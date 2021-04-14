JPMorgan Chase : 1Q21 Earnings Presentation

Excluding significant items4, net income of $10.6B, EPS of $3.31 and ROTCE of 21%
Managed revenue of $33.1B5,6
Expense of $18.7B6 and managed overhead ratio of 57%5
Balance sheet
Loans7,8: average loans of $1.0T up 1% YoY and 2% QoQ
Deposits: average deposits of $2.2T up 36% YoY and 5% QoQ
Basel III CET1 capital of $206B2 - Standardized CET1 capital ratio of 13.1%2; Advanced CET1 capital ratio of 13.7%2
Capital returned to shareholders
Common dividend of $2.8B or $0.90 per share
$4.3B of common stock net repurchases in 1Q219
Significant items ($mm, excluding EPS)
Pretax
Net income
EPS
Firmwide credit reserve release
$5,204
$3,955
$1.28
Contribution to Firm's Foundation
(550)
(287)
(0.09)
Last twelve months ("LTM"). Net of stock issued to employees
Includes the net impact of employee issuances.
1Q21 Financial results1
$B, except per share data
$ O/(U)
1Q21
4Q20
1Q20
Net interest income
$13.0
($0.4)
($1.6)
Noninterest revenue2
20.1
3.3
5.7
Managed revenue1,2
33.1
3.0
4.1
$B
1Q21
4Q20
1Q20
Expense2
Net charge-offs
$1.1
$1.1
$1.5
18.7
2.7
1.9
Reserve build/(release)
(5.2)
(2.9)
6.8
Credit costs
Credit costs
($4.2)
($1.9)
$8.3
(4.2)
(2.3)
(12.4)
Net income
1Q21 Tax rate
.3
$2.2
$11.4
Net income applicable to common stockholders
Effective rate: 19.2%6
$13.9
$2.2
$11.4
Managed rate: 22.9%1,7
EPS - diluted
$4.50
$0.71
$3.72
ROE3
1Q21
ROE
O/H ratio
23%
19%
4%
CCB
54%
58%
ROTCE3,4
29
24
5
CIB
27%
49%
Overhead ratio - managed1,3
CB
19%
40%
57
53
58
AWM
35%
63%
Memo: Adjusted expense 5
$18.7
$2.9
$2.1
Memo: Adjusted overhead ratio 1,3,5
56%
52%
57%
1
See note 1 on slide 11
2
See note 6 on slide 12
3
Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under)
2
4
See note 3 on slide 11
See note 4 on slide 11
See note 3 on slide 12
Reflects fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") adjustments of $853mm in 1Q21
1Q21 Reserves
Allowance for credit losses ($B)
1Q21
1/1/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2020
Build/(release)
3/31/2021
Consumer
Card
$11.2
$15.0
$17.8
($3.5)
$14.3
Home Lending
2.0
2.3
2.0
(0.6)
1.4
Other Consumer1
1.0
1.3
1.8
(0.4)
1.5
Total Consumer
14.2
18.6
21.6
(4.5)
17.1
Wholesale1
4.4
6.8
9.1
(0.7)
8.4
Securities
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
Firmwide
$18.6
$25.4
$30.8
($5.2)
$25.6
1 Other Consumer includes AWM's mortgage portfolio and excludes risk-rated Business Banking and
Auto dealer portfolios that are classified in Wholesale
3
Fortress balance sheet
$B, except per share data
Capital actions
1Q21
4Q20
1Q20
Risk-based capital metrics1
CET1 capital
$206
$205
$184
CET1 capital ratio - Standardized
13.1%
13.1%
11.5%
CET1 capital ratio - Advanced
13.7
13.8
12.3
Leverage-based capital metrics2
1Q21 Firm SLR excl.
Firm SLR
temporary relief2: 5.5%
6.7%
6.9%
6.0%
Liquidity metrics3
Firm LCR
110%
110%
114%
Bank LCR
166
160
117
Total excess HQLA
$505
$465
$153
HQLA and unencumbered marketable securities
1,538
1,437
980
Balance sheet metrics
Total assets (EOP)4
$3,689
$3,385
$3,139
Deposits (average)
2,225
2,112
1,636
Tangible book value per share5
66.56
66.11
60.71
2Q21 net buyback capacity of $7.4B6, after paying common dividend of $0.90 per share
Issued $1.5B of preferred stock in 1Q21
Estimated for the current period.
Estimated for the current period. Represents the supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR"); 1Q21 and 4Q20 Firm SLR reflects temporary exclusions of U.S. Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks, which became effective April 1, 2020 and remained in effect through March 31, 2021
Estimated for the current period. Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") represents the average LCR for the Firm and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("Bank").
See note 3 on slide 12
5
See note 3 on slide 11
4
6
See note 4 on slide 12
