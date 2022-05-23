JPMorgan Chase Up Nearly 7%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently at $125.54, up $8.20 or 6.99%

--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $127.10

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 13.54%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 5.18% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Aug. 2021, when it rose 5.38%

--Down 20.72% year-to-date

--Down 26.92% from its all-time closing high of $171.78 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Down 23.24% from 52 weeks ago (May 24, 2021), when it closed at $163.54

--Up 6.99% from its 52-week closing low of $117.34 on May 20, 2022

--Traded as high as $125.64; highest intraday level since May 5, 2022, when it hit $126.10

--Up 7.07% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.48%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Contributed 54.04 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:49:16 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1207ET