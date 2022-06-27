|
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
|
|All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
127 B
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
33 161 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,3x
|Yield 2022
|3,52%
|
|Capitalization
|
345 B
345 B
-
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|2,72x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|2,53x
|Nbr of Employees
|273 948
|Free-Float
|70,8%
|
|Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|26
|Last Close Price
|117,32 $
|Average target price
|154,48 $
|Spread / Average Target
|31,7%