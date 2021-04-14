Log in
JPMorgan Chase : 1Q21 Earnings Presentation

04/14/2021 | 06:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q21 Financial Results

April 14, 2021

1Q21 Financial highlights

ROTCE1

CET1 capital ratios2

Net payout LTM3

29%

Std. 13.1%; Adv. 13.7%

37%

  • 1Q21 net income of $14.3B and EPS of $4.50
    • Excluding significant items4, net income of $10.6B, EPS of $3.31 and ROTCE of 21%
    • Managed revenue of $33.1B5,6
    • Expense of $18.7B6 and managed overhead ratio of 57%5
  • Balance sheet
    • Loans7,8: average loans of $1.0T up 1% YoY and 2% QoQ
    • Deposits: average deposits of $2.2T up 36% YoY and 5% QoQ
    • Basel III CET1 capital of $206B2
      - Standardized CET1 capital ratio of 13.1%2; Advanced CET1 capital ratio of 13.7%2
  • Capital returned to shareholders
    • Common dividend of $2.8B or $0.90 per share
    • $4.3B of common stock net repurchases in 1Q219

Significant items ($mm, excluding EPS)

Pretax

Net income

EPS

Firmwide credit reserve release

$5,204

$3,955

$1.28

Contribution to Firm's Foundation

(550)

(287)

(0.09)

  1. See note 3 on slide 11
  2. Represents the estimated common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital and ratio for the current period. See note 1 on slide 12
  3. Last twelve months ("LTM"). Net of stock issued to employees
  4. See note 2 on slide 11

5

See note 1 on slide 11

1

6

See note 6 on slide 12

7

Includes the impact of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

8

See note 7 on slide 12

9

Includes the net impact of employee issuances. See note 4 on slide 12

1Q21 Financial results1

$B, except per share data

$ O/(U)

1Q21

4Q20

1Q20

Net interest income

$13.0

($0.4)

($1.6)

Noninterest revenue2

20.1

3.3

5.7

Managed revenue1,2

33.1

3.0

4.1

$B

1Q21

4Q20

1Q20

Expense2

Net charge-offs

$1.1

$1.1

$1.5

18.7

2.7

1.9

Reserve build/(release)

(5.2)

(2.9)

6.8

Credit costs

Credit costs

($4.2)

($1.9)

$8.3

(4.2)

(2.3)

(12.4)

Net income

1Q21 Tax rate

.3

$2.2

$11.4

Net income applicable to common stockholders

Effective rate: 19.2%6

$13.9

$2.2

$11.4

Managed rate: 22.9%1,7

EPS - diluted

$4.50

$0.71

$3.72

ROE3

1Q21

ROE

O/H ratio

23%

19%

4%

CCB

54%

58%

ROTCE3,4

29

24

5

CIB

27%

49%

Overhead ratio - managed1,3

CB

19%

40%

57

53

58

AWM

35%

63%

Memo: Adjusted expense 5

$18.7

$2.9

$2.1

Memo: Adjusted overhead ratio 1,3,5

56%

52%

57%

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding

1

See note 1 on slide 11

2

See note 6 on slide 12

3

Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under)

2

4

See note 3 on slide 11

  1. See note 4 on slide 11
  2. See note 3 on slide 12
  3. Reflects fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") adjustments of $853mm in 1Q21

1Q21 Reserves

Allowance for credit losses ($B)

1Q21

1/1/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2020

Build/(release)

3/31/2021

Consumer

Card

$11.2

$15.0

$17.8

($3.5)

$14.3

Home Lending

2.0

2.3

2.0

(0.6)

1.4

Other Consumer1

1.0

1.3

1.8

(0.4)

1.5

Total Consumer

14.2

18.6

21.6

(4.5)

17.1

Wholesale1

4.4

6.8

9.1

(0.7)

8.4

Securities

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

Firmwide

$18.6

$25.4

$30.8

($5.2)

$25.6

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding

1 Other Consumer includes AWM's mortgage portfolio and excludes risk-rated Business Banking and

Auto dealer portfolios that are classified in Wholesale

3

Fortress balance sheet

$B, except per share data

Capital actions

1Q21

4Q20

1Q20

Risk-based capital metrics1

CET1 capital

$206

$205

$184

CET1 capital ratio - Standardized

13.1%

13.1%

11.5%

CET1 capital ratio - Advanced

13.7

13.8

12.3

Leverage-based capital metrics2

1Q21 Firm SLR excl.

Firm SLR

temporary relief2: 5.5%

6.7%

6.9%

6.0%

Liquidity metrics3

Firm LCR

110%

110%

114%

Bank LCR

166

160

117

Total excess HQLA

$505

$465

$153

HQLA and unencumbered marketable securities

1,538

1,437

980

Balance sheet metrics

Total assets (EOP)4

$3,689

$3,385

$3,139

Deposits (average)

2,225

2,112

1,636

Tangible book value per share5

66.56

66.11

60.71

  • 2Q21 net buyback capacity of $7.4B6, after paying common dividend of $0.90 per share
  • Issued $1.5B of preferred stock in 1Q21
  1. Estimated for the current period. See note 1 on slide 12
  2. Estimated for the current period. Represents the supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR"); 1Q21 and 4Q20 Firm SLR reflects temporary exclusions of U.S. Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks, which became effective April 1, 2020 and remained in effect through March 31, 2021
  3. Estimated for the current period. Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") represents the average LCR for the Firm and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("Bank"). See note 2 on slide 12
  4. See note 3 on slide 12

5

See note 3 on slide 11

4

6

See note 4 on slide 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 10:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
