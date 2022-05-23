Log in
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 12:38:40 pm EDT
125.89 USD   +7.29%
Wall Street bounces back on boost from banks, Apple after volatile week
RE
JPMorgan Chase Up Nearly 7%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Kohl's, Apple, JPMorgan, Bank of America...
JPMorgan Chase Up Nearly 7%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently at $125.54, up $8.20 or 6.99%


--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $127.10

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 13.54%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 5.18% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Aug. 2021, when it rose 5.38%

--Down 20.72% year-to-date

--Down 26.92% from its all-time closing high of $171.78 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Down 23.24% from 52 weeks ago (May 24, 2021), when it closed at $163.54

--Down 26.92% from its 52-week closing high of $171.78 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Up 6.99% from its 52-week closing low of $117.34 on May 20, 2022

--Traded as high as $125.64; highest intraday level since May 5, 2022, when it hit $126.10

--Up 7.07% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.48%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Contributed 54.04 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 11:49:16 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1207ET

All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 124 B - -
Net income 2022 32 052 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 345 B 345 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 273 948
Free-Float 70,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 117,34 $
Average target price 153,83 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%344 634
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.89%272 806
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%237 934
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 416
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.15%157 944
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.96%151 885