,768)
Mortgage fees and related income
623
499
Card income
2,550
2,328
Other income
10,028
4,168
Noninterest revenue
37,301
29,514
Interest income
84,021
69,558
Interest expense
37,247
24,845
Net interest income
46,774
44,713
Total net revenue
84,075
74,227
Provision for credit losses
4,837
5,103
Noninterest expense
Compensation expense
21,250
18,525
Occupancy expense
2,322
2,057
Technology, communications and equipment expense
4,421
4,056
Professional and outside services
3,413
3,320
Marketing
2,374
2,154
Other expense
8,678
6,831
Total noninterest expense
42,458
36,943
Income before income tax expense
36,780
32,181
Income tax expense
8,388
6,468
Net income
$
28,392
$
25,713
The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) are an integral part of these statements.
3
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.)
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Net income
$
28,392
$
25,713
Other comprehensive income/(loss), after-tax
Unrealized gains on investment securities
236
2,967
Translation adjustments, net of hedges
(405)
254
Cash flow hedges
(910)
299
Defined benefit pension and OPEB plans
31
(48)
Debit valuation adjustment ("DVA") on fair value option elected liabilities
120
101
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), after-tax
(928)
3,573
Comprehensive income
$
27,464
$
29,286
The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) are an integral part of these statements.
4
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.)
Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
(in millions, except share data)
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
27,046
$
28,784
Deposits with banks
502,228
593,706
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements (included $214,466 and $162,977 at fair
value)
276,979
226,683
Securities borrowed (included $27,336 and $20,541 at fair value)
53,112
61,199
Trading assets (included assets pledged of $119,046 and $75,500)
461,466
329,809
Available-for-sale securities (amortized cost of $269,865 and $205,401; included assets pledged of $11,950
and $11,880)
266,228
201,676
Held-to-maturity securities
323,746
369,848
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
589,974
571,524
Loans (included $37,976 and $38,591 at fair value)
1,318,003
1,320,120
Allowance for loan losses
(22,904)
(22,311)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
1,295,099
1,297,809
Accrued interest and accounts receivable
83,486
67,147
Premises and equipment
29,284
28,828
Goodwill, Mortgage servicing rights and other intangible assets
50,493
50,295
Other assets (included $14,951 and $11,315 at fair value and assets pledged of $2,592 and $3,159)
141,369
139,342
Total assets(a)
$
3,510,536
$
3,395,126
Liabilities
Deposits (included $69,484 and $78,524 at fair value)
$
2,488,231
$
2,498,231
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under repurchase agreements (included $134,737 and
$67,067 at fair value)
154,625
74,609
Short-term borrowings (included $18,612 and $10,260 at fair value)
20,108
11,919
Trading liabilities
122,871
110,862
Accounts payable and other liabilities (included $7,407 and $8,255 at fair value)
177,387
170,119
Beneficial interests issued by consolidated variable interest entities
27,118
23,162
Long-term debt (included $33,710 and $28,999 at fair value)
206,010
206,945
Total liabilities(a)
3,196,350
3,095,847
Commitments and contingencies (refer to Notes 22, 23 and 24)
Stockholder's equity
Preferred stock ($1 par value; authorized 15,000,000 shares; issued 0 shares)
-
-
Common stock ($12 par value; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 168,971,750 shares)
2,028
2,028
Additional paid-in capital
119,359
119,356
Retained earnings
203,921
188,089
Accumulated other comprehensive losses
(11,122)
(10,194)
Total stockholder's equity
314,186
299,279
Total liabilities and stockholder's equity
$
3,510,536
$
3,395,126
- The following table presents information on assets and liabilities related to variable interest entities ("VIEs") that are consolidated by the Bank at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023. The assets of the consolidated VIEs are used to settle the liabilities of those entities. The holders of the beneficial interests generally do not have recourse to the general credit of the Bank. The assets and liabilities in the table below include third-party assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs (including balances with related parties) and exclude intercompany balances that eliminate in consolidation. Refer to Note 14 for a further discussion.
June 30,
December 31,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Assets
Trading assets
$
2,035
$
2,057
Loans
37,358
37,602
All other assets
362
340
Total assets
$
39,755
$
39,999
Liabilities
Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs
$
27,118
$
23,162
All other liabilities
113
119
Total liabilities
$
27,231
$
23,281
The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) are an integral part of these statements.
5
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.)
Consolidated statements of changes in stockholder's equity (unaudited)
Six months ended June 30,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Common stock
Balance at January 1 and June 30
$
2,028
$
2,028
Additional paid-in capital
Balance at the beginning of the period
119,356
118,293
Adjustments to capital due to transactions with JPMorgan Chase & Co.
3
42
Balance at June 30
119,359
118,335
Retained earnings
Balance at the beginning of the period
188,089
201,263
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principles
(60)
451
Net income
28,392
25,713
Cash dividends paid to JPMorgan Chase & Co.
(12,500)
(18,000)
Other
-
(30)
Balance at June 30
203,921
209,397
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
Balance at the beginning of the period
(10,194)
(17,964)
Other comprehensive income/(loss), after-tax
(928)
3,573
Balance at June 30
(11,122)
(14,391)
Total stockholder's equity
$
314,186
$
315,369
The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) are an integral part of these statements.
6
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
(a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.) Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
Six months ended June 30,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$
28,392
$
25,713
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Provision for credit losses
4,837
5,103
Depreciation and amortization
3,753
1,907
Deferred tax benefit
(1,389)
(2,025)
Bargain purchase gain associated with the First Republic acquisition
(103)
(2,712)
Initial gain on the Visa share exchange
(7,990)
-
Other
(398)
1,304
Originations and purchases of loans held-for-sale
(100,278)
(47,992)
Proceeds from sales, securitizations and paydowns of loans held-for-sale
94,015
47,465
Net change in:
Trading assets
(131,590)
(109,145)
Securities borrowed
8,301
(188)
Accrued interest and accounts receivable
(16,493)
13,650
Other assets
11,417
14,924
Trading liabilities
2,962
(274)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
17,123
(10,702)
Other operating adjustments
4,048
1,734
Net cash (used in) operating activities
(83,393)
(61,238)
Investing activities
Net change in:
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
(50,304)
(3,186)
Held-to-maturity securities:
Proceeds from paydowns and maturities
46,800
13,762
Purchases
(1,034)
(4,141)
Available-for-sale securities:
Proceeds from paydowns and maturities
16,739
23,465
Proceeds from sales
61,212
69,868
Purchases
(146,232)
(52,423)
Proceeds from sales and securitizations of loans held-for-investment
29,074
19,442
Other changes in loans, net
(24,827)
(33,990)
Net cash used in the First Republic acquisition
(2,362)
(9,920)
All other investing activities, net
(241)
(9,528)
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(71,175)
13,349
Financing activities
Net change in:
Deposits
(8,919)
(25,424)
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under repurchase agreements
80,018
13,992
Short-term borrowings
7,861
976
Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs
1,500
7,265
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
20,039
5,840
Payments of long-term borrowings
(18,650)
(9,376)
Dividends paid to JPMorgan Chase & Co.
(12,500)
(18,000)
All other financing activities, net
419
191
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
69,768
(24,536)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and due from banks and deposits with banks
(8,416)
75
Net decrease in cash and due from banks and deposits with banks
(93,216)
(72,350)
Cash and due from banks and deposits with banks at the beginning of the period
622,490
565,973
Cash and due from banks and deposits with banks at the end of the period
$
529,274
$
493,623
Cash interest paid
$
36,370
$
23,770
Cash income taxes paid, net(a)
5,228
6,741
- Includes $2.8 billion and $4.8 billion paid to JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Refer to Note 23 of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s 2023 Annual Financial Statements for discussion of income taxes.
The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) are an integral part of these statements.
7
Refer to the Glossary of Terms and Acronyms on pages 89-92 for definitions of terms and acronyms used throughout the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (unaudited)
Note 1 - Overview and basis of presentation
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association ("JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ") and its subsidiaries, (collectively, the "Bank"), is a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan Chase"), which is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is a national banking association that is chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC"), a bureau of the United States Department of the Treasury. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s main office is located in Columbus, Ohio, and it has U.S. branches in 48 states and Washington, D.C. as of June 30, 2024. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. operates nationally as well as through non-U.S. bank branches and subsidiaries, and representative offices. The Bank either directly or through such offices, branches and subsidiaries offers a wide range of banking services to its U.S. and non-U.S. customers including investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Bank serves millions of customers in the U.S. and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s principal operating subsidiaries outside of the U.S. are J.P. Morgan Securities plc and J.P. Morgan SE, which are based in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") and Germany, respectively.
The JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Board of Directors is responsible for the oversight of management of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Board of Directors accomplishes this function acting directly and through the principal standing committees of JPMorgan Chase's Board of Directors. Risk and control oversight is primarily the responsibility of the Risk Committee and the Audit Committee, respectively, and, with respect to compensation and other management-related matters, the Compensation & Management Development Committee. Each committee of JPMorgan Chase's Board of Directors oversees reputational risks and conduct risks within its scope of responsibility.
The accounting and financial reporting policies of the Bank conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"). Additionally, where applicable, the policies conform to the accounting and reporting guidelines prescribed by regulatory authorities.
The unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP require management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expense, and the disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results could be different from these estimates. In the opinion of management, all normal, recurring adjustments
have been included such that this interim financial information is fairly stated.
These unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, and related notes thereto, included in JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s 2023 Annual Financial Statements.
First Republic acquisition
On May 1, 2023, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of First Republic Bank (the "First Republic acquisition") from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), as receiver. The Bank continues to progress in the conversion of operations, and the integration of clients, products and services, associated with the First Republic acquisition to align with the Bank's businesses and operations. The Bank expects that these actions will be substantially complete by the end of 2024.
Refer to Note 25 for additional information on the First Republic acquisition.
Consolidation
The Consolidated Financial Statements include the accounts of the Bank and other entities in which the Bank has a controlling financial interest. All material intercompany balances and transactions between the consolidated Bank group of entities have been eliminated. The Bank regularly enters into transactions with JPMorgan Chase and its various subsidiaries collectively, JPMorgan Chase affiliates. These transactions are considered to be related party transactions. Refer to Note 18 for further discussion of the Bank's related party transactions.
Assets held for clients in an agency or fiduciary capacity by the Bank are not assets of the Bank and are not included on the Consolidated balance sheets.
The Bank determines whether it has a controlling financial interest in an entity by first evaluating whether the entity is a voting interest entity or a variable interest entity.
Refer to Notes 1 and 15 of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s 2023 Annual Financial Statements for a further description of the Bank's accounting policies regarding consolidation.
8
Offsetting assets and liabilities
U.S. GAAP permits entities to present derivative receivables and derivative payables with the same counterparty and the related cash collateral receivables and payables on a net basis on the Consolidated balance sheets when a legally enforceable master netting agreement exists. U.S. GAAP also permits securities financing balances to be presented on a net basis when specified conditions are met, including the existence of a legally enforceable master netting agreement. The Bank has elected to net such balances where it has determined that the specified conditions are met. Refer to Note 1 of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s 2023 Annual Financial Statements for further information on offsetting assets and liabilities.
Regulatory developments
On June 21, 2024, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC announced joint determinations on JPMorgan Chase's 2023 resolution plan, which identified no deficiencies and one shortcoming that must be satisfactorily addressed in JPMorgan Chase's next resolution plan due on July 1, 2025.
Accounting standard adopted January 1, 2024
Equity Method and Joint Ventures: Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures Using the Proportional Amortization Method
The guidance expanded the types of tax-oriented investments, beyond affordable housing tax credit investments, that the Bank can elect on a program by program basis, to be accounted for using the proportional amortization method. This method requires the cost of eligible investments, within an elected program, to be amortized in proportion to the tax benefits received with the resulting amortization reported directly in income tax expense, which aligns with the associated tax credits and other tax benefits. Eligible investments must meet certain criteria, including that substantially all of the return is from income tax credits and other income tax benefits.
This guidance was adopted on January 1, 2024 under the modified retrospective method. The adoption of this guidance resulted in a change to the classification and timing of the amortization associated with certain of the Bank's alternative energy tax-oriented investments. As a result of the adoption, the amortization of these investments that was previously recognized in other income is now being recognized in income tax expense. The change in accounting resulted in a decrease to retained earnings of $60 million.
The guidance requires additional disclosure for all investments that generate income tax credits and other income tax benefits from a tax-oriented investment program for which the Bank has elected to apply the proportional amortization method. The guidance also requires a reevaluation of eligible investments when significant modifications or events occur that result in a change in the nature of the investment or a change in the Bank's relationship with the underlying project.
Refer to Notes 6 and 14 for additional information.
Fair Value Measurement: Fair Value Measurement of Equity Securities Subject to Contractual Sale Restrictions The guidance clarifies that a contractual sale restriction is not considered in measuring fair value. The guidance also requires disclosure for investments in equity securities subject to contractual sale restrictions, including: 1) fair value of these investments, 2) nature and remaining duration of the restriction(s) and 3) circumstances that could cause a lapse in the restriction(s).
The guidance was adopted prospectively on January 1, 2024, with no impact to the Bank's Consolidated Financial Statements.
9
Note 2 - Accounting and reporting developments
FASB Standards Issued but not yet Adopted
Standard
Summary of guidance
Effects on financial statements
Segment Reporting:
• Requires disclosure of significant segment
• Required effective date: Annual financial
Improvements to
expenses that are readily provided to the chief
statements for the year ending December 31,
Reportable Segment
operating decision maker ("CODM") and included in
2024 and for interim financial statements
Disclosures
segment profit or loss.
thereafter.(a)
• Requires disclosure of the composition and
• The Bank is currently evaluating the potential
Issued November
aggregate amount of other segment items, which
impact on the Consolidated Financial Statements
2023
represent the difference between profit or loss and
disclosures.
segment revenues less significant segment
expenses.
• Requires disclosure of the title and position of the
CODM and an explanation of how the CODM uses
the reported segment measures in assessing
segment performance and deciding how to allocate
resources.
Income Taxes:
• Requires disclosure of income taxes paid
• Required effective date: Annual financial
Improvements to
disaggregated by 1) federal, state, and foreign
statements for the year ending December 31,
Income tax
taxes and 2) individual jurisdiction on the basis of a
2025.(a)
disclosures
quantitative threshold of equal to or greater than 5
• The guidance can be applied on a prospective
percent of total income taxes paid (net of refunds
basis with the option to apply the standard
received).
Issued December
retrospectively.
• Requires disclosure of the effective tax rate
2023
• The Bank is evaluating the potential impact on
reconciliation by specific categories, at a minimum,
the Consolidated Financial Statements
with accompanying qualitative disclosures, and
disclosures, as well as the Bank's planned date of
separate disclosure of reconciling items based on
adoption.
quantitative thresholds.
- Requires categories within the effective rate reconciliation to be further disaggregated if quantitative thresholds are met.
- Early adoption is permitted.
10
