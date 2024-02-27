More than 27,000 employees participated across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune

JPMorgan Chase recently held its 11th annual corporate employee run across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. The Run championed sustainability, zero-waste, diversity, inclusion, and community impact. This event was marked by team camaraderie, commitment to healthy living, sustainable practices, diversity, and the spirit of community giving. More than 27,000 employees came together, forging closer relationships between colleagues, creating shared experiences and memorable moments.

“Each year, the JPMC Run gets bigger and more energetic. The event offers shared experiences, memories driven by a common sense of purpose for all of us. Apart from pursuing our impact initiatives for children’s education, welfare, and sustainability, this annual celebration of team camaraderie unifies us in the spirit of healthy living, supporting our personal and collective goals,” said Deepak Mangla, CEO, Corporate Centers, India and Philippines, JPMorgan Chase.

This year, participants from four cities had the option of participating in a 5K or 10K format, with additional categories, less commonly found in such events such as 45+ years of age and non-binary gender – underlying the spirit of inclusion. The event brings together first-timers, amateurs, and expert runners.

“We are raising the bar every year, celebrating teamwork, wellness and community impact and creating a space where every employee is welcome to experience their runner’s high,” said Kaustubh Kulkarni, Senior Country Officer, India, and Vice Chairman, Asia Pacific.

The event was also a platform to celebrate human connections with employees pledging their support for causes and champion themes at display covering disability, LGBTQ+, veterans, women and intergenerational inclusion, sustainability, wellness, camaraderie, and community impact.

The RUN is supporting child welfare and education, health and nutrition kits, hygiene kits, school supplies and other materials are donated to children from the underserved communities, particularly those who are HIV+ or suffer from terminally ill diseases.

Volunteers worked together to make this a zero-waste event, by adopting a strategy to reduce the plastic usage, and food wastage at the event, reuse unconsumed food items and personal athletic wear instead of single use event t-shirts and recycle the waste collected by segregating it at source.

JPMorgan Chase is a leading global financial services firm with a presence in India since 1922 through its predecessors. With a long history and robust presence in India, JPMorgan Chase is committed to supporting its clients, and strengthening the communities in which it operates. The India franchise caters to the firm’s global clients with business interests in India and local multinationals growing their footprint internationally. It is among the country’s leading players in all lines of businesses, including Commercial and Investment Bank, Global Markets, Payments and Custody Services. The firm continues to strengthen its presence with the addition of its new corporate center facilities in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru that provide critical technology and business operations support for every division of the firm, and through its commitments in India to help advance a more inclusive and sustainable economy, complemented by the efforts of robust employee volunteer programs.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $328 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

