JPMorgan Chase : 9th Annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference Announces Speaker Lineup

Speakers Include HRH Prince Abdulaziz, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Ray Dalio, Stanley F. Druckenmiller, Dawn Fitzpatrick, Paul Tudor Jones II, David Tepper, and Cathie Wood

Robin Hood is a 501 (c) (3) organization and not affiliated with any for-profit businesses that use a similar name

Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, is holding its annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference on June 16, 2021 as a virtual forum. The conference brings together leaders in business, investing, academia, and policy to share actionable, money-making insights with a virtual audience. The event, now in its ninth year, has raised $44 million to fight poverty in New York City. As with every donation to Robin Hood, 100% of ticket sales go directly to the poverty fight.

“J.P. Morgan has proudly supported Robin Hood for over 30 years because Robin Hood’s mission – to elevate people from poverty – is an extension of our own essential values as a bank, to help people reach and achieve their dreams,” said Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. “Every year, J.P. Morgan underwrites the entire conference so that every dollar given – either as a gift or through the purchase of a conference ticket – goes directly to feed, house, educate, and care for our neighbors across all five boroughs while putting them on pathways to economic mobility.”

“Robin Hood is deeply humbled to partner again with J.P. Morgan for the J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference 2021, which will benefit from our best speaker lineup to date,” said Sheila Kelly, Chief Advancement Officer of Robin Hood. “This past year, the work of Robin Hood was more consequential than ever – providing relief and services to more than one million New Yorkers when they needed it most. And now we’re in a once-in-a-generation moment to rebuild a (new) New York to make our city more resilient and equitable than ever before. Every dollar raised from the conference will help to get families back on their feet, kids back on track, and New Yorkers back to work.”

The conference's agenda includes "fireside chats" and panels featuring Lee S. Ainslie III, Maverick Capital; His Royal Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Christian Angermayer, Apeiron Investment Group; Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX; Lord Browne of Madingley, General Atlantic; Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Roc Nation; Betsy Z. Cohen, FinTech Masala; Helima Croft, RBC Capital Markets; Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs International; Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates; Stanley F. Druckenmiller, Duquesne Family Office LLC; Mary Callahan Erdoes, J.P. Morgan; Dawn Fitzpatrick, Soros Fund Management LLC; John A. Griffin, Blue Ridge Capital; Ollie Hawkins, Tudor Investment Corporation; Greg Jensen, Bridgewater Associates; Paul Tudor Jones II, Tudor Investment Corporation; Glen Kacher, Light Street; Gaurav Kapadia, XN; Benjamin Kovler, Green Thumb Industries; Ashton Kutcher, Sound Ventures; Christyan F. Malek, J.P. Morgan; Anthony Noto, SoFi; Eric Peters, One River Asset Management; Kim Rivers, Trulieve; Kyle Samani, Multicoin Capital; Ricky Sandler, Eminence Capital; Niron Stabinsky, Credit Suisse; Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Capital Group; David Tepper, Appaloosa Management L.P.; Kevin Warsh, Stanford University; Boaz R. Weinstein, Saba Capital; and Cathie Wood, ARK Invest.

Additionally, Angela Aldrich, Bayberry Capital; Scott Ferguson, Sachem Head Capital Management; William Heard, Heard Capital; Tushar Jain, Multicoin Capital; Robert Pohly, Samlyn Capital, LLC; Larry Robbins, Glenview Capital Management; Parag Vora, HG Vora Capital Management; and Dr. Rod Wong, RTW Investments will present their best investment ideas.

The conference agenda and tickets for this year’s Investors Conference can be acquired here and will remain on sale through the day of the conference, June 16th.

Thanks to generous gifts from Balyasny Asset Management, D. E. Shaw & Co., Glenview Capital Management, and Warburg Pincus, among this year’s Investors Conference attendees will be students and alumni from Robin Hood’s community partners KIPP NYC and SEO, as well as from historically black colleges and universities, known as HBCUs, including Bowie State University in Maryland, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, and Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The one-day conference is being led by Robin Hood’s Investors Conference Planning Committee comprised of Lee S. Ainslie III, Maverick Capital Management, LLC; Anthony Bozza, Lakewood Capital Management; Elissa Doyle, Third Point LLC; Mary Callahan Erdoes, J.P. Morgan; John A. Griffin, Blue Ridge Capital; Mike Jacobellis, New Holland Capital; Paul Tudor Jones II, Tudor Investment Corporation; Kristin Lemkau, J.P. Morgan; Joel S. Marcus, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments; Tony Pasquariello, Goldman Sachs; Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC & NBC News; and Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Capital Group.

In 2020, Robin Hood invested over $170 million to feed, house, educate, and care for New Yorkers in poverty. In addition to supporting its incredible network of nearly 300 community partners across all 5 boroughs, Robin Hood is doubling down on the basics to get families back on their feet, kids back on track, and New Yorkers back to work to rebuild a (new) New York that is more resilient and equitable than ever before.

About Robin Hood

Robin Hood has been fighting poverty in New York City since 1988. Because Robin Hood’s board covers all overhead, 100% of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Last year, Robin Hood awarded $172 million in grants, filling a critical void during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing cash assistance, meals, housing, healthcare, education, and other urgent needs to one million New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19, as well as funding an array of programs and initiatives developed to elevate families out of poverty in New York City. Learn more at www.robinhood.org.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005434/en/