JPMorgan Chase : Two J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Advisors Named Barron's Top 100 Advisors

04/19/2022
New York, NY, April 19, 2022 - Two J.P. Morgan Wealth Management advisors were recognized on Barron's 2022 annual list of Top 100 Financial Advisors.

"Our advisors selected for the Barron's Top 100 ranking exemplify true character and leadership through everything they do to holistically support their clients. I'm proud they're part of this prestigious recognition and even prouder to have them on our team," said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

Barron's recognized the following advisors:

  • Elaine Meyers - San Francisco, CA
  • Colleen O'Callaghan - New York, NY

"Barron's Top 100 ranking is one of the most sought after recognitions in the industry," said Phil Sieg, CEO of J.P. Morgan Advisors. "I'm incredibly proud to see these elite advisors making this year's list for their hard work and dedication to their clients."

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management continues to invest heavily in technology, top talent and resources to offer exceptional support for its advisors and clients. These initiatives include the new concierge service for J.P. Morgan Advisors which offers personal, on-demand assistance to help advisors better serve clients, and the Client Relationship Succession Program which provides J.P. Morgan Advisors a unique opportunity to grow their business while helping tenured advisors build a path toward retirement.

Barron's ranks the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. The rankings are based on assets under management, revenues generated by the advisors for their firms, and the quality of advisors' practices.

To see the full ranking, visit: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/100

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management
J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $4 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,000 advisors and ~$700 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our 4,800 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 21 offices. For more information, go to  www.jpmorganwealthmanagement.com and follow @JPMWealth on Twitter.

Awards or rankings are not indicative of future success or results.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Annuities are made available through Chase Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agency, doing business as Chase Insurance Agency Services, Inc. in Florida. Certain custody and other services are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB). JPMS, CIA and JPMCB are affiliated companies under the common control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Products not available in all states.

© 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Media Contact
Michaela Nichols
michaela.e.nichols@jpmchase.com

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 16:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
