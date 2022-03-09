Log in
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
JPMorgan Chase Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 11:13am EST
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently at $134.53, up $6.23 or 4.86%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 13.54%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 5.13% month-to-date

--Down 15.04% year-to-date

--Down 21.68% from its all-time closing high of $171.78 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Down 13.28% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $155.13

--Down 21.68% from its 52-week closing high of $171.78 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Up 4.86% from its 52-week closing low of $128.30 on March 8, 2022

--Traded as high as $134.65

--Up 4.95% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 7, 2021, when it rose as much as 5.05%

--Fifth best performer in the DJIA today

--Contributed 41.06 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 10:54:41 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1112ET

All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
11:13aJPMorgan Chase Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -..
DJ
10:48aUkraine conflict adds to European supply chain snags
RE
10:28aWill bond investors' insurance pay out if Russia defaults?
RE
10:19aCarpenter Technology Announces Senior Notes Offering
MT
09:21aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
09:10aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
05:27aPaysafe Select JPMorgan to Power International Payments Settlement
MT
02:10aBanks in talks with distressed buyers on Russian assets - sources
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/08Analysis-Investors shift to Latam amid war in Europe, but risks remain
RE
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 124 B - -
Net income 2022 32 664 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 379 B 379 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 271 025
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 128,30 $
Average target price 171,97 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.40%378 845
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.26%311 223
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%247 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.63%183 566
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%181 269
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.17%177 224