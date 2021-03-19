Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan Chase : to Buy $410 Million Stake in Chinese Bank's Wealth Business

03/19/2021 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jing Yang

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay $410 million for a stake in a leading Chinese wealth-management business, as the U.S. financial industry continues to make inroads in China.

The U.S. banking giant's asset-management arm plans to take a 10% stake in the wealth subsidiary of China Merchants Bank. The deal, which is pending regulatory approval, marks the first time a Chinese bank has opened up its wealth-management subsidiary to a foreign strategic investor.

U.S. investment banks, asset managers and credit-card companies have long coveted a bigger presence in China but were held back for decades by ownership restrictions on financial businesses. Wall Street has emerged as a big winner in the trade war between Washington and Beijing, after a pact signed in January 2020 promised greater access to China's financial sector for American institutions.

Friday's agreement builds on a partnership agreed in 2019, under which J.P. Morgan Asset Management and the Chinese bank said they would collaborate on product development and investor education.

"We hope that the strong alliance will contribute to the opening up of China's financial industry," said Liu Hui, executive assistant president of China Merchants Bank and chairman of the group's wealth subsidiary.

Other foreign financial firms have opted to form joint ventures with the wealth-management units of Chinese banks instead of investing directly in these subsidiaries.

The Shenzhen-based bank, part of state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group, is one of the country's largest commercial lenders. Its wealth-management subsidiary managed the equivalent of $377 billion at the end of 2020, up 12% from the previous year, according to the bank's annual report.

China Merchants Bank is the clear leader among the country's banks for wealth-related business, analysts at Citigroup said in January. In a note to clients, they said it derives a higher proportion of revenues from wealth management and manages a larger pool of assets for individual investors than any of the other banks they cover.

China's large and rapidly developing asset-management industry holds tremendous opportunities for foreign financial institutions, which hope to tap into the country's rising affluence. The industry's assets under management grew 10-fold in the 10 years to end-2019, reaching the equivalent of $16 trillion, according to a report by the World Economic Forum and Oliver Wyman.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is also seeking full ownership of its fund-management joint venture in China. The firm has agreed with local partner Shanghai International Trust Co. to buy the 51% stake it doesn't already own, and is awaiting approval from Chinese regulators. JPMorgan has previously obtained majority control of its local securities venture and full ownership of its local futures unit.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is applying for full control of its securities joint venture in China. Both it and Morgan Stanley obtained majority control of their securities ventures last year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-21 0914ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 1.57% 54.24 End-of-day quote.23.41%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.70% 154.65 Delayed Quote.24.07%
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
09:14aJPMORGAN CHASE  : to Buy $410 Million Stake in Chinese Bank's Wealth Business
DJ
09:06aCHINA MERCHANTS BANK  : JPMorgan Asset Management to invest in China bank's weal..
RE
07:36aACUTUS MEDICAL  : JPMorgan Downgrades Acutus Medical to Neutral From Overweight,..
MT
07:26aKEURIG DR PEPPER  : JPMorgan Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper to Overweight From Neutra..
MT
07:22aMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE  : JPMorgan Downgrades Molson Coors Beverage to Underweigh..
MT
07:01aJPMORGAN CHASE  : to Buy Into Chinese Wealth-Management Business for $410 Millio..
DJ
06:32aIDERA PHARMACEUTICALS  : JPMorgan Downgrades Idera Pharmaceuticals to Neutral Fr..
MT
04:03aPOSTE ITALIANE S P A  : forecasts rising profit and dividends to 2024
RE
03/18US Stocks End Lower as Bond Yields Hit 14-Month High
MT
03/18CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Lower as Bond Yields Hit 14-Month High
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 32 184 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 481 B 481 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 255 351
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 151,26 $
Last Close Price 157,65 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.07%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.47%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.54%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.05%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.41%205 422
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY35.22%164 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ