Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan Chase : Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/14/2021 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has released its first-quarter 2021 financial results. Results can be found at the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/quarterly-earnings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
06:58aRESTAURANT  : JPMorgan Downgrades Restaurant Group To Neutral From Overweight, L..
MT
06:57aJPMorgan profit surges on trading, investment banking boost
RE
06:57aJPMORGAN CHASE  : 1Q21 Earnings Press Release
PU
06:57aJPMORGAN CHASE  : 1Q21 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:57aJPMORGAN CHASE  : 1Q21 Earnings Supplement
PU
06:55aJPMORGAN CHASE  : Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue
MT
06:52aJPMORGAN CHASE  : Reports Q1 Net Revenue of $33.12 Billion vs. Street Estimate o..
MT
06:52aSPIRIT AIRLINES  : JPMorgan Lifts Spirit Airlines to Overweight From Underweight..
MT
06:52aJPMORGAN CHASE  : Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
06:50aJPMORGAN CHASE  : Posts Q1 EPS of $4.50 vs. Street Forecast of $3.12
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 117 B - -
Net income 2021 33 276 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 467 B 467 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 255 351
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 161,69 $
Last Close Price 154,09 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.26%467 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.73%339 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%288 341
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.54%213 947
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.49%193 965
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY31.84%164 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ