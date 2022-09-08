JPMorgan Chase : Morgan Health Announces New Investment in LetsGetChecked, Expanding Access to At-Home Health Care

Washington, D.C., September 8, 2022 - To help increase access to convenient and affordable at-home health care services, Morgan Health, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) business unit, announced a $20 million strategic investment in LetsGetChecked, a global health care solutions company that provides clinical tools to conveniently and easily manage patients' health from home.

LetsGetChecked's vertically integrated platform supports the full spectrum of patient care, providing direct access to diagnostic testing, genetic insights, virtual consultations and medication delivery. The global company offers a complete end-to-end solution for patients with access to more than 100 laboratory panels and personalized treatment plans. In addition, physician practices and virtual care providers can integrate LetsGetChecked's services directly into their workflows to meet the increase in demand for at-home care.



The LetsGetChecked platform plays a key role in reaching underserved employees and individuals who often face significant financial or logistical barriers to routine and recommended testing. LetsGetChecked also provides employers and providers with clinical insights to inform population-based health initiatives designed to address the prevalence of common health issues, including diabetes, high cholesterol and a range of other chronic conditions.



"Timely access to clinical testing has a critical role in improving employee health. When patients delay or forgo recommended or routine tests, the consequences can be significant, as we have seen from the uptick in cancer diagnoses and disease progression during the Covid-19 pandemic," Dan Mendelson, Morgan Health CEO, said. "LetsGetChecked is designed to serve and meet employees wherever they are, and most importantly, in the convenience and ease of their home to make sure that they get the care they need."



The series D-2 round led by Casdin Capital and Transformation Capital (LTP Equity) will support LetsGetChecked's continued expansion as it serves Fortune 500 organizations, health plans, provider groups and the public sector. Robin Leopold, Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources for JPMorgan Chase, and a member of the company's Operating Committee, will join LetsGetChecked's Board.



Founded in 2015, LetsGetChecked has delivered more than 10 million tests and partnered with more than 300 business clients in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union. LetsGetChecked recently acquired BioIQ, in addition to Veritas Genetics and Veritas Intercontinental, which has expanded the company's services to include whole genome sequencing as well as targeted laboratory panels, such as Pharmacogenomics (PGx). These new offerings allow LetsGetChecked to support the full lifecycle of care across women's health, men's health, sexual health as well as general health and wellness.



"Our partnership with Morgan Health will support the growth of LetsGetChecked's 360-degree platform to transform the way health care is delivered and reduce barriers to access for those most in need," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. "Our scalable infrastructure and API tool set allows employers, health plans, providers and the public sector to seamlessly enable diagnostic testing and virtual care with our fully integrated supply chain, which includes manufacturing all the way to sample processing in our state-of-the-art laboratory, as well as virtual consultations and medication delivery."



Morgan Health's investment in LetsGetChecked follows its recent investments in Vera Whole Health , and subsequent investment in Castlight Health, Embold Health, Centivo and research collaboration with Kaiser Permanente. Morgan Health will continue to identify emerging and developing companies focused on driving greater accountability in the U.S. health system with the goal of helping to scale and expand these offerings for JPMC's employees and the more than 150 million Americans with employer-sponsored health insurance.



About Morgan Health



Morgan Health is a JPMorgan Chase business unit focused on improving employer-sponsored health care. Through its investments and the advancement of accountable care, Morgan Health is working to improve the quality, equity and affordability of employer-sponsored health care for JPMorgan Chase employees, their families and the U.S. health system. The business is led by Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, reporting to Peter Scher, Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a member of the firm's Operating Committee. Morgan Health is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Visit www.morganhealth.com .

About LetsGetChecked



LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, clinician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives. LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York. Visit https://www.letsgetchecked.com/.