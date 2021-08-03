JPMorgan Chase : New LinkedIn Live series with Soledad O'Brien to deliver career tips and opportunities to early- and mid-career Black professionals

JPMorgan Chase leaders will showcase career paths at the firm and advice on how to achieve lasting professional success

Starting today, the Advancing Black Pathways (ABP) Careers Series by JPMorgan Chase, will deliver actionable advice to early- and mid-career Black professionals as part of an effort to grow the firm’s Black talent pipeline.

Soledad O’Brien, the award-winning journalist and CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions, will host the six-part series, which will be streamed on LinkedIn Live, and cover a wide range of career paths within the firm.

Through conversations between O’Brien and JPMorgan Chase executives, the episodes will highlight career paths and opportunities in community banking and financial health, as well as financial advisory and technology roles. There will also be an episode that provides tips for navigating your career and managing key challenges like how to make your resume stand out, navigate job changes, and tips for building your career through continual professional development opportunities.

The ABP Careers Series stems from JPMorgan Chase’s efforts to improve diverse representation at the firm across all career levels and lines of business.

“Attracting the best talent can only be achieved through a dedicated focus on inclusive recruiting and outreach, and through our careers series we’re encouraging talented Black professionals to hear from us and explore open roles at JPMorgan Chase,” said Byna Elliott, the Head of Advancing Black Pathways. “We’re being intentional in our approach and hope this platform can help us build on the progress we’ve made in recent years.”

O’Brien, a member of the ABP Advisory Council since its launch in February 2019, said: “One of the reasons I am so thrilled to be part of ABP is it opens a door for promising African Americans who might never have imagined themselves in banking. It’s always a win when you can give people new opportunities and a chance to dream a different future.”

The first episode, which is scheduled to air on LinkedIn today at approximately 1 p.m. EST, will feature a discussion on why diverse representation in the financial advisory space is important and provide an overview of advisor-related career opportunities at the firm. In addition to streaming on LinkedIn Live, each of the episodes will be featured on the careers section of the Advancing Black Pathways website. After each episode, attendees will be encouraged to apply for open roles and join the firm’s talent network.

Here are the topics and dates for each episode:

1. Aug. 3: Exploring a Career as a Financial Advisor

2. Aug. 10: Financial Health and the Role of Community Managers

3. Aug. 17: Exploring a Career in Tech

4. Aug. 24: Explore a Career in Corporate Treasury

5. Aug. 31: Explore a Career as an Internal Client Advisor

6. Sept. 7: Navigating Your Career: The Importance of Skill Building & Professional Development

