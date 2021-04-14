JPMorgan Chase : 1Q21 Earnings Press Release 04/14/2021 | 06:57am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields JPMorgan Chase & Co. 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179-0001 NYSE symbol: JPM www.jpmorganchase.com JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2021 NET INCOME OF $14.3 BILLION ($4.50 PER SHARE) FIRST-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS1 ROE 23% CET1 Capital Ratios3 Net payout LTM4,5 ROTCE2 29% Std. 13.1%; Adv. 13.7% 37% Firmwide Metrics CCB ROE 54% CIB ROE 27% CB ROE 19% AWM ROE 35% Reported revenue of $32.3 billion; managed revenue of $33.1 billion 2

Credit costs net benefit of $4.2 billion included $5.2 billion of net reserve releases and $1.1 billion of net charge-offs

charge-offs Average loans 6 up 1%; average deposits up 36%

up 1%; average deposits up 36% $1.5 trillion of liquidity sources, including HQLA and unencumbered marketable securities 7

Average deposits up 32%; client investment assets up 44%

Average loans 6 down 7%; debit and credit card sales volume 8 up 9%

down 7%; debit and credit card sales volume up 9% Active mobile customers up 9%

Global 1Q21 Investment Banking wallet share of 9.0% in

Investment Banking wallet share of 9.0% in Total Markets revenue of $9.1 billion, up 25%, with Fixed Income Markets up 15% and Equity Markets up 47%

Gross Investment Banking revenue of $1.1 billion, up 65%

Average loans down 2%; average deposits up 54%

Assets under management (AUM) of $2.8 trillion, up 28%

Average loans up 18%; average deposits up 43% Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, commented on the financial results: "JPMorgan Chase earned $14.3 billion in net income reflecting strong underlying performance across our businesses, partially driven by a rapidly improving economy. These results include a benefit from credit reserve releases of $5.2 billion that we do not consider core or recurring profits. We believe our credit reserves of $26 billion are appropriate and prudent, all things considered." Dimon continued: "In Consumer & Community Banking, consumer spending in our businesses has returned to pre-pandemic levels, up 14% versus the first quarter of 2019. We are also seeing good momentum in T&E with spend up more than 50% in March versus February. Home Lending originations were very strong, up 40%, with almost 75% of consumer mortgage applications completed digitally, but we expect this to slow with the recent rise in interest rates. Loan demand remained challenged as Card outstandings remain lower despite spend recovering to pre-COVID levels. Deposits were up 32% and investments were up 44%. In the Corporate & Investment Bank, we maintained our wallet share, Global IB fees were up 57% and Commercial Banking generated IB revenue over $1 billion. Corporate clients continued to access capital markets for liquidity and repay revolvers. In Asset & Wealth Management, continued strong investment performance, growth in new products and advisor hiring led to net inflows of $48 billion into long-term products. Also, AWM has seen strong and steady loan demand primarily to support business growth and mortgages." Dimon added: "We continue to make significant investments in products, people, and technology, all while maintaining credit discipline and a fortress balance sheet. We are fully engaged in trying to help solve some of the world's biggest issues, and we announced a commitment to finance and facilitate $200 billion in 2020 to drive action on climate change and advance sustainable development. We remain committed to using our resources to drive inclusive solutions to support our employees, customers, clients and the communities we serve through these trying times. In the quarter, we extended credit and raised capital of $804 billion, as well as funded approximately $10 billion under the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program, for consumers and clients of all sizes around the world." Dimon concluded: "With all of the stimulus spending, potential infrastructure spending, continued Quantitative Easing, strong consumer and business balance sheets and euphoria around the potential end of the pandemic, we believe that the economy has the potential to have extremely robust, multi-year growth. This growth can benefit all Americans, particularly those who suffered the most during this pandemic. If all of the government programs are spent wisely and efficiently, focusing on actual outcomes, the benefits will be more widely shared, economic growth will be more sustainable and future problems, like inflation and too much debt, will be reduced." SIGNIFICANT ITEMS 1Q21 results included: $5.2 billion of credit reserve releases Firmwide ($1.28 increase in earnings per share (EPS))

$550 million contribution to the JPMorgan Chase Foundation ($0.09 decrease in EPS) nExcluding significant items2: 1Q21 net income of $10.6 billion, or $3.31 per share and ROTCE of 21% CAPITAL DISTRIBUTED Common dividend of $2.8 billion, or $0.90 per share

$4.3 billion of common stock net repurchases in 1Q21 5, 9 FORTRESS PRINCIPLES Book value per share of $82.31, up 8%; tangible book value per share 2 of $66.56, up 10%

of $66.56, up 10% Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital 3 of $206 billion and Standardized ratio 3 of 13.1%; Advanced ratio 3 of 13.7%

of $206 billion and Standardized ratio of 13.1%; Advanced ratio of 13.7% Firm supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) of 6.7%, and without the temporary exclusions of U.S. Treasuries and Federal Reserve Bank deposits 5.5%. 3 OPERATING LEVERAGE 1Q21 reported expense of $18.7 billion; reported overhead ratio of 58%; managed overhead ratio 2 of 57% SUPPORTED CONSUMERS, BUSINESSES & COMMUNITIES $804 billion of credit and capital 10 raised in 1Q21 $69 billion of credit for consumers

of credit for consumers $4 billion of credit for U.S. small businesses

of credit for U.S. small businesses $300 billion of credit for corporations

of credit for corporations $417 billion of capital raised for corporate clients and non-U.S. government entities

of capital raised for corporate clients and non-U.S. government entities $14 billion of credit and capital raised for nonprofit and U.S. government entities, including states, municipalities, hospitals and universities $10 billion of loans under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program in 1Q21 Investor Contact: Reggie Chambers (212) 270-2479 Media Contact: Joseph Evangelisti (212) 270-7438 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding 1Percentage comparisons noted in the bullet points are for the first quarter of 2021 versus the prior-year first quarter, unless otherwise specified 2For notes on non-GAAP financial measures, including managed basis reporting, see page 6. For additional notes see page 7. JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Release In the discussion below of Firmwide results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm"), information is presented on a managed basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, unless otherwise specified. The discussion below of the Firm's business segments is also presented on a managed basis. For more information about managed basis, and non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate the performance of each line of business, refer to page 6. Comparisons noted in the sections below are for the first quarter of 2021 versus the prior-year first quarter, unless otherwise specified. JPMORGAN CHASE (JPM) Net revenue on a reported basis was $32.3 billion, $29.3 billion, and $28.3 billion for the first quarter of 2021, fourth quarter of 2020, and first quarter of 2020, respectively.11 Results for JPM 4Q20 1Q20 ($ millions, except per share data) 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20 $ O/(U) O/(U) % $ O/(U) O/(U) % Net revenue - managed $ 33,119 $ 30,161 $ 29,010 $ 2,958 10 % $ 4,109 14 % Noninterest expense 18,725 16,048 16,791 2,677 17 1,934 12 Provision for credit losses (4,156) (1,889) 8,285 (2,267) (120) (12,441) NM Net income $ 14,300 $ 12,136 $ 2,865 $ 2,164 18 % $ 11,435 399 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 4.50 $ 3.79 $ 0.78 $ 0.71 19 % $ 3.72 477 % Return on common equity 23 % 19 % 4 % Return on tangible common equity 29 24 5 Discussion of Results12: Net income was $14.3 billion, up $11.4 billion, predominantly driven by credit reserve releases of $5.2 billion compared to credit reserve builds of $6.8 billion in the prior year. Net revenue of $33.1 billion was up 14%. Noninterest revenue was $20.1 billion, up 39%, driven by higher CIB Markets revenue, higher Investment Banking fees, and the absence of losses in Credit Adjustments and Other and markdowns on held- for-sale positions in the bridge book13 recorded in the prior year. Net interest income was $13.0 billion, down 11%, predominantly driven by the impact of lower rates, partially offset by balance sheet growth. Noninterest expense was $18.7 billion, up 12%, predominantly driven by higher volume- and revenue-related expense and continued investments. The increase in expense also included a $550 million contribution to the Firm's Foundation. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $4.2 billion driven by net reserve releases of $5.2 billion, compared to an expense of $8.3 billion in the prior year predominantly driven by net reserve builds of $6.8 billion. The Consumer reserve release was $4.5 billion, and included a $3.5 billion release in Card, reflecting improvements in the macroeconomic scenarios, and a $625 million reserve release in Home Lending primarily due to improvements in house price index (HPI) expectations and to a lesser extent portfolio run-off. The Wholesale reserve release was $716 million reflecting improvements in the macroeconomic scenarios. Net charge-offs of $1.1 billion were down $412 million, predominantly driven by Card. 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Release CONSUMER & COMMUNITY BANKING (CCB) Results for CCB 4Q20 1Q20 ($ millions) 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20 $ O/(U) O/(U) % $ O/(U) O/(U) % Net revenue $ 12,517 $ 12,728 $ 13,287 $ (211) (2)% $ (770) (6)% Consumer & Business Banking 5,635 5,744 6,266 (109) (2) (631) (10) Home Lending 1,458 1,456 1,161 2 - 297 26 Card & Auto 5,424 5,528 5,860 (104) (2) (436) (7) Noninterest expense 7,202 7,042 7,269 160 2 (67) (1) Provision for credit losses (3,602) (83) 5,772 (3,519) NM (9,374) NM Net income $ 6,728 $ 4,325 $ 197 $ 2,403 56 % $ 6,531 NM Discussion of Results12,14,15: Net income was $6.7 billion, up $6.5 billion, driven by credit reserve releases compared to reserve builds in the prior year. Net revenue was $12.5 billion, down 6%. Consumer & Business Banking net revenue was $5.6 billion, down 10%, driven by the impact of deposit margin compression, largely offset by growth in deposit balances. Home Lending net revenue was $1.5 billion, up 26%, driven by higher production revenue, partially offset by lower net interest income on lower balances. Card & Auto net revenue was $5.4 billion, down 7%, driven by lower Card net interest income on lower balances, partially offset by lower Card acquisition costs and higher Card net interchange income. Noninterest expense was $7.2 billion, down 1%. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $3.6 billion, including a $4.6 billion reserve release reflecting improvements in the macroeconomic scenarios compared to a $4.5 billion reserve build in the prior year. Net charge-offs were $1.0 billion, down $290 million, driven by Card. 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Release CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK (CIB) Results for CIB 4Q20 1Q20 ($ millions) 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20 $ O/(U) O/(U) % $ O/(U) O/(U) % Net revenue $ 14,605 $ 11,352 $ 10,003 $ 3,253 29 % $ 4,602 46 % Banking 4,508 4,117 2,650 391 9 1,858 70 Markets & Securities Services 10,097 7,235 7,353 2,862 40 2,744 37 Noninterest expense 7,104 4,939 5,955 2,165 44 1,149 19 Provision for credit losses (331) (581) 1,401 250 43 (1,732) NM Net income $ 5,740 $ 5,349 $ 1,985 $ 391 7 % $ 3,755 189 % Discussion of Results14: Net income was $5.7 billion, up $3.8 billion, with net revenue of $14.6 billion, up 46%. Banking revenue was $4.5 billion, up 70%. Investment Banking revenue was $2.9 billion, up $2.0 billion, driven by higher Investment Banking fees, up 57%, reflecting higher fees across products, and the absence of markdowns on held-for-sale positions in the bridge book13 recorded in the prior year. Wholesale Payments revenue was $1.4 billion, down 2%, driven by deposit margin compression, predominantly offset by the impact of higher deposit balances. Lending revenue was $265 million, down 24%, predominantly driven by mark-to-market gains on hedges of accrual loans in the prior year. Markets & Securities Services revenue was $10.1 billion, up 37%. Markets revenue was $9.1 billion, up 25%. Fixed Income Markets revenue was $5.8 billion, up 15%, predominantly driven by strong performance in Securitized Products and Credit, largely offset by lower revenue in Rates and Currencies & Emerging Markets against a favorable performance in the prior year. Equity Markets revenue was $3.3 billion, up 47%, driven by strong performance across products. Securities Services revenue was $1.1 billion, down 2%, with deposit margin compression largely offset by deposit balance growth. Credit Adjustments & Other was a loss of $3 million, compared to a loss of $951 million in the prior year which was predominantly driven by funding spread widening on derivatives. Noninterest expense was $7.1 billion, up 19%, predominantly driven by higher revenue-related compensation expense partially offset by lower legal expense. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $331 million, driven by reserve releases. COMMERCIAL BANKING (CB) Results for CB 4Q20 1Q20 ($ millions) 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20 $ O/(U) O/(U) % $ O/(U) O/(U) % Net revenue $ 2,393 $ 2,463 $ 2,165 $ (70) (3)% $ 228 11 % Noninterest expense 969 950 986 19 2 (17) (2) Provision for credit losses (118) (1,181) 1,010 1,063 90 (1,128) NM Net income $ 1,168 $ 2,034 $ 139 $ (866) (43)% $ 1,029 NM Discussion of Results14: Net income was $1.2 billion, up $1.0 billion, largely driven by reserve builds in the prior year. Net revenue of $2.4 billion was up 11%, predominantly driven by higher deposit balances, higher lending revenue due to increased portfolio spreads, higher investment banking revenue, and the absence of markdowns on held-for-sale positions in the bridge book13 recorded in the prior year, largely offset by deposit margin compression. Noninterest expense was $969 million, down 2% driven by lower structural expense. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $118 million, driven by reserve releases. Net charge-offs were $29 million. 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Release ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT (AWM) Results for AWM 4Q20 1Q20 ($ millions) 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20 $ O/(U) O/(U) % $ O/(U) O/(U) % Net revenue $ 4,077 $ 3,867 $ 3,389 $ 210 5 % $ 688 20 % Noninterest expense 2,574 2,756 2,435 (182) (7) 139 6 Provision for credit losses (121) (2) 94 (119) NM (215) NM Net income $ 1,244 $ 786 $ 669 $ 458 58 % $ 575 86 % Discussion of Results15: Net income was $1.2 billion, up 86%. Net revenue was $4.1 billion, up 20%, largely driven by higher management fees, higher deposit and loan balances, as well as net valuation gains, partially offset by deposit margin compression. Noninterest expense was $2.6 billion, up 6%, predominantly driven by higher volume- and revenue-related expense, partially offset by lower structural expense. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $121 million, driven by reserve releases. Assets under management were $2.8 trillion, up 28%, driven by higher market levels, as well as cumulative net inflows into long-term and liquidity products. CORPORATE Results for Corporate 4Q20 1Q20 ($ millions) 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20 $ O/(U) O/(U) % $ O/(U) O/(U) % Net revenue $ (473) $ (249) $ 166 $ (224) (90)% $ (639) NM Noninterest expense 876 361 146 515 143 730 500 Provision for credit losses 16 (42) 8 58 NM 8 100 Net income/(loss) $ (580) $ (358) $ (125) $ (222) (62)% $ (455) (364)% Discussion of Results: Net loss was $580 million, compared with a net loss of $125 million in the prior year. The current quarter included a tax benefit that reflects the impact of the Firm's estimated full-year expected tax rate relative to the level of year-to-date pretax income. Net revenue was a loss of $473 million compared with revenue of $166 million in the prior year. Net interest income was down $690 million predominantly driven by lower rates, as well as limited opportunities to deploy funds in response to continued deposit growth. Noninterest expense was $876 million, up $730 million primarily due to a higher contribution to the Firm's Foundation. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 10:56:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 06:58a RESTAURANT : JPMorgan Downgrades Restaurant Group To Neutral From Overweight, L.. MT 06:57a JPMorgan profit surges on trading, investment banking boost RE 06:57a JPMORGAN CHASE : 1Q21 Earnings Press Release PU 06:57a JPMORGAN CHASE : 1Q21 Earnings Presentation PU 06:57a JPMORGAN CHASE : 1Q21 Earnings Supplement PU 06:55a JPMORGAN CHASE : Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue MT 06:52a JPMORGAN CHASE : Reports Q1 Net Revenue of $33.12 Billion vs. Street Estimate o.. MT 06:52a SPIRIT AIRLINES : JPMorgan Lifts Spirit Airlines to Overweight From Underweight.. MT 06:52a JPMORGAN CHASE : Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results BU 06:50a JPMORGAN CHASE : Posts Q1 EPS of $4.50 vs. Street Forecast of $3.12 MT