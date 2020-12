By Josh Beckerman

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which had a $364.78 billion market capitalization as of Friday's close, rose 5.4% after hours to $125 as the bank authorized a new $30 billion buyback program.

JPMorgan plans to start repurchases in the first quarter.

The Federal Reserve released stress tests for top U.S. banks on Friday, and said it will allow them to restart buybacks.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-20 1750ET