JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
JPMorgan Chase : 1Q21 Earnings Supplement

04/14/2021 | 06:57am EDT
EARNINGS RELEASE FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT

FIRST QUARTER 2021

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Consolidated Results

Page(s)

Consolidated Financial Highlights

2-3

Consolidated Statements of Income

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

Condensed Average Balance Sheets and Annualized Yields

6

Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis

7

Segment Results - Managed Basis

8

Capital and Other Selected Balance Sheet Items

9

Earnings Per Share and Related Information

10

Business Segment Results

Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB")

11-14

Corporate & Investment Bank ("CIB")

15-17

Commercial Banking ("CB")

18-19

Asset & Wealth Management ("AWM")

20-22

Corporate

23

Credit-Related Information

24-27

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

28

Glossary of Terms and Acronyms (a)

  1. Refer to the Glossary of Terms and Acronyms on pages 305-311 of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (the "Firm's") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Form 10-K").

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share and ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q21 Change

SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q20

1Q20

Reported Basis

Total net revenue (a)(b)

$

32,266

$

29,335

$

29,255

$

33,075

$

28,286

10 %

14 %

Total noninterest expense (b)

18,725

16,048

16,875

16,942

16,791

17

12

Pre-provision profit (c)

13,541

13,287

12,380

16,133

11,495

2

18

Provision for credit losses

(4,156)

(1,889)

611

10,473

8,285

(120)

NM

NET INCOME

14,300

12,136

9,443

4,687

2,865

18

399

Managed Basis (d)

Total net revenue (b)

33,119

30,161

29,941

33,817

29,010

10

14

Total noninterest expense (b)

18,725

16,048

16,875

16,942

16,791

17

12

Pre-provision profit (c)

14,394

14,113

13,066

16,875

12,219

2

18

Provision for credit losses

(4,156)

(1,889)

611

10,473

8,285

(120)

NM

NET INCOME

14,300

12,136

9,443

4,687

2,865

18

399

EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA

Net income:

Basic

$

4.51

$

3.80

$

2.93

$

1.39

$

0.79

19

471

Diluted

4.50

3.79

2.92

1.38

0.78

19

477

Average shares:

Basic

3,073.5

3,079.7

3,077.8

3,076.3

3,095.8

-

(1)

Diluted

3,078.9

3,085.1

3,082.8

3,081.0

3,100.7

-

(1)

MARKET AND PER COMMON SHARE DATA

Market capitalization

$

460,820

$

387,492

$

293,451

$

286,658

$

274,323

19

68

Common shares at period-end

3,027.1

3,049.4

3,048.2

3,047.6

3,047.0

(1)

(1)

Book value per share

82.31

81.75

79.08

76.91

75.88

1

8

Tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") (c)

66.56

66.11

63.93

61.76

60.71

1

10

Cash dividends declared per share

0.90

0.90

0.90

0.90

0.90

-

-

FINANCIAL RATIOS (e)

Return on common equity ("ROE")

23 %

19 %

15 %

7 %

4 %

Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") (c)

29

24

19

9

5

Return on assets

1.61

1.42

1.14

0.58

0.40

CAPITAL RATIOS (f)

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio

13.1 %

(g)

13.1 %

13.1 %

12.4 %

11.5 %

Tier 1 capital ratio

15.0

(g)

15.0

15.0

14.3

13.3

Total capital ratio

17.2

(g)

17.3

17.3

16.7

15.5

Tier 1 leverage ratio

6.7

(g)

7.0

7.0

6.9

7.5

Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")

6.7

(g)

6.9

7.0

6.8

6.0

  1. In the first quarter of 2021, the Firm reclassified certain deferred investment tax credits from accounts payable and other liabilities to other assets to be a reduction to the carrying value of certain tax-oriented investments. The reclassification also resulted in an increase in income tax expense and a corresponding increase in other income, with no effect on net income. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation, including the Firm's effective income tax rate. The reclassification did not change the Firm's results of operations on a managed basis.
  2. In the second quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain spend-based credit card reward costs from marketing expense to be a reduction of card income, with no effect on net income. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.
  3. Pre-provisionprofit, TBVPS and ROTCE are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is also a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to page 9 for a reconciliation of common stockholders' equity to TCE. Refer to page 28 for a further discussion of these measures.
  4. Refer to Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis on page 7 for a further discussion of managed basis.
  5. Quarterly ratios are based upon annualized amounts.
  6. The capital metrics reflect the relief provided by the Federal Reserve Board (the "Federal Reserve") in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the CECL capital transition provisions that became effective in the first quarter of 2020. For the periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, the impact of the CECL capital transition provisions resulted in an increase to CET1 capital of $4.5 billion, $5.7 billion, $6.4 billion, $6.5 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively. The SLR reflects the temporary exclusions of U.S. Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks, which became effective April 1, 2020 and remained in effect through March 31, 2021. Refer to Regulatory Developments Relating to the COVID-19 Pandemic on pages 52-53 and Capital Risk Management on pages 91-101 of the Firm's 2020 Form 10-K for additional information.
  7. Estimated.

Page 2

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio and headcount data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q21 Change

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q20

1Q20

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end)

Total assets (a)

$3,689,336

$3,384,757

$3,245,061

$3,212,643

$3,138,530

9 %

18 %

Loans:

Consumer, excluding credit card loans (b)

324,908

318,579

322,098

323,198

311,508

2

4

Credit card loans

132,493

144,216

140,377

141,656

154,021

(8)

(14)

Wholesale loans (b)

553,906

550,058

527,265

544,528

584,081

1

(5)

Total Loans

1,011,307

1,012,853

989,740

1,009,382

1,049,610

-

(4)

Deposits:

U.S. offices:

Noninterest-bearing

629,139

572,711

540,116

529,729

448,195

10

40

Interest-bearing

1,266,856

1,197,032

1,117,149

1,061,093

1,026,603

6

23

Non-U.S. offices:

Noninterest-bearing

22,661

23,435

21,406

22,752

22,192

(3)

2

Interest-bearing

359,456

351,079

322,745

317,455

339,019

2

6

Total deposits

2,278,112

2,144,257

2,001,416

1,931,029

1,836,009

6

24

Long-term debt

279,427

281,685

279,175

317,003

299,344

(1)

(7)

Common stockholders' equity

249,151

249,291

241,050

234,403

231,199

-

8

Total stockholders' equity

280,714

279,354

271,113

264,466

261,262

-

7

Loans-to-deposits ratio (b)

44 %

47 %

49 %

52 %

57 %

Headcount

259,350

255,351

256,358

256,710

256,720

2

1

95% CONFIDENCE LEVEL - TOTAL VaR (c)

Average VaR

$

106

$

96

$

90

$

130

$

59

10

80

LINE OF BUSINESS NET REVENUE (d)

Consumer & Community Banking (e)

$

12,517

$

12,728

$

12,895

$

12,358

$

13,287

(2)

(6)

Corporate & Investment Bank

14,605

11,352

11,546

16,383

10,003

29

46

Commercial Banking

2,393

2,463

2,285

2,400

2,165

(3)

11

Asset & Wealth Management

4,077

3,867

3,554

3,430

3,389

5

20

Corporate

(473)

(249)

(339)

(754)

166

(90)

NM

TOTAL NET REVENUE

$

33,119

$

30,161

$

29,941

$

33,817

$

29,010

10

14

LINE OF BUSINESS NET INCOME/(LOSS)

Consumer & Community Banking

$

6,728

$

4,325

$

3,871

$

(176)

$

197

56

NM

Corporate & Investment Bank

5,740

5,349

4,309

5,451

1,985

7

189

Commercial Banking

1,168

2,034

1,086

(681)

139

(43)

NM

Asset & Wealth Management

1,244

786

876

661

669

58

86

Corporate

(580)

(358)

(699)

(568)

(125)

(62)

(364)

NET INCOME

$

14,300

$

12,136

$

9,443

$

4,687

$

2,865

18

399

In the fourth quarter of 2020, payment processing-only clients along with the associated revenue and expenses were realigned to CIB's Wholesale Payments business from CCB and CB. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to Business segment changes on page 65 of the Firm's 2020 Form 10-K for further information.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Firm realigned certain wealth management clients from AWM to CCB. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to Business segment changes on page 65 of the Firm's 2020 Form 10-K for further information.

  1. In the first quarter of 2021, the Firm reclassified certain deferred investment tax credits. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to footnote (a) on page 2 for further information.
  2. In the third quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fair value option elected lending-related positions from trading assets to loans. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.
  3. Effective July 1, 2020, the Firm refined the scope of VaR to exclude certain asset-backed fair value option elected loans, and included them in other sensitivity-based measures to more effectively measure the risk from these loans. In the absence of this refinement, the average Total VaR for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 would have been higher by $18 million, $23 million and $12 million, respectively.
  4. Refer to Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis on page 7 for a further discussion of managed basis.
  5. In the second quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain spend-based credit card reward costs from marketing expense to be a reduction of card income, with no effect on net income. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.

Page 3

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share and ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q21 Change

REVENUE

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q20

1Q20

Investment banking fees

$

2,970

$

2,583

$

2,187

$

2,850

$

1,866

15 %

59 %

Principal transactions

6,500

3,321

4,142

7,621

2,937

96

121

Lending- and deposit-related fees

1,687

1,727

1,647

1,431

1,706

(2)

(1)

Asset management, administration and commissions

5,029

4,901

4,470

4,266

4,540

3

11

Investment securities gains

14

70

473

26

233

(80)

(94)

Mortgage fees and related income

704

767

1,087

917

320

(8)

120

Card income (a)

1,350

1,297

1,169

974

995

4

36

Other income (b)

1,123

1,411

1,067

1,137

1,250

(20)

(10)

Noninterest revenue

19,377

16,077

16,242

19,222

13,847

21

40

Interest income

14,271

14,550

14,700

16,112

19,161

(2)

(26)

Interest expense

1,382

1,292

1,687

2,259

4,722

7

(71)

Net interest income

12,889

13,258

13,013

13,853

14,439

(3)

(11)

TOTAL NET REVENUE

32,266

29,335

29,255

33,075

28,286

10

14

Provision for credit losses

(4,156)

(1,889)

611

10,473

8,285

(120)

NM

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Compensation expense

10,601

7,954

8,630

9,509

8,895

33

19

Occupancy expense

1,115

1,161

1,142

1,080

1,066

(4)

5

Technology, communications and equipment expense

2,519

2,606

2,564

2,590

2,578

(3)

(2)

Professional and outside services

2,203

2,259

2,178

1,999

2,028

(2)

9

Marketing (a)

751

725

470

481

800

4

(6)

Other expense (c)

1,536

1,343

1,891

1,283

1,424

14

8

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

18,725

16,048

16,875

16,942

16,791

17

12

Income before income tax expense

17,697

15,176

11,769

5,660

3,210

17

451

Income tax expense (b)

3,397

3,040

2,326

973

345

12

NM

NET INCOME

$

14,300

$

12,136

$

9,443

$

4,687

$

2,865

18

399

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE DATA

Basic earnings per share

$

4.51

$

3.80

$

2.93

$

1.39

$

0.79

19

471

Diluted earnings per share

4.50

3.79

2.92

1.38

0.78

19

477

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Return on common equity (d)

23 %

19 %

15 %

7 %

4 %

Return on tangible common equity (d)(e)

29

24

19

9

5

Return on assets (d)

1.61

1.42

1.14

0.58

0.40

Effective income tax rate (b)

19.2

20.0

19.8

17.2

10.7

Overhead ratio

58

55

58

51

59

(b)

  1. In the second quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain spend-based credit card reward costs from marketing expense to be a reduction of card income, with no effect on net income. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation.
  2. In the first quarter of 2021, the Firm reclassified certain deferred investment tax credits. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to footnote (a) on page 2 for further information.
  3. Included Firmwide legal expense/(benefit) of $28 million, $276 million, $524 million, $118 million and $197 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
  4. Quarterly ratios are based upon annualized amounts.
  5. Refer to page 28 for further discussion of ROTCE.

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 10:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
