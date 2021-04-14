JPMorgan Chase : 1Q21 Earnings Supplement

Condensed Average Balance Sheets and Annualized Yields
6
Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis
7
Segment Results - Managed Basis
8
Capital and Other Selected Balance Sheet Items
9
Earnings Per Share and Related Information
10
Business Segment Results
Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB")
11-14
Corporate & Investment Bank ("CIB")
15-17
Commercial Banking ("CB")
18-19
Asset & Wealth Management ("AWM")
20-22
Corporate
23
Credit-Related Information
24-27
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
28
Glossary of Terms and Acronyms (a)
Refer to the Glossary of Terms and Acronyms on pages 305-311 of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (the "Firm's") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Form 10-K").
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share and ratio data)
QUARTERLY TRENDS
1Q21 Change
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q20
1Q20
Reported Basis
Total net revenue (a)(b)
$
32,266
$
29,335
$
29,255
$
33,075
$
28,286
10 %
14 %
Total noninterest expense (b)
18,725
16,048
16,875
16,942
16,791
17
12
Pre-provision profit (c)
13,541
13,287
12,380
16,133
11,495
2
18
Provision for credit losses
(4,156)
(1,889)
611
10,473
8,285
(120)
NM
NET INCOME
14,300
12,136
9,443
4,687
2,865
18
399
Managed Basis (d)
Total net revenue (b)
33,119
30,161
29,941
33,817
29,010
10
14
Total noninterest expense (b)
18,725
16,048
16,875
16,942
16,791
17
12
Pre-provision profit (c)
14,394
14,113
13,066
16,875
12,219
2
18
Provision for credit losses
(4,156)
(1,889)
611
10,473
8,285
(120)
NM
NET INCOME
14,300
12,136
9,443
4,687
2,865
18
399
EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA
Net income:
Basic
$
4.51
$
3.80
$
2.93
$
1.39
$
0.79
19
471
Diluted
4.50
3.79
2.92
1.38
0.78
19
477
Average shares:
Basic
3,073.5
3,079.7
3,077.8
3,076.3
3,095.8
-
(1)
Diluted
3,078.9
3,085.1
3,082.8
3,081.0
3,100.7
-
(1)
MARKET AND PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Market capitalization
$
460,820
$
387,492
$
293,451
$
286,658
$
274,323
19
68
Common shares at period-end
3,027.1
3,049.4
3,048.2
3,047.6
3,047.0
(1)
(1)
Book value per share
82.31
81.75
79.08
76.91
75.88
1
8
Tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") (c)
66.56
66.11
63.93
61.76
60.71
1
10
Cash dividends declared per share
0.90
0.90
0.90
0.90
0.90
-
-
FINANCIAL RATIOS (e)
Return on common equity ("ROE")
23 %
19 %
15 %
7 %
4 %
Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") (c)
29
24
19
9
5
Return on assets
1.61
1.42
1.14
0.58
0.40
CAPITAL RATIOS (f)
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio
13.1 %
(g)
13.1 %
13.1 %
12.4 %
11.5 %
Tier 1 capital ratio
15.0
(g)
15.0
15.0
14.3
13.3
Total capital ratio
17.2
(g)
17.3
17.3
16.7
15.5
Tier 1 leverage ratio
6.7
(g)
7.0
7.0
6.9
7.5
Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")
6.7
(g)
6.9
7.0
6.8
6.0
In the first quarter of 2021, the Firm reclassified certain deferred investment tax credits from accounts payable and other liabilities to other assets to be a reduction to the carrying value of certain tax-oriented investments. The reclassification also resulted in an increase in income tax expense and a corresponding increase in other income, with no effect on net income. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation, including the Firm's effective income tax rate. The reclassification did not change the Firm's results of operations on a managed basis.
In the second quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain spend-based credit card reward costs from marketing expense to be a reduction of card income, with no effect on net income. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.
Pre-provisionprofit, TBVPS and ROTCE are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is also a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to page 9 for a reconciliation of common stockholders' equity to TCE. Refer to page 28 for a further discussion of these measures.
Refer to Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis on page 7 for a further discussion of managed basis.
Quarterly ratios are based upon annualized amounts.
The capital metrics reflect the relief provided by the Federal Reserve Board (the "Federal Reserve") in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the CECL capital transition provisions that became effective in the first quarter of 2020. For the periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, the impact of the CECL capital transition provisions resulted in an increase to CET1 capital of $4.5 billion, $5.7 billion, $6.4 billion, $6.5 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively. The SLR reflects the temporary exclusions of U.S. Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks, which became effective April 1, 2020 and remained in effect through March 31, 2021. Refer to Regulatory Developments Relating to the COVID-19 Pandemic on pages 52-53 and Capital Risk Management on pages 91-101 of the Firm's 2020 Form 10-K for additional information.
Estimated.
Page 2
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio and headcount data)
QUARTERLY TRENDS
1Q21 Change
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q20
1Q20
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end)
Total assets (a)
$3,689,336
$3,384,757
$3,245,061
$3,212,643
$3,138,530
9 %
18 %
Loans:
Consumer, excluding credit card loans (b)
324,908
318,579
322,098
323,198
311,508
2
4
Credit card loans
132,493
144,216
140,377
141,656
154,021
(8)
(14)
Wholesale loans (b)
553,906
550,058
527,265
544,528
584,081
1
(5)
Total Loans
1,011,307
1,012,853
989,740
1,009,382
1,049,610
-
(4)
Deposits:
U.S. offices:
Noninterest-bearing
629,139
572,711
540,116
529,729
448,195
10
40
Interest-bearing
1,266,856
1,197,032
1,117,149
1,061,093
1,026,603
6
23
Non-U.S. offices:
Noninterest-bearing
22,661
23,435
21,406
22,752
22,192
(3)
2
Interest-bearing
359,456
351,079
322,745
317,455
339,019
2
6
Total deposits
2,278,112
2,144,257
2,001,416
1,931,029
1,836,009
6
24
Long-term debt
279,427
281,685
279,175
317,003
299,344
(1)
(7)
Common stockholders' equity
249,151
249,291
241,050
234,403
231,199
-
8
Total stockholders' equity
280,714
279,354
271,113
264,466
261,262
-
7
Loans-to-deposits ratio (b)
44 %
47 %
49 %
52 %
57 %
Headcount
259,350
255,351
256,358
256,710
256,720
2
1
95% CONFIDENCE LEVEL - TOTAL VaR (c)
Average VaR
$
106
$
96
$
90
$
130
$
59
10
80
LINE OF BUSINESS NET REVENUE (d)
Consumer & Community Banking (e)
$
12,517
$
12,728
$
12,895
$
12,358
$
13,287
(2)
(6)
Corporate & Investment Bank
14,605
11,352
11,546
16,383
10,003
29
46
Commercial Banking
2,393
2,463
2,285
2,400
2,165
(3)
11
Asset & Wealth Management
4,077
3,867
3,554
3,430
3,389
5
20
Corporate
(473)
(249)
(339)
(754)
166
(90)
NM
TOTAL NET REVENUE
$
33,119
$
30,161
$
29,941
$
33,817
$
29,010
10
14
LINE OF BUSINESS NET INCOME/(LOSS)
Consumer & Community Banking
$
6,728
$
4,325
$
3,871
$
(176)
$
197
56
NM
Corporate & Investment Bank
5,740
5,349
4,309
5,451
1,985
7
189
Commercial Banking
1,168
2,034
1,086
(681)
139
(43)
NM
Asset & Wealth Management
1,244
786
876
661
669
58
86
Corporate
(580)
(358)
(699)
(568)
(125)
(62)
(364)
NET INCOME
$
14,300
$
12,136
$
9,443
$
4,687
$
2,865
18
399
In the fourth quarter of 2020, payment processing-only clients along with the associated revenue and expenses were realigned to CIB's Wholesale Payments business from CCB and CB. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to Business segment changes on page 65 of the Firm's 2020 Form 10-K for further information.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Firm realigned certain wealth management clients from AWM to CCB. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to Business segment changes on page 65 of the Firm's 2020 Form 10-K for further information.
In the first quarter of 2021, the Firm reclassified certain deferred investment tax credits. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to footnote (a) on page 2 for further information.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fair value option elected lending-related positions from trading assets to loans. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.
Effective July 1, 2020, the Firm refined the scope of VaR to exclude certain asset-backed fair value option elected loans, and included them in other sensitivity-based measures to more effectively measure the risk from these loans. In the absence of this refinement, the average Total VaR for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 would have been higher by $18 million, $23 million and $12 million, respectively.
Refer to Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis on page 7 for a further discussion of managed basis.
In the second quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain spend-based credit card reward costs from marketing expense to be a reduction of card income, with no effect on net income. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.
Page 3
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share and ratio data)
QUARTERLY TRENDS
1Q21 Change
REVENUE
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q20
1Q20
Investment banking fees
$
2,970
$
2,583
$
2,187
$
2,850
$
1,866
15 %
59 %
Principal transactions
6,500
3,321
4,142
7,621
2,937
96
121
Lending- and deposit-related fees
1,687
1,727
1,647
1,431
1,706
(2)
(1)
Asset management, administration and commissions
5,029
4,901
4,470
4,266
4,540
3
11
Investment securities gains
14
70
473
26
233
(80)
(94)
Mortgage fees and related income
704
767
1,087
917
320
(8)
120
Card income (a)
1,350
1,297
1,169
974
995
4
36
Other income (b)
1,123
1,411
1,067
1,137
1,250
(20)
(10)
Noninterest revenue
19,377
16,077
16,242
19,222
13,847
21
40
Interest income
14,271
14,550
14,700
16,112
19,161
(2)
(26)
Interest expense
1,382
1,292
1,687
2,259
4,722
7
(71)
Net interest income
12,889
13,258
13,013
13,853
14,439
(3)
(11)
TOTAL NET REVENUE
32,266
29,335
29,255
33,075
28,286
10
14
Provision for credit losses
(4,156)
(1,889)
611
10,473
8,285
(120)
NM
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation expense
10,601
7,954
8,630
9,509
8,895
33
19
Occupancy expense
1,115
1,161
1,142
1,080
1,066
(4)
5
Technology, communications and equipment expense
2,519
2,606
2,564
2,590
2,578
(3)
(2)
Professional and outside services
2,203
2,259
2,178
1,999
2,028
(2)
9
Marketing (a)
751
725
470
481
800
4
(6)
Other expense (c)
1,536
1,343
1,891
1,283
1,424
14
8
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
18,725
16,048
16,875
16,942
16,791
17
12
Income before income tax expense
17,697
15,176
11,769
5,660
3,210
17
451
Income tax expense (b)
3,397
3,040
2,326
973
345
12
NM
NET INCOME
$
14,300
$
12,136
$
9,443
$
4,687
$
2,865
18
399
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
$
4.51
$
3.80
$
2.93
$
1.39
$
0.79
19
471
Diluted earnings per share
4.50
3.79
2.92
1.38
0.78
19
477
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on common equity (d)
23 %
19 %
15 %
7 %
4 %
Return on tangible common equity (d)(e)
29
24
19
9
5
Return on assets (d)
1.61
1.42
1.14
0.58
0.40
Effective income tax rate (b)
19.2
20.0
19.8
17.2
10.7
Overhead ratio
58
55
58
51
59
(b)
In the second quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain spend-based credit card reward costs from marketing expense to be a reduction of card income, with no effect on net income. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.
In the first quarter of 2021, the Firm reclassified certain deferred investment tax credits. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to footnote (a) on page 2 for further information.
Included Firmwide legal expense/(benefit) of $28 million, $276 million, $524 million, $118 million and $197 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
Quarterly ratios are based upon annualized amounts.
Refer to page 28 for further discussion of ROTCE.
Page 4
