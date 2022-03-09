JPMorgan Chase Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently at $134.53, up $6.23 or 4.86%

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 13.54%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 5.13% month-to-date

--Down 15.04% year-to-date

--Down 21.68% from its all-time closing high of $171.78 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Down 13.28% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $155.13

--Up 4.86% from its 52-week closing low of $128.30 on March 8, 2022

--Traded as high as $134.65

--Up 4.95% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 7, 2021, when it rose as much as 5.05%

--Fifth best performer in the DJIA today

--Contributed 41.06 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:54:41 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1112ET