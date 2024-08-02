Note 1 - Overview and basis of presentation

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association ("JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ") and its subsidiaries, (collectively, the "Bank"), is a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan Chase"), which is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is a national banking association that is chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC"), a bureau of the United States Department of the Treasury. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s main office is located in Columbus, Ohio, and it has U.S. branches in 48 states and Washington, D.C. as of June 30, 2024. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. operates nationally as well as through non-U.S. bank branches and subsidiaries, and representative offices. The Bank either directly or through such offices, branches and subsidiaries offers a wide range of banking services to its U.S. and non-U.S. customers including investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Bank serves millions of customers in the U.S. and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s principal operating subsidiaries outside of the U.S. are J.P. Morgan Securities plc and J.P. Morgan SE, which are based in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") and Germany, respectively.

The JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Board of Directors is responsible for the oversight of management of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Board of Directors accomplishes this function acting directly and through the principal standing committees of JPMorgan Chase's Board of Directors. Risk and control oversight is primarily the responsibility of the Risk Committee and the Audit Committee, respectively, and, with respect to compensation and other management-related matters, the Compensation & Management Development Committee. Each committee of JPMorgan Chase's Board of Directors oversees reputational risks and conduct risks within its scope of responsibility.

The accounting and financial reporting policies of the Bank conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"). Additionally, where applicable, the policies conform to the accounting and reporting guidelines prescribed by regulatory authorities.

The unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP require management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expense, and the disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results could be different from these estimates. In the opinion of management, all normal, recurring adjustments