JPMorgan Chase announced today the opening of two new state-of-the-art facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru, strengthening its presence in India and redefining the workplace experience for employees. These modern workplaces are two of the firm’s largest technology and operations centers globally that will drive long-term service excellence, efficiency, and innovation.

The Mumbai campus is a 1.16-million-square-foot facility located on the 23-acre Nirlon Knowledge Park (NKP), one of Mumbai’s largest finance and technology hubs located along the Western Express Highway in Goregaon.​ The new 1.12-million-square-foot Bengaluru hub is located within Embassy Tech Village (ETV), a prominent business park spread over 103 acres on Outer Ring Road.​

“Over the last two decades, our Corporate Centers in India have evolved to provide technology solutions, business and functional support to serve all of our clients globally,” said Daniel Wilkening, Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Services for Commercial Banking and Executive for India and Philippines Corporate Centers, JPMorgan Chase. “Mumbai and Bengaluru are an integral part of our sustained success, and these new facilities demonstrate our continued commitment to India and our people.”

“Mumbai and Bengaluru are truly global cities with an incredible talent pool. Our new offices symbolize our vision for the future and are designed to enable a world-class experience for our people, with best-in-class amenities to transform the way we work, connect, collaborate, and innovate. Every aspect in these modern offices has been deeply thought through to support our customers, clients, and people through an ever-changing world. The campuses enable our people with state-of-the-art technology, flexible, efficient, and inclusive workspaces that are powered by sustainability and holistic wellbeing,” said Deepak Mangla, CEO, Corporate Centers, India & Philippines, JPMorgan Chase.

Sustainable Design

The new campuses exemplify the firm’s dedication to environmental sustainability. Constructed on LEED Gold building standards, the campuses are powered by 100% renewable energy and host competent resources for water conservation, waste management, and energy-efficient lighting. The new workplace is governed by the principle of zero-waste management which includes digitization and paperless initiatives, with repurposing of materials and waste segregation at source. In addition, the parking facility features electrical vehicle charging stations.

Modern workplace prioritizing employee well-being

The campuses are designed to adapt to the future of work and foster teamwork and collaboration. Each facility incorporates experiential meeting spaces, including modern conferencing rooms, innovation labs, work cafés and game rooms. The dining areas feature diverse cuisine offerings and outdoor seating for employees to gather and socialize.

Employees also have access to best-in-class wellness experiences. From natural lighting to biophilic design elements, the space is carefully designed for relaxation and rejuvenation. To support employees’ physical and emotional well-being, the campuses also feature amenities such as all-gender restrooms, a childcare center, mother’s rooms, prayer rooms, and a fully equipped health and wellness center.

JPMorgan Chase in India

JPMorgan Chase is a leading global financial services firm with a presence in India since 1922 through its predecessors. The firm currently has more than 50,000 employees in India who provide critical technology and business operations support for every division of the firm. It serves clients in India through its local Investment Banking, Global Markets, Wholesale Payments, and Custody Services businesses. The firm continues to strengthen its presence in India with the addition of its new corporate center facilities in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The firm’s philanthropic investments have helped nearly 200,000 young people in India develop new skills and access to promising career pathways, supported nearly 426 micro- and small businesses and entrepreneurs recover and grow their enterprises, and helped catalyze new and innovative fintech solutions. The firm’s philanthropic commitments in India help advance a more inclusive and sustainable economy, complemented by the efforts of employee volunteer programs.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $313 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

