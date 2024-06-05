Supplement - C-030227
Supplement - C-030227

Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of receipt notification04 jun 2024
Date received document04 jun 2024
Issuing institutionJPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO., J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V., JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC
DescriptionSupplement - C-030227
Competent authorityCOMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DU SECTEUR FINANCIER (CSSF)
Country competent authorityLuxemburg
Previous result
Next result

Date last update: 05 June 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 01:04:04 UTC.