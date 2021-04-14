JPMorgan Chase : 1Q21 Earnings Supplement

Refer to the Glossary of Terms and Acronyms on pages

The capital metrics reflect the relief provided by the Federal Reserve Board (the "Federal Reserve") in response to the

Quarterly ratios are based upon annualized amounts.

Refer to Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis on page 7 for a further discussion of managed basis.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain

In the first quarter of 2021, the Firm reclassified certain deferred investment tax credits from accounts payable and other liabilities to other assets to be a reduction to the carrying value of certain

Tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") (c)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share and ratio data)

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio and headcount data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q21 Change 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q20 1Q20 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end) Total assets (a) $3,689,336 $3,384,757 $3,245,061 $3,212,643 $3,138,530 9 % 18 % Loans: Consumer, excluding credit card loans (b) 324,908 318,579 322,098 323,198 311,508 2 4 Credit card loans 132,493 144,216 140,377 141,656 154,021 (8) (14) Wholesale loans (b) 553,906 550,058 527,265 544,528 584,081 1 (5) Total Loans 1,011,307 1,012,853 989,740 1,009,382 1,049,610 - (4) Deposits: U.S. offices: Noninterest-bearing 629,139 572,711 540,116 529,729 448,195 10 40 Interest-bearing 1,266,856 1,197,032 1,117,149 1,061,093 1,026,603 6 23 Non-U.S. offices: Noninterest-bearing 22,661 23,435 21,406 22,752 22,192 (3) 2 Interest-bearing 359,456 351,079 322,745 317,455 339,019 2 6 Total deposits 2,278,112 2,144,257 2,001,416 1,931,029 1,836,009 6 24 Long-term debt 279,427 281,685 279,175 317,003 299,344 (1) (7) Common stockholders' equity 249,151 249,291 241,050 234,403 231,199 - 8 Total stockholders' equity 280,714 279,354 271,113 264,466 261,262 - 7 Loans-to-deposits ratio (b) 44 % 47 % 49 % 52 % 57 % Headcount 259,350 255,351 256,358 256,710 256,720 2 1 95% CONFIDENCE LEVEL - TOTAL VaR (c) Average VaR $ 106 $ 96 $ 90 $ 130 $ 59 10 80 LINE OF BUSINESS NET REVENUE (d) Consumer & Community Banking (e) $ 12,517 $ 12,728 $ 12,895 $ 12,358 $ 13,287 (2) (6) Corporate & Investment Bank 14,605 11,352 11,546 16,383 10,003 29 46 Commercial Banking 2,393 2,463 2,285 2,400 2,165 (3) 11 Asset & Wealth Management 4,077 3,867 3,554 3,430 3,389 5 20 Corporate (473) (249) (339) (754) 166 (90) NM TOTAL NET REVENUE $ 33,119 $ 30,161 $ 29,941 $ 33,817 $ 29,010 10 14 LINE OF BUSINESS NET INCOME/(LOSS) Consumer & Community Banking $ 6,728 $ 4,325 $ 3,871 $ (176) $ 197 56 NM Corporate & Investment Bank 5,740 5,349 4,309 5,451 1,985 7 189 Commercial Banking 1,168 2,034 1,086 (681) 139 (43) NM Asset & Wealth Management 1,244 786 876 661 669 58 86 Corporate (580) (358) (699) (568) (125) (62) (364) NET INCOME $ 14,300 $ 12,136 $ 9,443 $ 4,687 $ 2,865 18 399

In the fourth quarter of 2020, payment processing-only clients along with the associated revenue and expenses were realigned to CIB's Wholesale Payments business from CCB and CB. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to Business segment changes on page 65 of the Firm's 2020 Form 10-K for further information.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Firm realigned certain wealth management clients from AWM to CCB. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to Business segment changes on page 65 of the Firm's 2020 Form 10-K for further information.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Firm reclassified certain deferred investment tax credits. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to footnote (a) on page 2 for further information. In the third quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fair value option elected lending-related positions from trading assets to loans. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Effective July 1, 2020, the Firm refined the scope of VaR to exclude certain asset-backed fair value option elected loans, and included them in other sensitivity-based measures to more effectively measure the risk from these loans. In the absence of this refinement, the average Total VaR for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 would have been higher by $18 million, $23 million and $12 million, respectively. Refer to Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis on page 7 for a further discussion of managed basis. In the second quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain spend-based credit card reward costs from marketing expense to be a reduction of card income, with no effect on net income. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.

