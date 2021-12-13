JPMorgan Chase : Names Mikael Grubb the New Head of Investor Relations

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) announced today that Mikael Grubb has been named the new head of Investor Relations, effective immediately. As previously announced, current Investor Relations head Reggie Chambers will be taking on a new role as Chief Financial Officer and head of Strategy for the firm's Commercial Banking business.

Grubb has been a member of JPMorgan Chase's Investor Relations team for the past three years, working closely with subject matter experts across the firm to help communicate JPMorgan Chase's strategy and performance to the investment community, and supporting the firm's quarterly earnings reporting and processes. Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase, he spent twelve years at Morgan Stanley working in Investor Relations and also as an investment banker covering banks and specialty finance companies in North America. He earned a Master's degree in Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics in Sweden and is based in New York.

In his new role, Grubb will report to JPMorgan Chase's Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum and lead a team of employees who are responsible for maintaining relationships with investors and analysts, and assisting them in understanding the firm's business model, long-term strategy, governance and financial performance.

"Mikael brings a wealth of experience to this role, having spent his entire career focused on the intersection between investors and corporations in the financial sector," said Barnum. "These new leadership roles for two talented individuals demonstrate the breadth of talent we have within our organization and I'm looking forward to both teams' continued success under their leadership."

