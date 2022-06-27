Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
116.38 USD   -0.80%
05:46pJPMORGAN CHASE : Regulatory Capital Update - Form 8-K
PU
05:05pJPMorgan Chase & Co to Maintain Dividend Following 'Higher Future Capital Requirements' Under Fed Stress Test Results
MT
04:55pJPMORGAN CHASE : 2022 DFAST Results and Methodology Disclosure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
05:46pJPMORGAN CHASE : Regulatory Capital Update - Form 8-K
PU
05:05pJPMorgan Chase & Co to Maintain Dividend Following 'Higher Future Capital Requirements'..
MT
04:55pJPMORGAN CHASE : 2022 DFAST Results and Methodology Disclosure
PU
04:50pJPMorgan Chase Regulatory Capital Update
BU
04:46pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
04:43pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:05aJPMORGAN CHASE SURVEY : Intensified Challenges Push Business Leaders' Optimism to Record L..
BU
06:22aStepan Company Secures $450 Million Credit Facility
MT
06/24Largest US Banks Rally After Passing Fed's Annual 'Stress Test'
MT
06/24JPMorgan to cover employee travel expenses to obtain abortions in wake of Roe
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 33 161 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 345 B 345 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 273 948
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 117,32 $
Average target price 154,48 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.91%344 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.38%260 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%241 137
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 838
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.05%154 495
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.32%152 982