    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
09:30 2022-09-28 am EDT
105.68 USD   -0.17%
09:21aJPMorgan Chase Kicks Off First-Ever Software Engineering Conference, DEVUP For Engineers By Engineers
BU
01:21aQUINTAIN SCORE AT WEMBLEY PARK JP Morgan £277m deal to provide 769 homes
AQ
01:01aChase Exceeds One Million U.K. Customers as It Marks First Anniversary
BU
JPMorgan Chase Kicks Off First-Ever Software Engineering Conference, DEVUP For Engineers By Engineers

09/28/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Today, JPMorgan Chase kicks off DEVUP, its firmwide software engineering conference for engineers by engineers. In this first, one-of-a-kind technology innovation forum, the financial services firm is bringing together 500 software engineers and data scientists from nearly 30 major cities globally for three action-packed days of engineering excellence.

Discussions of a wide range of research topics, breakout sessions, and hands-on experiences will encourage the firm’s engineers to generate ideas that solve common challenges, discuss technology priorities, and ideate ways to solve complex problems at scale.

“As part of our continued commitment to driving innovation and supporting our talent, we are excited to bring together the leading engineers across our company. This is just one example of how we invest in our talent – providing opportunities for our software engineers and data scientists to build their skills, their networks and to solve complex challenges,” said Lori Beer, Global Chief Information Officer, JPMorgan Chase. “This is a great opportunity for our software engineers to collaborate in person and think into the future. We hope that with this first DEVUP, our engineers are further empowered, energized and challenged to deliver the best capabilities for one of the world’s largest financial services organizations as we continue to execute on our forward-thinking technology strategy.”

Participants will be encouraged to bring their individual perspectives and ideas for solving common strategic challenges. Attendees will discuss ways of accelerating JPMorgan Chase’s continued public cloud migration, building upon the firm’s widespread AI/ML adoption, developing code, and programming to create high quality products and applications. Speakers were carefully selected through an abstract submission process.

During the event, JPMorgan Chase technologists will experience:

  • Collaborative sessions with internal and external industry leaders
  • Personalized learning pathways and experiences
  • Networking opportunities throughout the event

The conference is taking place in-person from September 28-30 at JPMorgan Chase’s Global Technology Center in Dallas.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients. With over 55,000 technologists globally and an annual tech spend of $14 billion, JPMorgan Chase is dedicated to improving the design, analytics, development, coding, testing and application programming that goes into creating high quality software and new products. Visit http://www.jpmorganchase.com/tech for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 769 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,45x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 311 B 311 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 278 494
Free-Float 70,8%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 105,85 $
Average target price 136,76 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.56%311 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.25%245 637
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-15.45%204 179
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.57%151 836
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 050
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-8.37%124 492