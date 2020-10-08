Log in
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JPMorgan Chase : Unveils $30 Billion Push to Bridge Racial Wealth Gap

10/08/2020 | 12:16am EDT

By Orla McCaffrey

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it would extend billions of dollars in additional loans to Black and Latino home buyers and small-business owners as part of a push to narrow America's racial wealth gap.

The bank -- America's largest -- said it is committing a total of $30 billion over five years to the effort, which focuses heavily on expanding access to affordable housing as well as boosting minority-owned small businesses.

Some $8 billion will go toward funding an additional 40,000 mortgages to Black and Latino home buyers. JPMorgan also said it would devote $14 billion to finance 100,000 affordable rental units, lend $2 billion to small businesses in majority Black and Latino communities and open new branches in underserved areas of Chicago, Los Angeles and Detroit.

"Systemic racism is a tragic part of America's history," Chief Executive James Dimon said in a statement. "We can do more and do better to break down systems that have propagated racism and widespread economic inequality."

JPMorgan joins a long list of companies that have thrown their financial support behind racial-justice efforts in the months since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, sparking a wave of protests throughout the U.S.

Still, the $30 billion pledge represents a fraction of JPMorgan's $3.2 trillion in assets. The bank had almost $190 billion in home loans on its balance sheet as of June.

JPMorgan and other U.S. banks have faced numerous complaints about their treatment of Black employees and customers over the years. Mr. Dimon has said the bank needs to do more to combat racism and promote diversity within its ranks.

In 2017, JPMorgan paid $55 million to settle allegations that independent brokers it used charged some Black and Hispanic borrowers higher mortgage rates. The bank in 2018 set aside $4.5 million to recruit and mentor Black employees and provide antibias training as part of a settlement with six Black financial advisers who said the bank's "systemic, intentional race discrimination" led to lower pay and fewer advancement opportunities.

Write to Orla McCaffrey at orla.mccaffrey@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 18 687 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 304 B 304 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 256 710
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 115,34 $
Last Close Price 99,73 $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.68%298 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.83%240 036
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%211 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.56%163 176
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 612
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.23%124 897
