JPMorgan Chase Kicks Off First-Ever Software Engineering Conference, DEVUP For Engineers By Engineers

Today, JPMorgan Chase kicks off DEVUP, its firmwide software engineering conference for engineers by engineers. In this first, one-of-a-kind technology innovation forum, the financial services firm is bringing together 500 software engineers and data scientists from nearly 30 major cities globally for three action-packed days of engineering excellence.

Discussions of a wide range of research topics, breakout sessions, and hands-on experiences will encourage the firm’s engineers to generate ideas that solve common challenges, discuss technology priorities, and ideate ways to solve complex problems at scale.

“As part of our continued commitment to driving innovation and supporting our talent, we are excited to bring together the leading engineers across our company. This is just one example of how we invest in our talent – providing opportunities for our software engineers and data scientists to build their skills, their networks and to solve complex challenges,” said Lori Beer, Global Chief Information Officer, JPMorgan Chase. “This is a great opportunity for our software engineers to collaborate in person and think into the future. We hope that with this first DEVUP, our engineers are further empowered, energized and challenged to deliver the best capabilities for one of the world’s largest financial services organizations as we continue to execute on our forward-thinking technology strategy.”

Participants will be encouraged to bring their individual perspectives and ideas for solving common strategic challenges. Attendees will discuss ways of accelerating JPMorgan Chase’s continued public cloud migration, building upon the firm’s widespread AI/ML adoption, developing code, and programming to create high quality products and applications. Speakers were carefully selected through an abstract submission process.

During the event, JPMorgan Chase technologists will experience:

Collaborative sessions with internal and external industry leaders

Personalized learning pathways and experiences

Networking opportunities throughout the event

The conference is taking place in-person from September 28-30 at JPMorgan Chase’s Global Technology Center in Dallas.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients. With over 55,000 technologists globally and an annual tech spend of $14 billion, JPMorgan Chase is dedicated to improving the design, analytics, development, coding, testing and application programming that goes into creating high quality software and new products.

