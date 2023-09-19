By Stephen Nakrosis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Tuesday its board approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.05 per share from $1.

The new dividend will be payable on Oct. 31 to shareholders at the close of business on Oct. 6.

In June, JPMorgan said it completed the Federal Reserve's stress test process, and at that time announced the board's intention to raise the quarterly dividend. The company said then that it continues to be authorized to repurchase common shares under its existing program.

